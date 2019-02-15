Aroostook Outdoor News: 2.15.19 edition

In this edition: 1) Join friends old and new while you ski or ‘shoe under the stars in Fort Kent. 2) Get out on the hard water and ice fish for free all over Aroostook County. 3) Get the family outside for a snowshoe adventure in Presque Isle. Plus lots more!

Events:

Friday, February 15

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Moonlight Ski and Snowshoe Hike. 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Cir. Join us for an evening ski and snowshoe hike, complete with snacks around the campfire on top of Lonesome Pine Trails. Bring your own equipment or come at 5:45 p.m. to rent some from us; snowshoes $5/youth, $10/adult; XC skis $10/youth, $15/adult. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

Saturday, February 16

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Teddi Boston Talk/Snowshoe Hike. 6:00–8:30 p.m. at FMSC, 776 Houlton Rd. Teddi Boston: come meet the Limestone native who made history! Optional moonlit snowshoe hike after talk. Reservations required. Cost: $5/person; includes one or both events. Snowshoe rentals available. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) or tricia@francismalcolmsciencecenter.com FMI

Saturday, February 16 & Sunday, February 17

AROOSTOOK COUNTY: Maine DIF&W Free Fishing Weekend. Whether on open water or ice, fishing is one of the most popular activities in Maine. During Free Fishing Weekend, any person may fish for free without a license on Maine’s waterways, except those who have had their license suspended or revoked. All other rules and regulations, including bag and possession limits, apply. Visit www.mefishwildlife.com FMI

Sunday, February 17

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club/Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital Family Snowshoe Hike. 9:00–11:00 a.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Guided tours provided. Cost: FREE! Snowshoe rentals: $2/each, FREE/NHSC member, or bring your own. Visit www.facebook.com/events/262600237936634 FMI

Sunday, February 17-Tuesday, February 19

EAGLE LAKE: Lugdon Lodge Junior Co-Ed Mushing Session 1. At Lugdon Lodge, 1695 Sly Brook Rd. For mushers age 10-15. Intro to dogsledding and dogs. Run dogs 2-3 times each day, help care for dogs; indoor/outdoor games, campfires, snowshoe, slide, skate, ice fish! Cost: $150/student; meals, snacks, activities included. Only 4 mushers accepted to ensure LOTS of time on the dogsled. Visit www.lugdonlodge.com FMI

Monday, February 18

PRESQUE ISLE: Community Soup and Sliding Party. Hosted by Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital and United Way of Aroostook. 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Birch Street. Everyone welcome for soup, cookies, cocoa, more served in the community building! It’s free for everyone! Bring your sled and slide while you are there! Visit www.facebook.com/events/2148368075228331 FMI

Tuesday, February 19-Thursday, February 21

EAGLE LAKE: Lugdon Lodge Junior Co-Ed Mushing Session 2. At Lugdon Lodge, 1695 Sly Brook Rd. For mushers age 10-15. Intro to dogsledding and dogs. Run dogs 2-3 times each day, help care for dogs; indoor/outdoor games, campfires, snowshoe, slide, skate, ice fish! Cost: $150/student; meals, snacks, activities included. Only 4 mushers accepted to ensure LOTS of time on the dogsled. Visit www.lugdonlodge.com FMI

Wednesday, February 20

MARS HILL: Bigrock Mountain $5 lift tickets. Sponsored by Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital. Head to Bigrock Mountain for the afternoon for $5 lift tickets starting at 12:30 p.m. Stop by for free cocoa and cookies as well! Visit www.bigrockmaine.com FMI

Saturday, February 23

MADAWASKA LAKE: Sportsmen, Inc. Kids’ Ice Fishing Day. 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. All fishing equipment and bait provided. First 100 kids registered receive free ice fishing trap. Ice fishing raffle tickets, free food available. Contact Dave Smith (207-592-5906) or visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmen-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Aroostook State Park Winter Family Fun Day. 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. Come have fun with the family outside in Aroostook County’s winter wonderland: XC skiing, snowshoeing, sliding, snowmobile tote-rides, nature walks, warming hut, hot food, bonfire, Smokey the Bear, Maine Game Wardens. Fee: $1.50/person ages 12-64; all others FREE. Equipment available. Contact Aroostook State Park (207-768-8341) FMI

Sunday, February 24

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Nature Education Series: Animal Tracks. 1:00–3:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Cir. Join Game Warden Adrian Marquis to learn about local wildlife who share the trails with us! Inside intro, then hit the snowshoe trails to identify the tracks we see. Snowshoes available for rent or bring your ow. Refreshments following the hike. Contact Mark Shea mshea@pinelandfarms.org FMI

Tuesday, February 26

PRESQUE ISLE: Quoggy Jo Ski Center/SAD1 Adult & Community Ed. Youth Ski Program. Tuesdays; 3:00-6:00 p.m. February 26-March 26 at Quoggy Jo Ski Center, 420 Fort Fairfield Rd. For students in grades 1-12. Cost: $39/student, includes transportation, equipment, lesson. Contact SAD1 Adult Ed. (207-764-4776) or visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/searchResults?search=quoggy FMI

Saturday, March 2-Sunday, March 3

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center/Can-Am Crown Skijoring Races. Skijoring: a blend of XC skiing and mushing, where skier and animal(s) work together. 4k Sprint races Saturday; 8k races, FREE Family Fun 2k event Sunday, at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. Cost: FREE for spectators! Contact FKOC fkocevents@gmail.com or visit www.fortkentoc.org/skijoring-in-fort-kent FMI

Saturday, March 2

PRESQUE ISLE: Himie Towle Memorial Ski Frolic. Aroostook Cup Series Race #4. Youth races at varying distances; 10k Freestyle Race, 5k Tour for adults. Registration: 10:00 a.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Youth race start: 12:00 p.m. Adult race start: 12:30 p.m. Cost: $20/family, $10/adult, $5/youth; includes lunch. Contact Tom Towle (207-227-6306) or ttowle@fortfairfield.org FMI

FORT KENT: 3rd Annual Can-Am Crown Snowshoe Challenge. 12:00 p.m. at Lonesome Pine Trails, Forest Ave. Join us for a snowshoe race after all the Can-Am Crown Mushers have left the starting line. 11 and under, 12-15 y/o divisions race are on flat course; 16 and above division runs up The Far Side trail, down Founders trail. Cost: $5/15 and under, $10/16 and above. Contact Michelle Labbe (207-231-0386) FMI

Saturday, March 7

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec/Bigrock SKI4LIFE Downhill Ski Program. Saturdays, March 7-April 4. For students in grades 5-8. Cost: $80/student (includes lift ticket, ski rentals, lesson, transportation), $20/Bigrock season pass holder. Pre-registration required. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, March 9

AGATHA: 6th Annual Angel Snowfest. All-day event at Lakeview Restaurant; live music, outdoor Ice Bar, Snowshoe/Walk, Luminary Walk on the breathtaking Lakeview trails. Proceeds benefit Angel Flight NE and Edgar J. Paradis Cancer Fund. Fee: $15; includes neck-warmer, stew, entertainment. Visit www.facebook.com/angelsnowfest FMI

Friday, March 15 – Sunday, March 17

PATTEN: Mt Chase Lodge Women’s Winter Skills Weekend. At Mt. Chase Lodge, 1517 Shin Pond Rd. Registered Maine Guides will lead ski and snowshoe adventures, teach basic ice fishing, fish identification, introduction to snowmobiling. Pre-registration required. Cost: $370/shared room, $420/private room; includes instruction, leadership by registered Maine Guides, lodging. Contact Mt. Chase Lodge (207-528-2183) FMI

Saturday, March 23-Sunday, March 24

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Sportsman’s Show. Doors open: 9:00 a.m. each day at UMPI’s Gentile Hall. Kids’ Trout Fishing Pond, Air Gun Shooting Range, Laser Shot Rifle/Pistol Range, Video Hunting Game, Moose Calling Contest, hourly kids’ door prizes! 75+ exhibitors. Fee: $5/person, FREE/kids 10 and under. Visit Presque Isle Fish and Game Club www.PIFG.org FMI

Ongoing Programs:

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

CARIBOU: Men’s Ski Night. Tuesdays; 5:30 p.m. at Caribou High School Ski Building, 308 Sweden St. Alternating between classical and freestyle skiing each week, starting with freestyle on January 8. Contact Evan Graves egraves@rsu39.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Youth Ski Program. Saturdays; January 26-March 2 from 10:00 a.m.-Noon at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Rd. Coaches combine instruction, technique training with games on skis; the perfect way to get outside and enjoy winter! For students up through grade 8; children under 8 must be accompanied by adult. Cost: FREE! Contact Heidi Bartley (207-551-1705) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Youth Skiing Program. Saturdays; December 29-March 9 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI