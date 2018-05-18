Aroostook Outdoor News: 5.18.18 edition

In this edition: 1) Float your boat at canoe and kayak outings in Presque Isle, Caribou, and Stockholm. 2) Learn all about why you should like lichens in Fort Kent. 3) Get up close and personal with nature, space, and science in Easton. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, May 19

MADAWASKA: Northern Maine Medical Center Superhero 5k Fun Run/Walk. 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Trail Association, 425 Spring Street. Prizes for best Super Hero costume as well as 1st, 2nd, 3rd place event prizes. Free t-shirt to first 100 participants. Cost: $10/person; FREE/kids 12 & under. Contact NMMC (207-834-1353) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: 11th Annual Aroostook River Fun Run. 8 miles; flat water. Registration: 8:30 a.m. at Washburn boat landing. Race start: 9:30 a.m. Also choose to Paddle It, Bike It, Run/Walk It; all activities end at PI Fish & Game Club with free BBQ lunch, awards, prizes. Cost: $10/adult, $5/child 13 and under; Visit www.presqueislerotary.com FMI

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec/Healthy You Kayaking Outing. Paddle from the Snow Farm on Grimes Road to Fort Fairfield. Pre-registration required. Cost: $10/person. Includes transportation, incredibly stable Old Town Loon 138 kayaks, PFD’s, paddles. Depart from Caribou Wellness & Recreation Center at 9:00 a.m.; return by 3:00 p.m. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Nature Education Series: Likin’ Lichens. 10:00-11:30 a.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Cir. Ever wondered what these growths are on trees and rocks? Are the plants? Mosses? Creatures? Come find out! Bring a hand lens and lichen guide, if possible. Rain or shine; walking on paved, unpaved trails, venturing into the woods. Cost: FREE! Contact Laura Audibert la4568@roadrunner.com FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Open House. 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. at FMSC, 776 Houlton Rd. Explore the wonders of space through a planetarium presentation, now providing a fully immersive experience through its full-dome, digital projection system! Other attractions include bee biology display, model rocket launches, tropical aquarium, interactive displays, more! Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

PATTEN: Fiddlers and Fiddlehead Fest. 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. at Patten Lumbermen’s Museum, 61 Shin Pond Rd. Fiddlers will fiddle while fierce fiddlehead cooks compete in the Cast-iron Chef cook-off. Artisans, craftsmen, demonstrations, food vendors, tours, much more! Giant slingshot, scavenger hunt, and games will keep the kids happy! Rain or shine; bring your own chair. Cost: donation. Visit www.lumbermensmuseum.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike, Board and Ski Beginner Bike Maintenance Class. 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Bike, Board and Ski, 428 Main St. Hands-on demos of bicycle safety inspections, checking skewers, brakes, tire pressure to make sure your bike is safe and ready to go. We’ll cover proper shifting principles, how to clean and lubricate your bike, and the big one…how to change a flat tire! Contact Bike, Board and Ski (207-769-2453) FMI

Sunday, May 20

STOCKHOLM: 38th Annual Madawaska River Run. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at the bridge on Little Madawaska Lake Road in Westmanland. Race start: 11:00 a.m. Race ends at Stockholm American Legion. Cost: $15/watercraft; includes one t-shirt. $12/extra t-shirt. Visit www.facebook.com/StockholmLegion136 FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: 30th Annual Great Strides Walk to Benefit Cystic Fibrosis Research. Registration: 9:30 a.m. at Mantle Lake Park. Walk start: 10:00 a.m. Everyone welcome; family event! Join us for coffee, hot chocolate, donuts before the walk. Visit www.cff.org/Get-Involved/Participate/Great-Strides FMI

Tuesday, May 22

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec/Healthy You Grimes Road Birding Trip. Meet at Caribou Wellness Center at 6:30 a.m. Bird watching at the Caribou Waste Water treatment ponds with Bill Sheehan. Open to all ages. Rain or shine. Cost: FREE! Includes free bird call. Limited binoculars, bird books available. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Center Trail Hiking Program. Tuesdays; 3:30-5:30 p.m. from May 22-June 19 at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Rd. Students in Grades 3 and up will enjoy hiking and exploring the trails; the views and the wildlife are amazing! Cost $30/student. Contact SAD 1 Adult & Community Education (207-764-4776) or visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/trail-hiking?search=hiking FMI

HODGDON: Tuesdays at Twin Ponds-Think like a Scientist! 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Twin Ponds Nature and Discovery Center, 182 Henderson Rd. Join us for some exciting hands-on experiments that will have you thinking like a scientist! Make paper flowers bloom like magic. Experiment with film canister rockets! Each child will take home their own creations. Cost: $10/family. Visit www.twinpondsndc.com FMI

Thursday, May 24

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Center Mountain Biking Program. Thursdays; 3:30-5:30 p.m. from May 24-June 21 at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Rd. Students in grades 4-8 will explore trails, learn how to properly use a mountain bike. Cost $30/student. Contact SAD 1 Adult & Community Education (207-764-4776) or visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/mountain-biking-gr-4-8?search=mountain FMI

Saturday, May 26

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. Guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Reservations suggested. Fee: FREE. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

HOULTON: Wilderness Walk for Warriors Honor Rocks 5k and Half. 11:00 a.m. at Millar Civic Center, 94 Randall Ave. Wilderness Walk for Warriors and CompetitorME are once again teaming up to bring you a special event honoring our local Maine heroes. The Honor Run Half will be run just previous to the 5k with a separate signup. Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/Houlton/WildernessWalkforWarriorsHonorRocks5K FMI

Saturday, June 2 & Sunday, June 3

AROOSTOOK COUNTY: Maine Free Family Fishing Days. On these days, any person (except those whose license has been suspended or revoked) may fish without a license. All other laws and regulations apply. Visit www.maine.gov/ifw/fishing-boating/fishing/fishing-opportunities/index.html FMI

Saturday, June 2

PRESQUE ISLE: SAD 1 Adult & Community Education Skydiving. Grab a breath taking view from over 10,000 feet while safely skydiving attached to your tandem instructor! Video services available. Must be 18 years old, in relatively good physical condition, weigh under 230 lbs. Cost: $249/person. Contact SAD 1 Adult & Community Education (207-764-4776) or visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/skydiving FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: 18th Annual Hooked on Fishing, Not Drugs Youth Fishing Derby. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Mantle Lake Park. Open to all youth 4-15 years; must be accompanied by an adult. Cost: FREE! First prize: lifetime fishing license. Special prizes for special catches. Lunch, prizes for all registered contestants; fishing gear available. Contact Curtis Lewin at (207-768-8008) FMI

FORT KENT: Rally in the Valley Mountain Bike Festival. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. Event: 10:00 a.m.-Noon. For grades PK-8; purpose of the day is for kids to enjoy biking while becoming skilled in other facets of the sport. Cost: $5; includes free prize and snacks, all participants present eligible to win new mountain bike! Contact Courtney (207-834-1353) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Central Aroostook Humane Society Paws For The Cause Walk. 2-mile walk to benefit the animals. All dogs, big or small, are welcome! Registration: 9:30 a.m. at Central Aroostook Humane Society, 26 Cross St. Walk start: 10:00 a.m. Rain or shine. Cost: Collect sponsor pledges or enter with a donation; includes light refreshments. Contact CAHS (207-764-3441) FMI

Thursday, June 7

FORT KENT: St. John Valley Senior College Tree Identification. 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Circle. Enhance your future outdoor adventures as a local forester teaches how to identify and appreciate the many tree species Maine has to offer. Fee: $15/person; includes all SJVSC courses for spring semester. Visit www.SJVSC.org FMI

Friday, June 8-Sunday, June 10

PRESQUE ISLE and LIMESTONE: Northern Maine Birding Festival. Organized by The Aroostook Birders, programs will take place at Aroostook State Park in Presque Isle and at Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge in Limestone. Please watch for updated itinerary when it becomes available. Visit www.aroostookbirders.com FMI

Friday, June 8

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Fairmount Cemetery Tour. Meet at 5:30 p.m. at Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, 3 Houlton Road. 1.5-hour guided walking tour; discuss origins, Victorian influences, 30 local historic figures. Many hills on tour. Cost: $5. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Saturday, June 9

AMITY: Woodie Wheaton Land Trust Bird Watching Tour. WWLT’s most recently acquired property, west shore of Monument Brook, forms US-Canada border, origin of St. Croix waterway. Ecological assessments found 13 breeding species of special concern in Maine. Meet at rest area on east side of Route 1 in Amity at 6:50 a.m.; end by 11:00 a.m. Contact WWLT (207-448-3250) or wwltoffice@gmail.com FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Nature Education Series: Wildflower Walk. 1:00-2:30 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Cir. Learn about the native flowering plants along the trails. Participants should bring a hand lens and wildflower guide, if possible. Rain or shine; walking on paved, unpaved trails, occasionally venturing into the woods. Cost: FREE! Contact Laura Audibert la4568@roadrunner.com FMI

Sunday, June 10

PRESQUE ISLE: Aroostook County Girls on the Run Celebratory 5k. 9:00 a.m. at Mantle Lake Park. Noncompetitive event. It doesn’t matter who finishes first or last; it is about setting a goal and achieving it. Come join the girls as we all run, walk, or skip our way to the finish line! Monies raised support our GOTR team, help continue, expand programs in The County. Visit www.girlsontherunmaine.org/Aroostook-County-5k FMI

Saturday, June 16

GRAND ISLE: 4th Annual Greater Grand Isle Canoe/Kayak Race. Flat water. 10 mi.; Madawaska to Grand Isle. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Madawaska boat landing next to Central Building Supply. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Beautiful scenic race along US/Canada border. Finish at Grand Isle boat landing. Cost: $15/adult, $7/youth 12 & under; t-shirt to first 30 registrants. Contact Grand Isle General Store (207-895-3311) FMI

Sunday, June 17

AROOSTOOK: Maine State Parks and Lands Maine Resident’s Day. On Father’s Day from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., all vehicles bearing Maine license plates are allowed free entrance to Maine state parks and historic sites; does not apply to Baxter State Park and some other facilities. Contact Aroostook State Park (207-768-8341) FMI

PATTEN: Patten Lumberman’s Museum FREE Father’s Day. Learn all about Maine logging history, including the use of bateaux on waterways to transport supplies, the stories of the fearless river drivers, what life was like inside a remote logging camp, and even the role of bean hole beans. Cost: Free admission for all dads! Contact Patten Lumbermen’s Museum (207-528-2650) or visit www.lumbermensmuseum.org FMI

Ongoing Programs:

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

CARIBOU: C.R.X. Outdoor Adventure Program Open Registration. Weekdays. Exciting outdoor activities for youth entering grades 5-11. Cost/age: varies by program. Open to all area youth. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Mondays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. All abilities, no-drop ride. 7-10 miles; 6-8 mph avg. Focus on technical riding skills, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

CARIBOU: Bike, Board and Ski Group Road Bike Ride. Tuesdays; 5:30 p.m. at SW Collins, 6 Washburn St. All abilities welcome; multiple groups/routes depending on abilities. Casual ride of 20-30 miles; 12-18 mph avg. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety, etiquette, having fun. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Women’s Trail Night. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Lodge parking lot. May-June. Beginner and advanced groups depart from the parking lot at 6:00 p.m. sharp. Cost: FREE! Visit www.facebook.com/groups/823219364374296 FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. Faster group ride for intermediate to advanced riders. 10-13 miles; 8-10 mph avg. Focus on shredding the trails, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board & Ski Training Group Road Bike Ride. Thursdays; 5:30 p.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. Experienced riders; road bike only. 25-40 miles; 18+ mph avg. Be ready to work hard and hang on! May regroup if someone gets worked, falls off the back; can’t keep up be prepared to find your way home. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board and Ski Road Bike Ride. Saturdays; 7:30 a.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. 20-30 miles; 1.5-2 hours. Pace: moderate to fast; 16-18 mph. All abilities ride; no mountain bikes. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety and etiquette. Spirited at times, but we regroup several times along the way. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or andrew@bikeboardandski.com FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI