Aroostook Outdoor News: 11.30.18 edition

In this edition: 1) Welcome winter at a murder mystery party in Fort Kent. 2) Get out for Bigrock’s earliest opening day in years AND don’t miss your last chance to buy used winter gear in Mars Hill. 3) Learn more about the history of skiing and biathlon in the St. John Valley in Fort Kent. Plus lots more!

Events:

Friday, November 30

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Welcome Winter Social. 5:30-9:00 p.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Circle. This year’s event has a little twist: Membership Drive and Social AND a Murder Mystery Party! Come as a suspect or feel free to mingle and watch the investigation unfold. Pot luck appetizers, cash bar. Cost: $3/member; $5/non-member. Visit www.facebook.com/events/2236898583211718 FMI

Saturday, December 1

**NEW DATE** MARS HILL: Bigrock Mountain Opening Day. 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., weather permitting. It’s the day you’ve waited eight months for: Bigrock opens for the season! Kick off the ski/snowboard season at Bigrock! Visit www.bigrockmaine.com FMI

MARS HILL: Bigrock Mountain Ski Swap and Sale. Old ski gear taking up space in your home? Looking for rock-bottom prices on ski stuff for the upcoming season? Then you better get to Bigrock! Last day to buy early bird season passes! Consignment intake: 9:00-11:00 a.m. Sale: 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Contact Bigrock (207-425-6711) FMI

Tuesday, December 4

FORT KENT: St. John Valley Senior College: Fort Kent Outdoor Center History and Tour. 1:00-2:30 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Learn about the history of the FKOC, tour the facilities, and hear how this organization helps connect the community’s past to its future. Includes optional hike or snowshoe trek. Cost: $15; includes all classes for current term. Contact Valley Unified Continuing Education (207-834-3536) FMI

Friday, December 7 & Saturday, December 8

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Student Ski Rental Program. 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Dec. 7; 9:00 a.m.-Noon on Dec. 8 at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. For students in grade 8 and younger. Rental season: Dec. 7-Apr. 8. Cost: $50/package, includes skis, poles, boots; family discount applies to three or more rentals. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Saturday, December 15

CARIBOU: 119th Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count. 7:00 a.m. at Tim Horton’s, 109 Bennett Dr. We invite you to join us for all or part of this day-long count in the Caribou area; all welcomed for this long-standing holiday tradition! We need all hands on deck! Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, December 22

CASTLE HILL: Honor for the Holidays Haystack Mountain Snowshoe Hike. 6:00 p.m. at Haystack Mountain Trailhead, Route 163. Honor our military and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and can’t be with loved ones this holiday season. Christmas tree with lights dedicated at sunset (3:47 p.m.) atop the mountain. Bring snowshoes, headlamp, holiday spirit! Visit www.facebook.com/events/1601062169994391 FMI

Sunday, December 23

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Christmas at the Lodge. 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Pasta lunch, sleigh rides, tubing, skiing, snowshoeing, and SANTA! Bring the kids! Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Sunday Snowshoeing with Santa. 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Rd. Guided hikes available or explore the trails on your own! Snow shoes available for rent while supplies last. Cost: $2/pair; free with NHSC membership or bring your own. Join Santa in the lodge at 12:00 p.m. for hot cocoa before hitting the trails. Visit www.facebook.com/events/512965759113840 FMI

Wednesday, December 26-Sunday, December 30

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Nordic Ski Festival. Looking for great snow for Nordic skiing? Look no further than FKOC, host of World Cup Biathlons, national, regional ski events. Events include Try it Biathlon (equipment, instruction provided), Winter Wildlands Backcountry Film Festival, Freestyle 5km Time Trial, and lots of fun. Contact Carl Theriault theriaultcarl@hotmail.com or visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

Saturday, December 29

PRESQUE ISLE: Audubon Christmas Bird Count. 7:00 a.m. at Tim Horton’s, Main St. We invite you to join us for all or part of this day-long count in the Presque Isle area; all welcomed for this long-standing holiday tradition! We need all hands on deck! Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

Tuesday, January 1

PRESQUE ISLE: New Year, New You Nordic Challenge. 9:00–11:00 a.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital is hosting a 1k/5k challenge at your preference; running, snowshoeing, fat biking, skiing. Equipment available while supplies last. Cost: $2; free with NHSC membership. Hot cocoa upon Challenge completion. Visit www.facebook.com/events/204875927056201 FMI

Ongoing Programs:

PRESQUE ISLE: UMPI-SAGE Outing Club. SAGE (Seniors Achieving Greater Education) organizes and carries out several outdoor activities every season. Events planned for this fall are: geocaching at Nordic Heritage Sport Center, biking and walking local trails across Aroostook County and Perth Andover, NB, Canada. Join the fun in planning, organizing and attending these activities. Contact the SAGE office (207-768-9501) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Youth Skiing Program. Saturdays; December 29-March 9 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI