Aroostook Outdoor News: 7.12.19 edition

In this edition: 1) Learn about bugs in Caribou. 2) Get out on the water in Fort Fairfield. 3) Help count loons in all corners of The County. Plus lots more!

Events:

Monday, July 15-Saturday, July 27

CARIBOU: Nylander Museum Bugging You Program. Daily at Nylander Museum, 657 Main St. All are welcome! We will have lots of educational activities for kids from 4th to 8th grade, as well as speakers who will visit to speak about insects in the area. Come join us and learn about some of the most misunderstood species on the planet! Contact Nylander Museum (207-493-4209) FMI

Monday, July 15

CARIBOU: Nylander Museum Bugging You Mini Camp. 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Nylander Museum, 657 Main St. We’re kicking off our Bugging You theme weeks with a Mini Camp for grades 4-8. Join us and learn all kinds of interesting facts about bugs, as well as take part in some really fun learning activities! Contact Nylander Museum (207-493-4209) FMI

CARIBOU: Caribou Public Library Elementary Telescope Program – What is a telescope? 3:00-3:45 p.m. at Caribou Public Library, 30 High St. Come learn about telescopes! Guests from the Aroostook County Astronomy Club will be here to teach us all about telescopes. Come see different types of telescopes, how to use them and how they work! Contact Caribou Public Library (207-493-4214) FMI

Tuesday, July 16

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Canoe & Kayak Fun Day. 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Frontier Fish and Game Club, Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Some canoes and kayaks available with life vests, or bring your own. Paddlers must wear life vest; children must be accompanied by adult. Cost: FREE! Hotdog B.B.Q. to follow. Contact Garrett Martin (207-356-7781) FMI

EASTON: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Planetarium Shows. 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. at Francis Malcolm Science Center, 776 Houlton Rd. Easton. Shows include “Dawn of the Space Age” in memory of 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong and “one small step” on the moon. Reservations required. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

Thursday, July 18

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Cary/Pines Inflatable Adventure Park. 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Fort Fairfield Middle/High School Athletic Complex. Inflatables and vendors on site. Sponsored by: Cary Medical Center and Pines Health Services.

Friday, July 19

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Bike Rodeo. 9:00 a.m. at CP Station Park. For kids ages 12 and under. Bring your bike and helmet and join in the fun! Visit www.fortfairfield.org FMI

Saturday, July 20

AROOSTOOK COUNTY: Maine Audubon Loon Count Project. Be a citizen scientist; go to your favorite lake or pond to count loons and help protect them and their lake habitat. The count occurs between 7:00 and 7:30 a.m.; the early morning provides an excellent snapshot of our loon population. Registration required. Contact Susan Gallo (207-781-6180 x216) or sgallo@maineaudubon.org FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Potato Blossom Poker Run. 8:00-11:00 a.m. at Festival Headquarters, Village Square. Walk or drive to checkpoints to collect poker hand, finishing at the Rec. Center. Buy more hands for more chances to win! Monetary prize to 1st-3rd place hands. Proceeds benefit FFMHS Varsity Cheerleaders

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival 5-Miler. Registration: 7:30 a.m. at CP Park across from Hillside IGA, Main St. Walk start: 8:30 a.m. Run start: 9:00 a.m. Cost: $15/person; t-shirt to first 70 registrants. Contact Rob Langner (207-227-6075) or langnerrob@yahoo.com FMI

CARIBOU: Nylander Museum Guest Speaker Randy Legasse. 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Nylander Museum, 657 Main St. Randy will join us at the Museum to tell us all about the Emerald Ash Borer and how it’s affecting the environment. Contact Nylander Museum (207-493-4209) FMI

Sunday, July 21

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Potato Blossom Tough Tater 5k and Tough Tater Tot 1-mile Obstacle Course. Each course has 10 challenging and fun obstacles; you don’t have to be a fitness fanatic to achieve success! Spectators welcome. Food vendors. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Fort Fairfield Middle High School. Tough Tater Tot start: 9:00 a.m. Tough Tater start: 10:00 a.m. Visit www.fortfairfield.org FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Flotilla of Fun. 2:00 p.m. at Forbes Landing, 6 mi. north of Fort Fairfield on Rt. 161. Ends at Giggey’s Landing just after FF Bridge. Bring your kayaks and canoes and lifejackets; join us on the Aroostook River for an afternoon of fun. Canoe and kayak rentals available by calling Kayak Country (540-6573). Cost: FREE! Contact Fort Fairfield Parks and Recreation (207-472-3882) FMI

Monday, July 22

CARIBOU: Caribou Public Library Elementary Planetarium Trip. 3:30–4:30 p.m. at Caribou Public Library, 30 High St. Come enjoy one full hour of engaging programs titled HUBBLEVision 2, Summer Stargazing, Losing the Dark, and Solar Quest!

Cost: FREE to elementary students ages 6-13. Registration limited to 40 individuals, including children and adults. Contact Caribou Public Library (207-493-4214) FMI

CARIBOU: Nylander Museum Bee Mini Camp. 1:00–3:00 p.m. at Nylander Museum, 657 Main St. Local beekeeper Randy Martin teaches us all about bees! He’s bringing a bee suit and hive for kids to check out, along with some fun bee and insect activities, like making flower seed bombs to help out our local pollinators! Grades 4-8, though we will take younger students as well! Contact Nylander Museum (207-493-4209) FMI

Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27

WESTON: Woodie Wheaton Land Trust Bats of Maine Walk and Talk. Please join small mammal biologist Shevenell Webb for a presentation at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at First Settlers Lodge, 341 US Route One. After an introduction, venture to a nearby site to perform a bat survey. Those interested are also invited to join an echolocation survey on Friday at 6:00 p.m. Contact WWLT (207-448-3250) or wwltoffice@gmail.com FMI

Sunday, July 28

ISLAND FALLS: 15th Annual Island Falls Lakes Association SummerFest Around the Pond Canoe/Kayak Race. Paddle around Pleasant Pond while helping a local high school student fund their college dreams. Registration: 12:00 p.m. at Birch Point Campground, 33 Birch Point Lane. Race start: 1:00 p.m. Visit www.islandfallslakesassociation.com FMI

Saturday, August 10

ISALND FALLS: Island Falls Lakes Association SummerFest Paddle on Mattawamkeag. 10:00 a.m. at the Fish and Game dock (off of US Route 2), paddle to the IFLA private islands, and tour around. Enjoy the beauty and explore the untouched nature of this spectacular lake. Following the adventure on the water, we will have a picnic at the Fish and Game club. Visit www.islandfallslakesassociation.com FMI

Sunday, August 11

HOULTON: SFC Aaron Henderson Memorial 5k Run/Walk. Cross country style race; may be muddy, contain rough terrain, tree roots, small river bed crossing. Registration: 10:30 a.m. at Houlton Community Park, 94 Randall Ave. Run/Walk start: 12:00 p.m. Cost: $20/person; t-shirt to first 50 registrants. All proceeds to Green Beret Foundation. Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/Houlton/AaronHendersonMemorial5K FMI

Ongoing Programs:

CARIBOU: C.R.X. Outdoor Adventure Program Open Registration. Weekdays. Exciting outdoor activities for youth entering grades 5-11. Cost/age: varies by program. Open to all area youth. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board & Ski Group Mountain Bike Ride. Mondays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. All abilities, no-drop ride. 7-10 miles; 6-8 mph avg. Focus on technical riding skills, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

CARIBOU: Bike Board & Ski Group Road Bike Ride. Tuesdays; 5:30 p.m. at SW Collins, 6 Washburn St. All abilities welcome; multiple groups/routes depending on abilities. Casual ride of 20-30 miles; 12-18 mph avg. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety, etiquette, having fun. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Women’s Trail Night. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. May-June. Beginner and advanced groups depart from the parking lot at 6:00 p.m. sharp. Cost: FREE! Visit www.facebook.com/groups/823219364374296 FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board & Ski Group Mountain Bike Ride. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. Faster group ride for intermediate to advanced riders. 10-13 miles; 8-10 mph avg. Focus on shredding the trails, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Fairmount Cemetery Tour. Second Friday of the month May 10-September 13. at 5:30 p.m. at Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, 3 Houlton Road. 1.5-hour guided walking tour; discuss origins, Victorian influences, 30 local historic figures. Many hills on tour. Cost: $5. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour. Fourth Saturday of the month April 27-September 28 from 10:00 a.m.-Noon. Guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Reservations suggested. Fee: FREE. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI