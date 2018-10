Aroostook Outdoor News: 10.12.18 edition

In this edition: 1) Awareness walks in Fort Kent, Houlton, and Caribou. 2) A haunted woods walk in Woodland. 3) A color run in Caribou. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, October 13

FORT KENT: St. John Valley Out of the Darkness Walk. Walk in memory or support of those who have lost someone to suicide. Suicide can be prevented. Join the movement! Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Fort Kent Lions’ Pavilion, River St. Walk start: 10:00 a.m. Proceeds go to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to help raise awareness, provide education and support to survivors of suicide loss, etc. Visit www.afsp.org FMI

HOULTON: 13th Annual Bridge to Hope Cancer Awareness Walk. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Houlton Rec. Center, 128 Main St. Walk start: 10:00 a.m. Door prizes, annual quilt raffle after walk. Visit www.facebook.com/Bridge-To-Hope-Breast-Cancer-Awareness-117726751615032 FMI

HOULTON: Houlton Rotary Riverfront Clean-Up Day. 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Riverfront Park. Everyone welcome. Trash bags, coffee, donuts provided; all you need to bring is a pair of gloves! Visit www.facebook.com/houltonrotary FMI

CARIBOU: Unite Against Bullying Walk, Run, or Roll. 2 miles. Raise awareness to Unite Against Bullying! Registration: 1:00 p.m. at Caribou Rec. Center, 55 Bennett Dr. Walk start: 1:30 p.m. Contact Kim Parent (207-540-3659) or visit www.uniteagainstbullyingme.org FMI

WOODLAND: Woodland School Haunted Woods Walk. 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Woodland Consolidated School, 844 Woodland Center Rd. Guaranteed to be a haunting good time! Cost: $4/person; Free/5 and under. Last ticket sold at 8:30 p.m. Snacks, drinks available for purchase. Contact Woodland School (207-496-2981) FMI

Sunday, October 14

CARIBOU: JMG Fall Fun 5k Color Run. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Caribou High School

308 Sweden St. Ages 6-18 races start: 10:00 a.m. 5k race start: 11:15 a.m. Ages 13 and up may run 5k. Cost: Ages 6 & under: $5/person (1/4 mile). Ages 7-18: $10.00 (1 mile). Ages 19 and up: $15.00 (3.1 miles). First 50 to register get free t-shirt. All proceeds to Anah Shriners Contact Caribou JMG (207-493-4260) FMI

Tuesday, October 16

PRESQUE ISLE: Maine Office of Tourism Industry Input Session. 2:00-5:00 p.m. at UMPI’s Campus Center Allagash Room 204, 181 Main St. Maine Office of Tourism is in the process of developing its Five-Year Strategic Plan and the input from our industry partners will play a major part in our plans for the next 5 years. RSVP by October 5. Contact Hannah Collins (207-624-7456) or Hannah.Collins@maine.gov FMI

FORT KENT: Maine Office of Tourism Industry Input Session. 9:00 a.m.-Noon at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. The Maine Office of Tourism is in the process of developing its Five-Year Strategic Plan and the input from our industry partners will play a major part in our plans for the next 5 years. RSVP by October 5. Contact Hannah Collins (207-624-7456) or Hannah.Collins@maine.gov FMI

Wednesday, October 17

PRESQUE ISLE: Katahdin Woods and Water National Monument Management Planning Process. 6:00-8:00 p.m. at UMPI’s Campus Center, 181 Main St. The National Park Service public meeting to continue the conversation, on-going management planning process at KWWNM. Light refreshments provided. Contact Tim Hudson KAWW_Superintendent@nps.gov FMI

Thursday, October 18

FORT FAIRFIELD: Family Story Time: The Night Sky. 10:30 a.m.-Noon at Fort Fairfield Public Library, 339 Main St. Celebrate International Observe the Moon Night with a look at space! The Moon! And the night sky! Cost: FREE for all families with children ages newborn to 5 years old; no registration required. Contact Dianna Leighton (207-472-3880) or dleighton@fortfairfield.org FMI

Friday, October 19

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Haunted Lantern History Tour. A “slightly scary, kinda creepy” nighttime downtown tour through the old jail (only opened for this tour), 13 sites for the true history of that particular site by lantern light. Tours begin at 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. at Historic Fire Station, 11 Church St. Cost: $5. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or pihistoricalsociety@hotmail.com FMI

Saturday, October 20

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Trail Work Day. 8:00-11:00 a.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Cir. Meet at the Maintenance Building. Focusing our work on Green Bean trails. Bring pruning saws, loppers, pole pruners, brush saws. Don’t forget gloves and sturdy footwear. Contact FKOC info@fortkentoc.org FMI

HOULTON: Hollywood Pet Salon Strut Your Mutt Walk-a-thon. 2.5-mile people/pet walk to help Ark Animal Sanctuary provide food, shelter, medicine, love to furry friends in need. Leashed pets welcome. Registration: 9:30 a.m. at Hollywood Pet Salon, 70 Main St. Walk start: 10:00 a.m. Pledges of $20 or more get free t-shirt. Live music, cookout, silent auction, bake sale, more! Contact Ark Animal Sanctuary (207-532-7387) FMI

MARS HILL: Aroostook Birders’ Goose Lunch. 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Mars Hill Pond, Bridge Street. Canada Geese migrate through the County each fall, stopping for short stays; a favorite stopover is Mars Hill Pond. We will also look for the occasional rare visitor traveling with them. Spotting scopes, light refreshments, drinks available. Contact Aroostook Birders thearoostookbirders@gmail.com FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: International Observe the Moon Night. 5:00–7:00 p.m. at Fort Fairfield Public Library, 339 Main St. Free all-ages event includes fun hands-on activities, yummy Looney Lunar Phases, virtual tour of the moon, trip out to the library lawn to observe the moon up close and discuss its’ remarkable features! Contact Dianna Leighton (207-472-3880) or dleighton@fortfairfield.org FMI

Thursday, October 25

CARIBOU: Aroostook County Fall Tourism Conference. 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Caribou Inn & Convention Center, 19 Main St. Learn about: current state of hospitality, tourism in The County; why, how tourism impacts bottom line, importance of Destination Marketing, little to no-cost ways to market business. Fee: $25/person; includes lunch. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-aroostook-county-fall-tourism-conference-tickets-49349273004 FMI

Friday, October 26-Sunday, October 28

PATTEN: Mt. Chase Lodge Endless Trails Runner’s Weekend. Want to get away and devote a little time to your trail-running training? Whether you are just looking for some exercise or training for an Ultra Marathon, runners of all experience levels are welcome! You can expect lively discussion, great training info, and camaraderie in the Maine woods. Visit www.mtchaselodge.com FMI

Saturday, October 27

MARS HILL: Haunted Walk and Trunk or Treat. 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Central Aroostook Junior Senior High School, 26 Pleasant St. Hosted by Central Aroostook High School Class of 2019. Trunk or Treat for younger children from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Annual Mars Hill Rec. egg hunt at 6:00 p.m. Food available for purchase. Contact CAHS (207-425-2811) FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Planetarium Video Presentation: Fragile Planet. 7:00-8:00 p.m. at Francis Malcolm Science Center, 775 Houlton Rd. All-new full dome/video program explores use of technology in better understanding our unique life-giving home and other solar system worlds. Reservation required. Cost: $6/adult, $4/student. Contact Tricia Langner (207-488-5451) or tricia@francismalcolmsciencecenter.com FMI

Saturday, November 10

SINCLAIR: Aroostook Birders Long Lake Tour. 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Sinclair boat launch by the bridge. Join us on a carpool jaunt around Long Lake to see the last migrants leaving the state, stopping at promising spots, finishing at Lakeview Restaurant for lunch. We can always count on seeing spawning salmon too! Contact Bill Sheehan thearoostookbirders@gmail.com FMI

Ongoing Programs:

PRESQUE ISLE: UMPI-SAGE Outing Club. SAGE (Seniors Achieving Greater Education) organizes and carries out several outdoor activities every season. Events planned for this fall are: geocaching at Nordic Heritage Sport Center, biking and walking local trails across Aroostook County and Perth Andover, NB, Canada. Join the fun in planning, organizing and attending these activities. Contact the SAGE office (207-768-9501) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Mondays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. All abilities, no-drop ride. 7-10 miles; 6-8 mph avg. Focus on technical riding skills, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

CARIBOU: Bike, Board and Ski Group Road Bike Ride. Tuesdays; 5:30 p.m. at SW Collins, 6 Washburn St. All abilities welcome; multiple groups/routes depending on abilities. Casual ride of 20-30 miles; 12-18 mph avg. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety, etiquette, having fun. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. Faster group ride for intermediate to advanced riders. 10-13 miles; 8-10 mph avg. Focus on shredding the trails, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board & Ski Training Group Road Bike Ride. Thursdays; 5:30 p.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. Experienced riders; road bike only. 25-40 miles; 18+ mph avg. Be ready to work hard and hang on! May regroup if someone gets worked, falls off the back; can’t keep up be prepared to find your way home. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board and Ski Road Bike Ride. Saturdays; 7:30 a.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. 20-30 miles; 1.5-2 hours. Pace: moderate to fast; 16-18 mph. All abilities ride; no mountain bikes. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety and etiquette. Spirited at times, but we regroup several times along the way. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or andrew@bikeboardandski.com FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI