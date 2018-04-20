Aroostook Outdoor News: 4.20.18 edition

In this edition: 1) A 5k to support organ and tissue awareness in Caribou. 2) A fitness club for youth gets underway in Presque Isle. 3) Wake up early for a wicked good waterfowl walk in Fort Fairfield. Plus lots more!

Events:

Friday, April 27

PRESQUE ISLE: Star City Splash & Dash Club. Meets Fridays, April 27-June 8 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at UMPI’s Gentile Hall. TAMC, UMPI, UCU, and SAD 1 Adult & Comm. Ed. offer a new, improved version of Youth Aroostook Tri Club: running and swimming only! Focus is on participation, not competition. For children ages 8-12. Cost: $30. Visit www,msad1.coursestorm.com/course/star-city-splash-dash?search=splash FMI

Saturday, April 28

CARIBOU: Ann King Cary Donor Dash 5k. Annual Walk/Run for Organ and Tissue Awareness. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Griffeth Ford. Walk start: 9:00 a.m. Run start: 9:30 a.m. First 100 registrants get a t-shirt; refreshments at Cary following the event. Cost: $15/person, $25/family. All proceeds benefit New England Organ Bank. Contact Dean Cote (207-498-1282) FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Aroostook Birders Waterfowl Walk. 8:00-11:00 a.m. at Riverside Park. Rain or shine. Join us for a leisurely morning birding along the Aroostook River and other popular area sites for waterfowl and early spring arrivals. Non-strenuous series of short drives; a great way to discover some excellent birding spots. Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

Tuesday, May 1

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec/Healthy You Owl Prowl & Night Sounds Field Trip. Listen for owls using audio enhancement tools while exploring a local forest. Meet at Caribou Wellness Center at 6:45 p.m. Open to all ages. Rain or shine. Cost: FREE! Includes transportation. Headlamps/flashlights strongly recommended. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, May 5

HOULTON: Meduxnekeag River Canoe Race. 8 miles; whitewater. Finish in downtown Houlton. 2018 Maine Downriver Championship Series Point Race. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Wellington’s on Station Rd., New Limerick. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Fee: $15/adult; $10/youth. T-shirt to first 60 registrants. Awards, door prizes, lunch provided! Contact Jane Torres (207-532-4216) or director@greaterhoulton.com FMI

Sunday, May 6

SINCLAIR: 7th Annual Knights of Columbus Polar Dip for Special Olympics. Registration: 11:00 a.m. at Long Lake Sporting Club. Polar Dip: 12:00 p.m. Open to all; must raise at least $1. T-shirt for $50 or more in pledges; highest total wins $100 Sporting Club gift cert. “Chicken Pool” available for those who do not wish to jump into the lake. visit www.FreezeItforSpecialOlympics.org FMI

Wednesday, May 9

CARIBOU: Aroostook Birders/Caribou Rec. Collins Pond Bird Watching Outing. 7:00-8:00 a.m. at Collins Pond picnic area, lower Roberts St. Rain or shine. Light walking. Warbler exploration around perimeter of pond. Cost: FREE! Includes bird call to all participants. Binoculars, bird books available on first-come first-serve basis. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, May 12

PERHAM: Aroostook Birders Perham Bog/Salmon Brook Lake Birding Hike. 7:00-11:00 a.m. Meet at Perham Town Office for a 3-mile round trip excursion along the railroad trail and boardwalk in this interesting ecological reserve. Birders should bring proper clothing, snacks and water for this rain or shine event. Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

DANFORTH: Baskahegan Stream Canoe/Kayak Race. 34 miles; flat water. Kossuth to Bancroft. Runs in conjunction with East Grand Adventure Race as a paddle-only option. Check-in: 7:00 a.m. at East Grand School. Pre-registration required. Cost: $20/pre-registration, $30/day-of-race. Contact Dave Conley (207-551-8729) or visit www.canoethewild.com/east-grand-adventure-race FMI

DANFORTH: 13th Annual East Grand Adventure Race. 20 miles; off-trail compass run, mountain bike, paddle. Challenges include river traverse, mud crawl, tomahawk throw, log roll, cross-cut saw. Cost: $20/pre-registration, $30/day-of-race; includes trophies, t-shirts, lunch, $1,000+ in prizes. Contact Dave Conley (207-551-8729) or visit www.canoethewild.com/east-grand-adventure-race FMI

Wednesday, May 16

CARIBOU: 7th Annual Cary VA2K Walk and Roll. 11:00 a.m. at Cary Medical Center Trails, 163 Van Buren Road. Come together for better health and to help benefit Homeless Veterans in Aroostook County. All monetary contributions or gift card contributions from local businesses are very much appreciated. Sign up for Door Prizes! All fitness levels welcome. Contact Tami Kilcollins (207-498-1158) FMI

Saturday, May 19

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec/Healthy You Kayaking Outing, Caribou. Paddle from the Snow Farm on Grimes Road to Fort Fairfield. Pre-registration required. Cost: $10/person. Includes transportation, incredibly stable Old Town Loon 138 kayaks, PFD’s, paddles. Depart from Caribou Wellness & Recreation Center at 9:00 a.m.; return by 3:00 p.m. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Sunday, May 20

STOCKHOLM: 38th Annual Madawaska River Run. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at the bridge on Little Madawaska Lake Road in Westmanland. Race start: 11:00 a.m. Race ends at Stockholm American Legion. Cost: $15/watercraft; includes one t-shirt. $12/extra t-shirt. Visit www.facebook.com/StockholmLegion136 FMI

Tuesday, May 22

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec/Healthy You Grimes Road Birding Trip. Meet at Caribou Wellness Center at 6:30 a.m. Bird watching at the Caribou Waste Water treatment ponds with Bill Sheehan. Open to all ages. Rain or shine. Cost: FREE! Includes free bird call. Limited binoculars, bird books available. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Ongoing Programs:

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI