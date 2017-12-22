Aroostook Outdoor News: 12.22.17 edition

In this edition: 1) Join a hike to honor veterans in Castle Hill. 2) Jump for joy for Quoggy Jo’s opening Day in Presque Isle. 3) Ring in the Nordic New Year at a fun festival in Fort Kent. Plus lots more!

Events:

Friday, December 22

CASTLE HILL: Honor for the Holidays Haystack Mountain Snowshoe Hike. 6:00 p.m. at Haystack Mountain Trailhead, Route 163. Honor our military and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and can’t be with loved ones this holiday season. Christmas tree w/lights dedicated at sunset (3:48 p.m.). Bring snowshoes, headlamp, holiday spirit! Visit www.facebook.com/events/1454781617954398 FMI

Tuesday, December 26

PRESQUE ISLE: Quoggy Jo Ski Center Opening Day. 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Keep doing your snow dances! Contact Gene Cronin (207-540-1496) or gene@skiquoggyjo.org or visit www.skiquoggyjo.org FMI

Wednesday, December 27-Friday, December 29

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Nordic Ski Festival. Looking for great snow for Nordic skiing? Look no further than FKOC, host of World Cup Biathlons, national, regional ski events. Events include Try it Biathlon (equipment, instruction provided), Winter Wildlands Backcountry Film Festival, Freestyle 5km Time Trial, and lots of fun. Contact Carl Theriault theriaultcarl@hotmail.com or visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

HOULTON: Houlton Rec. Winter Sports Days. 1:00-3:00 p.m. each day at Community Park. Come give cross country skiing and snowshoeing a try for FREE! Dress warmly. We have children and adult sized equipment. Contact Houlton Rec. (207-532-1310) FMI

Saturday, December 30

PRESQUE ISLE: Audubon Christmas Bird Count. 7:00 a.m. at Tim Horton’s, Main St. We invite you to join us for all or part of this day-long count in the Presque Isle area; all welcomed for this long-standing holiday tradition! We need all hands on deck! Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

Friday, January 5

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. Downhill Skiing Gate Racing Program. Sign up now! Fridays, 3:00-4:30 p.m.; January 5-February 16. Kids in grades 3-8 learn proper technique for skiing Slalom, Giant Slalom at Caribou HS Ski Hill, two trips to Bigrock. Participants must have knowledge of alpine skiing, own equipment. Pre-registration required. Cost: $40/non Bigrock season pass holder. Contact Caribou Rec (207-493-4224) FMI

Saturday, January 6

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Youth XC Ski Club. Saturdays starting January 6; 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Rd. For 4th-8th graders. Want to learn more about XC skiing? Try something new? The Aroostook County Bill Koch Club is for you; play games, learn technique, and have fun on skis! Cost $15/child. Contact Lydia Streinz lstreinz@rsu39.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Deprey Classic Ski Race. Aroostook Cup Series Race #1. Distance: 6k Freestyle. Registration: 11:30 a.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring Street. Youth start: 12:15 p.m. Race start: 1:00 p.m. Cost: $10. Pasta meal available for purchase. Contact Colin Jandreau (207-728-6103) or jandreau@roadrunner.com FMI

Monday, January 8

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. Ski-Daddle Program. Sign up now! Mondays & Wednesdays, 3:00-4:30 p.m.; January 8-March 7. For all ability levels in grades 3-5; lessons include intro to equipment and techniques and lots of outdoor fun. Equipment available; students welcome to bring own equipment. Pre-registration required. Cost: $10/resident, $25/non-resident. Contact Caribou Rec (207-493-4224) FMI

Ongoing Programs :

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI