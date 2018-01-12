Aroostook Outdoor News: 1.12.18 edition

In this edition: 1) Youth ski racing starts up in Caribou. 2) Give cross country skiing and snowshoeing a try in Houlton. 3) Check out youth ski programs in Presque Isle. Plus lots more!

Events:

Friday, January 12

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. Downhill Skiing Gate Racing Program. Sign up now! Fridays, 3:00-4:30 p.m.; January 12-February 16. Kids in grades 3-8 learn proper technique for skiing Slalom, Giant Slalom at Caribou HS Ski Hill, two trips to Bigrock. Participants must have knowledge of alpine skiing, own equipment. Pre-registration required. Cost: $40/non Bigrock season pass holder. Contact Caribou Rec (207-493-4224) FMI

Saturday, January 13

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Youth XC Ski Club. Saturdays starting January 6; 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Rd. For 4th-8th graders. Want to learn more about XC skiing? Try something new? The Aroostook County Bill Koch Club is for you; play games, learn technique, and have fun on skis! Cost $15/child. Contact Lydia Streinz lstreinz@rsu39.org FMI

EAGLE LAKE: Eagle Lake Sled Dog Races. 30- and 100-mile sled dog races starting at 10:00 a.m. Come cheer the dog teams off and stay to enjoy a campfire and refreshments while waiting to congratulate the returning teams. Contact Holly Dionne (207-316-7498) or visit www.eaglelakedogsledraces.com FMI

HOULTON: Houlton Rec. Winter Sports Day. 1:00-3:00 p.m. each day at Community Park. Come give cross country skiing and snowshoeing a try for FREE! Dress warmly. We have children and adult sized equipment. Contact Houlton Rec. (207-532-1310) FMI

Monday, January 15

PRESQUE ISLE: United Way of Aroostook/TAMC Snowman and Sliding Day. 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Presque Isle Housing Authority, 58 Birch St. Everyone welcome! Make a snowman, enjoy an afternoon of sliding, free books, arts and crafts. Prizes awarded for best family snowman. Bring your own sled. Cookies, cocoa also provided. Cost: Free! Contact Jamie Guerrette (207-768-4000) FMI

Saturday, January 20

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Jalbert Youth Program. Saturdays; 1:00-2:30 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Jan 20-Feb 17. Open to youth ages 4-14; Nordic skiing, instruction, and LOTS of games! Cost: Free for kids! Special $20 trail pass and rental for adults! Contact Julie Sanclemente (207-834-2599) or sanclemente@fairpoint.net FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Chewonki Traveling Natural History Program: Owls of Maine. 12:00-1:30 p.m. at Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library, 39 2nd St. Live owl presentation with an educator/handler; participants learn about owls in Maine and have a rare opportunity to see live owls up close. Contact Turner Memorial Library (207-764-2572) or visit www.pimainelibrary.org FMI

Thursday, January 25

FORT FAIRFIELD: Fort Fairfield Public Library Family Story Time: Backyard Birds! 10:30-11:30 a.m. at FFPL, 339 Main St. Winter can be a surprisingly good time to observe birds! Explore local birds, winter migrations, snacks for feathered friends through story, craft, more! Cost: FREE/families with children ages newborn to 5 years. Contact Dianna Leighton at (207-472-3880) or dleighton@fortfairfield.org FMI

Saturday, January 27 & Sunday, January 28

SINCLAIR: 13th Annual Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby. Maine’s largest cash prize ice fishing derby; $17,000 in cash prizes! Derby Waters: Long, Cross, St. Froid, Square, Eagle, Glazier, Beau, Portage Lakes, Carr Pond, St. John River. Registration: at Long Lake Sporting Club, 48 Sinclair Rd. Proceeds benefit Paradis Cancer Fund. Visit www.stagatha.com/derby FMI

Saturday, January 27

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Blue Moon Snowshoe Poker Run. 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Come join us for fun on the trails and food and socializing afterwards. Bring friends and a snack to share! Best poker hand wins half the pot! Bring a headlamp. Cost: Free, $5/person to enter Poker Run. Snowshoe rentals available. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

Sunday, January 28

PRESQUE ISLE: Quoggy Jo TAMC Youth Ski Day. 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Quoggy Jo Ski Center, 420 Fort Rd. Now is your chance to see what all the buzz is about at this little hill! Cost: $5/person! Rentals: $5/person while supplies last! Lessons: free! Contact Quoggy Jo (207-540-1496) or visit www.skiquoggyjo.org FMI

Saturday, February 3

PRESQUE ISLE: BikeMaine 2018 Kickoff Party! 4:30-8:00 p.m. at Sargent Family Community Center, 24 Chapman Rd. Unveiling of the route and the specific host communities for BikeMaine 2018: Acadia in the St. John Valley – La Terre Entre Deux. Bike mechanics demos, helmet fittings, and info on programs coming to Aroostook County in 2018! Visit www.bikemaine.org FMI

Sunday, February 4

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Women’s Winter Snow Day. 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Women, this is your day to learn about new sports, develop new skills, spend time with friends, and to focus on yourselves. Activities include: Zumba warm-up, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, yoga, massage, snowshoeing, winter camping, more. Visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com FMI

Saturday, February 10

PRESQUE ISLE: TAMC Free Snowshoe Hike. 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Guided snowshoe hike as part of the Fit and Fun Winter Challenge 2018. Pre-registration required. Contact Linda Menard (207-768-4172) or lmenard@emhs.org FMI

Friday, February 16–Sunday, February 18

PATTEN: Mt. Chase Lodge Family Ski & Snowshoe Weekend. Come out to Mt Chase Lodge, 1517 Shin Pond Rd, to experience a winter wonderland next door to Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument and Baxter State Park. Instruction, leadership by Registered Maine Guides, lodging, meals, and accommodations. Cost: $319/Adult, $279/Youth (16 and younger). Visit www.mtchaselodge.com FMI

Saturday, February 17

PRESQUE ISLE: TAMC/Nordic Heritage Sport Club Youth Ski Day. 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. All youth are invited for a morning of free Nordic skiing with instructor Paul Lamoreau. Snacks provided. Rental equipment available while supplies last beginning at 9:30. This event is part of the Fit and Fun Winter Challenge 2018. Contact Jamie Guerrette (207-768-4008) FMI

Ongoing Programs :

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club/TAMC Youth Ski Program. Saturdays; 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. February 3-24. Coaches combine instruction, technique training with games on skis. This is the perfect way to get outside and enjoy the winter! For ages 6 – 14; children under 6 must be accompanied by adult. Cost: FREE! Contact Paul Lamoreau (207-764-6517) FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI