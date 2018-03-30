Aroostook Outdoor News: 3.30.18 edition

In this edition: 1) A spring 5k in Presque Isle. 2) Tour area deer yards in Caribou. 3) Learn about the effect of climate change on our winter economy. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, April 7

PRESQUE ISLE: 38th Annual UMPI Spring Runoff 5k Road Race. County Challenge Series Race #2. Run as an individual or 3-person relay team. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at UMPI’s Wieden Gym. Walk start: 9:30 a.m. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Pizza and Pepsi served after the race! Cost: $15/individual, $25/relay team. Contact Chris Smith (207-768-9472) or christopher.smith@umpi.edu FMI

Tuesday, April 10

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. Take It Outside Series Adult Deer Yard/Greenhouse. Travel with Wildlife Biologist Amanda DeMusz to learn what it takes to manage deer. Visit a greenhouse to learn about gardening; design and plant your own outdoor flower pot. Depart Caribou Rec: 8:30 a.m. Return: 4:00 p.m. Fee: $30; includes lunch, flower pot, transportation. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Monday, April 16

PRESQUE ISLE: NMCC/Bike, Board & Ski “Saving Snow” Film Presentation. 6:00 p.m. at Northern Maine Community College Edmunds Conference Center, 33 Edgemont Dr. Documentary about the economic impact of warming winters. Learn more at www.adaptationnow.com/saving-snow/. Cost: FREE, donations welcome. Contact Julie French hebronlake@hotmail.com FMI

Saturday, April 21

FORT FAIRFIELD: Aroostook Birders Waterfowl Walk. 8:00-11:00 a.m. at Riverside Park. Rain or shine. Join us for a leisurely morning birding along the Aroostook River and other popular area sites for waterfowl and early spring arrivals. Non-strenuous series of short drives; a great way to discover some excellent birding spots. Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

CARIBOU: Ann King Cary Donor Dash 5k. Annual Walk/Run for Organ and Tissue Awareness. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Griffeth Ford. Walk start: 9:00 a.m. Run start: 9:30 a.m. First 100 registrants get a t-shirt; refreshments at Cary following the event. Cost: $15/person, $25/family. All proceeds benefit New England Organ Bank. Contact Dean Cote (207-498-1282) FMI

Tuesday, May 1

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec/Healthy You Owl Prowl & Night Sounds Field Trip. Listen for owls using audio enhancement tools while exploring a local forest. Meet at Caribou Wellness Center at 6:45 p.m. Open to all ages. Rain or shine. Cost: FREE! Includes transportation. Headlamps/flashlights strongly recommended. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, May 5

HOULTON: Meduxnekeag River Canoe Race. 8 miles; whitewater. Finish in downtown Houlton. 2018 Maine Downriver Championship Series Point Race. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Wellington’s on Station Rd., New Limerick. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Fee: $15/adult; $10/youth. T-shirt to first 60 registrants. Awards, door prizes, lunch provided! Contact Jane Torres (207-532-4216) or director@greaterhoulton.com FMI

Ongoing Programs :

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

CARIBOU: Men’s Ski Night. Thursdays; 5:00-6:30 p.m. Casual ski outing switching between Freestyle and Classical skiing each week. Start out with larger group, than most likely naturally break off into smaller groups depending on numbers. This is not a race or workout. If there is interest in workouts, we can discuss that and try another night for workouts. Contact Evan Graves egraves@rsu39.org FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI