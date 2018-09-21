Aroostook Outdoor News: 9.21.18 edition

In this edition: 1) Learn to ski and shoot in Fort Kent. 2) Take a spin on your mountain bike or test your map and compass skills in Fort Kent. 3) Go for a group hike in Presque Isle. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, September 22

PRESQUE ISLE: SAD 1 Adult & Community Education Zip Lining Day Trip. Join us as we carpool and convoy to Drummond, NB to Open Sky Adventures! Over 20 zips, 40 stations overlooking the gorge, 40ft rock wall. Cost: $36/person; includes equipment, training. Please bring a bag lunch! Contact MSAD 1 Adult & Community Education (207-764-4776) or visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/zip-line-trip?search=zip FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: PI Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. This guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Fee: FREE! Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Jalbert Youth Biathlon Program. Saturdays at FKOC, 33 Paradis Cir. For 6th-12th grade skiers. Work on shooting skills from 1:00-2:00 p.m.; those that just want to roller ski can join in from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Meeting dates: Sept. 15, Sept. 22, Oct. 6, Oct. 13, Oct. 20. Cost: $30/person; rifles, ski equipment provided. Contact Carl Theriault theriaultcarl@hotmail.com FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Fall Foliage Fun. 1:00-3:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Cir. Join us for some biking – something easy or challenging for everyone – or orienteering challenges – kind of like a scavenger hunt using a map – for those who would rather hike the beautiful trails. And we may have some surprises along the way! Contact FKOC info@fortkentoc.org FMI

VAN BUREN: Project Graduation 2019 & Austin James West Memorial Scholarship Fund Family Fun 5K Glow Run/Walk. Registration: 6:30 p.m. at St. John Valley Health Center, 4 Main St. Walk/Run start: 7:00 p.m. Untimed event; participants are showered with UV glow powder as they walk or run the course. Perfect for all ages! Cost: $25/adults, $15/student age 8-college, $60/family of 4 or more, FREE/child 7 & under! First 50 registrants get a FREE t-shirt! Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/van-buren-family-fun-5k-glow-run-tickets-49041516496?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse FMI

Wednesday, September 26

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Fall Trail Hike. 5:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Hikes at 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Easy walk appropriate for beginners, more experienced hikers who seek a group activity. Families welcome. Children under the age of 14 must be with an adult. Everyone is welcome! Contact Jamie Guerrette jguerrette@emhs.org FMI

Saturday, September 29

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Trail Work Day. 8:00-11:00 a.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Cir. Meet at the Maintenance Building. Focusing our work in two areas: an old section of trail on Bob Michaud’s land that he has kindly agreed to let us re-open and on Green Bean trails. Bring pruning saws, loppers, pole pruners, brush saws. Don’t forget gloves and sturdy footwear. Contact FKOC info@fortkentoc.org FMI

FORT KENT: Northern Maine Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Take the first step to a world without Alzheimer’s. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Riverside Park, 416 West Main St. Ceremony: 9:00 a.m. Walk start: 9:30 a.m. Route Length: 2 miles. Contact Katie Luce (207-772-0115) or ksluce@alz.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: TAMC Colors of Courage 5k/10k Run/Walk. Celebrate, support cancer survivors! Registration: 8:30 a.m. at TAMC, 140 Academy St. Champions’ Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Champions’ Lap: 9:45 a.m. Kids’ Fun Run: 10:15 a.m. 5k/10k start: 10:30 a.m. Cost: $20/person before 9/29, $25/person day of race, FREE/Kids’ Fun Run. Visit www.tamc.org/colorsofcourage FMI

Sunday, September 30

PRESQUE ISLE: UMPI Alumni and All-Comers XC 5k. Race start: 11:00 a.m. at UMPI’s Park Family Field (soccer field complex). Contact Chris Smith (207-768-4972) or christopher.smith@umpi.edu FMI

Tuesday, October 2

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Youth Mountain Biking. Tuesdays; 3:30 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. 5-week program for grades 4-6. Good trail riding, see sights around the mountain. Cost: $35/student. Bikes available for use or bring your own. Contact MSAD 1 Adult & Community Education (207-764-4776) or visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/mountain-biking1?search=biking FMI

Thursday, October 4

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Youth Trail Hiking. Thursdays; 3:30 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. 5-week program for students of all ages. Enjoy an afternoon of hiking the trails. Cost: $35/student. Transportation from school provided. Contact MSAD 1 Adult & Community Education (207-764-4776) or visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/trail-hiking1?search=hiki FMI

Friday, October 5-Saturday, October 6

PRESQUE ISLE: Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce Haunted Woods Walk. 6:00-9:00 p.m. each night at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. We are amping up the scares this year! DJ show, food, fun! Not for the faint of heart; strongly recommended for age 13 and over only. Cost: $5/person. Contact CACC (207-764-6561) or visit www.centralaroostookchamber.com FMI

Saturday, October 6

PATTEN: Stars Over Katahdin. Explore Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument and view the amazing night sky over Maine’s tallest mountain. Activities include: guided Barnard Mountain hike, guided mountain bike ride into Orin Falls, campfire chats and s’mores, guided night sky viewing with experts. Visit www.meetup.com/Katahdin-Communities-Outing-Club/events/253644375 FMI

Saturday, October 13

FORT KENT: St. John Valley Out of the Darkness Walk. Walk in memory or support of those who have lost someone to suicide. Suicide can be prevented. Join the movement! Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Fort Kent Lions’ Pavilion, River St. Walk start: 10:00 a.m. Proceeds go to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to help raise awareness, provide education and support to survivors of suicide loss, etc. Visit www.afsp.org FMI

WOODLAND: Woodland School Haunted Woods Walk. 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Woodland Consolidated School, 844 Woodland Center Rd. Guaranteed to be a haunting good time! Cost: $4/person; Free/5 and under. Last ticket sold at 8:30 p.m. Snacks, drinks available for purchase. Contact Woodland School (207-496-2981) FMI

Thursday, October 18

FORT FAIRFIELD: Family Story Time: The Night Sky. 10:30 a.m.-Noon at Fort Fairfield Public Library, 339 Main St. Celebrate International Observe the Moon Night with a look at space! The Moon! And the night sky! Cost: FREE for all families with children ages newborn to 5 years old; no registration required. Contact Dianna Leighton (207-472-3880) or dleighton@fortfairfield.org FMI

Friday, October 19

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Haunted Lantern History Tour. A “slightly scary, kinda creepy” nighttime downtown tour through the old jail (only opened for this tour), 13 sites for the true history of that particular site by lantern light. Tours begin at 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. at Historic Fire Station, 11 Church St. Cost: $5. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or pihistoricalsociety@hotmail.com FMI

Saturday, October 20

MARS HILL: Aroostook Birders’ Goose Lunch. 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Mars Hill Pond, Bridge Street. Canada Geese migrate through the County each fall, stopping for short stays; a favorite stopover is Mars Hill Pond. We will also look for the occasional rare visitor traveling with them. Spotting scopes, light refreshments, drinks available. Contact Aroostook Birders thearoostookbirders@gmail.com FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: International Observe the Moon Night. 5:00–7:00 p.m. at Fort Fairfield Public Library, 339 Main St. Free all-ages event includes fun hands-on activities, yummy Looney Lunar Phases, virtual tour of the moon, trip out to the library lawn to observe the moon up close and discuss its’ remarkable features! Contact Dianna Leighton (207-472-3880) or dleighton@fortfairfield.org FMI

Ongoing Programs:

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Mondays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. All abilities, no-drop ride. 7-10 miles; 6-8 mph avg. Focus on technical riding skills, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

CARIBOU: Bike, Board and Ski Group Road Bike Ride. Tuesdays; 5:30 p.m. at SW Collins, 6 Washburn St. All abilities welcome; multiple groups/routes depending on abilities. Casual ride of 20-30 miles; 12-18 mph avg. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety, etiquette, having fun. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Women’s Trail Night. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Lodge parking lot. May-June. Beginner and advanced groups depart from the parking lot at 6:00 p.m. sharp. Cost: FREE! Visit www.facebook.com/groups/823219364374296 FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. Faster group ride for intermediate to advanced riders. 10-13 miles; 8-10 mph avg. Focus on shredding the trails, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board & Ski Training Group Road Bike Ride. Thursdays; 5:30 p.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. Experienced riders; road bike only. 25-40 miles; 18+ mph avg. Be ready to work hard and hang on! May regroup if someone gets worked, falls off the back; can’t keep up be prepared to find your way home. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board and Ski Road Bike Ride. Saturdays; 7:30 a.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. 20-30 miles; 1.5-2 hours. Pace: moderate to fast; 16-18 mph. All abilities ride; no mountain bikes. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety and etiquette. Spirited at times, but we regroup several times along the way. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or andrew@bikeboardandski.com FMI

Meetings:

PRESQUE ISLE: UMPI-SAGE Outing Club. SAGE (Seniors Achieving Greater Education) organizes and carries out several outdoor activities every season. Events planned for this fall are: geocaching at Nordic Heritage Sport Center, biking and walking local trails across Aroostook County and Perth Andover, NB, Canada. Join the fun in planning, organizing and attending these activities. Contact the SAGE office (207-768-9501) FMI

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI