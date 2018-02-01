Aroostook Outdoor News: 2.2.18 edition

In this edition: 1) The first 5k run of 2018 in Houlton. 2) Get ready for summer cycling at a party in Presque Isle. 3) Gear up for the Great Maine Outdoor Weekend February 9-29. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, February 3

PRESQUE ISLE: BikeMaine 2018 Kickoff Party! 4:30-8:00 p.m. at Sargent Family Community Center, 24 Chapman Rd. Unveiling of the route and the specific host communities for BikeMaine 2018: Acadia in the St. John Valley – La Terre Entre Deux. Bike mechanics demos, helmet fittings, and info on programs coming to Aroostook County in 2018! Visit www.bikemaine.org FMI

Sunday, February 4

HOULTON: 34th Annual Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run. 2018 Aroostook Musterds County Challenge Series Race #1. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Millar Arena, 94 Randall Ave. 2-mile walk start: 10:45 a.m. 5k run start: 11:00 a.m. Course: Pretty flat and fast. Cost: $12. T-shirts to first 50 registrants. Proceeds support Houlton Rec. Refreshments, traditional chicken stew after event. Contact Houlton Rec (207-532-1310) FMI

Saturday, February 10

PRESQUE ISLE: TAMC Free Snowshoe Hike. 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Guided snowshoe hike as part of the Fit and Fun Winter Challenge 2018. Pre-registration required. Contact Linda Menard (207-768-4172) or lmenard@emhs.org FMI

Sunday, February 11

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Free Family Fun Day. 12:00-4:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Free trail passes, ski and snowshoe rentals, beginner ski lessons, guided ski and snowshoe tours, sledding, snacks, hot chocolate, and a bonfire with s’mores! Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

Friday, February 16–Sunday, February 18

PATTEN: Mt. Chase Lodge Family Ski & Snowshoe Weekend. Come out to Mt Chase Lodge, 1517 Shin Pond Rd, to experience a winter wonderland next door to Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument and Baxter State Park. Instruction, leadership by Registered Maine Guides, lodging, meals, and accommodations. Cost: $319/Adult, $279/Youth (16 and younger). Visit www.mtchaselodge.com FMI

Saturday, February 17

PRESQUE ISLE: TAMC/Nordic Heritage Sport Club Youth Ski Day. 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. All youth are invited for a morning of free Nordic skiing with instructor Paul Lamoreau. Snacks provided. Rental equipment available while supplies last beginning at 9:30. This event is part of the Fit and Fun Winter Challenge 2018. Contact Jamie Guerrette (207-768-4008) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Moonlight Snowshoe Hike. 6:30 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Road. Come join us for fun on the trails and food and socializing afterwards. Bring friends and a snack to share! Best poker hand wins half the pot! Bring a headlamp. Cost: Free, $5/person to enter Poker Run. Limited snowshoe rentals available. Contact Mark Shea mshea@pinelandfarms.org FMI

Wednesday, February 21 & Thursday, February 22

FORT KENT: MPA Classes B & C Nordic State Ski Meet. Hosted by Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Circle. Come cheer on some of the fastest skiers in Maine, including all Aroostook County teams, and ski or snowshoe the trails for yourself. Visit www.fortkentoc.org for race times.

Saturday, February 24

PRESQUE ISLE: Aroostook State Park Winter Family Fun Day. 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. Come have fun with the family outside in Aroostook County’s winter wonderland: XC skiing, snowshoeing, sliding, snowmobile tote-rides, nature walks, warming hut, hot food, bonfire, Smokey the Bear, Maine Game Wardens. Fee: $1.50/person ages 12-64; all others FREE. Equipment available. Contact Aroostook State Park (207-768-8341) FMI

LIMESTONE: Limestone Ski Club C-Me-Ski Classic Tour and Race. Aroostook Cup Series Race #3. Come out and enjoy the beauty of the wooded trails, wildlife, good food! Distances: .5k/ages 12 and under; 7k/ages 13-18; 21k/adults. Registration: 12:00 p.m. at Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge, 97 Refuge Rd. Youth race start: 1:00 p.m. Adult race start: 1:30 p.m. Cost: $10/person. Contact Limestone Ski Club (207-328-7491) FMI

Tuesday, February 27

PRESQUE ISLE: Quoggy Jo Ski Center/SAD1 Adult & Community Ed. Youth Ski Program. Tuesdays; 3:00-6:00 p.m. February 27-March 27 at Quoggy Jo, 420 Fort Rd. For students in grades 1-12. Cost: $39/student, includes transportation, equipment, lesson. Contact SAD1 Adult Ed. (207-764-4776) or visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/quoggy-jo-skiing-program FMI

Saturday, March 3

PRESQUE ISLE: Himie Towle Memorial Ski Frolic. Aroostook Cup Series Race #4. Youth races at varying distances; 10k Freestyle Race, 5k Tour for adults. Registration: 10:00 a.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Youth race start: 12:00 p.m. Adult race start: 12:30 p.m. Cost: $20/family, $10/adult, $5/youth; includes lunch. Contact Tom Towle (207-227-6306) or ttowle@fortfairfield.org FMI

FORT KENT: 2nd Annual Can-Am Crown Snowshoe Challenge. 12:00 p.m. at Lonesome Pine Trails, Forest Ave. Join us for a snowshoe race after all the Can-Am Crown Mushers have left the starting line. 11 and under, 12-15 y/o divisions race are on flat course; 16 and above division runs up The Far Side trail, down Founders trail. Cost: $5/15 and under, $10/16 and above. Contact Michelle Labbe (207-231-0386) FMI

Saturday, March 3-Sunday, March 4

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center/Can-Am Crown Skijoring Races,Skijoring: a blend of XC skiing and mushing, where skier and animal(s) work together. 2k, 4k Sprint races Saturday; 5k, 10k races Sunday, at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. Cost: $30/person per race. Contact FKOC fkocevents@gmail.com or visit www.fortkentoc.org/skijoring-in-fort-kent FMI

Ongoing Programs :

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club/TAMC Youth Ski Program. Saturdays; 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. February 3-24. Coaches combine instruction, technique training with games on skis. This is the perfect way to get outside and enjoy the winter! For ages 6–10; children under 6 must be accompanied by adult. Cost: FREE! Contact Paul Lamoreau (207-764-6517) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Youth XC Ski Club. Saturdays; 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. For 4th-8th graders. Want to learn more about XC skiing? Try something new? The Aroostook County Bill Koch Club is for you; play games, learn technique, and have fun on skis! Cost $15/child. Contact Lydia Streinz lstreinz@rsu39.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Adult Ski Night. Tuesdays; 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Rd. Group skiing and instruction for all abilities! Cost: FREE! Equipment rentals available, please arrive no later than 5:45 p.m. Contact Tom Chasse (207-769-2453) or tomsharo@yahoo.com FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI