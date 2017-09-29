Aroostook Outdoor News: 9.29.17 edition

In this edition: 1) Get in on one of the few 5k’s left this year in Presque Isle. 2) An awareness walk in Caribou. 3) Sign the kids up for mountain biking in Presque Isle. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, September 30

PRESQUE ISLE: TAMC Colors of Courage 5k Run/Walk. Celebrate, support cancer survivors! Registration: 8:30 a.m. at TAMC, 140 Academy St. Champions’ Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Champions’ Lap: 9:45 a.m. Kids’ Fun Run: 10:15 a.m. 5k start: 10:30 a.m. Cost$25/person, FREE/ Kids’ Fun Run. Visit www.tamc.org/colorsofcourage FMI

CARIBOU: Walk MS: Caribou 2017. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Cary Medical Center, 163 Van Buren Rd. Walk start: 10:00 a.m. Route length: 3.5 miles (1.25 mile option). Contact Sue Tidd (800-344-4867) or sue.tidd@nmss.org FMI

EAGLE LAKE: Eagle Lake Fire Department Haunted Forest. Walk through the scariest trail you will ever experience filled with monsters, killers, and sadistic clowns. Come if you dare! 7:00 p.m. at Eagle Lake Town Office, 36 Devoe Brook Rd. Cost: $10/adult, $5/youth under 12. Contact Sandra L. Fournier (207-444-5511) FMI

Sunday, October 1-Thursday, October 5

CHASE: Mt. Chase Lodge Wilderness Plein Air Retreat. Join seasoned plein air artists Diane Dubreuil and Suzanne Savage Brewer for a special painting retreat in the Penobscot wilderness of northern Maine; a unique opportunity offering a team-teaching approach in watercolors and oils for beginning and practicing plein air painters. Visit www.dianedubreuil.com/workshop/15594/wilderness-plein-air-painting-retreat FMI

Wednesday, October 4-Wednesday, November 1

PRESQUE ISLE: SAD #1 Adult & Community Education Youth Mountain Biking. 3:00-5:15 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Rd. 6-week program (Oct 4-Nov 1) for bikers of all ability levels in grades 5-12. Learn to climb and descend hills, bunny hop over obstacles, ride the terrain park, and navigate the trails at NHC. Cost: $30/person. Contact SAD #1 Adult Ed. (207-764-4776) or lerae.kinney@sad1.org FMI

Thursday, October 5

HOULTON: Hope and Justice Project Light It Up, Houlton! Walk. 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Houlton Recreation Department 128 Main St. Event to include a walk to end abuse, guest speakers, remembrance ceremony. Participants encouraged to help us light up the night with purple glow-sticks for domestic violence awareness. Free t-shirts available. Visit www.hopeandjusticeproject.org FMI

Friday, October 6 & Saturday, October 7

PRESQUE ISLE: Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce Haunted Woods Walk. 6:00-9:00 p.m. each night at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. We are amping up the scares this year! DJ show, food, fun! Not for the faint of heart; strongly recommended for no one under the age of 13. Cost: $5/person. Contact CACC (207-764-6561) or visit www.centralaroostookchamber.com FMI

Saturday, October 7

MARS HILL: Aroostook Birders Goose Lunch. 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Mars Hill Pond, Bridge St. Canada Geese migrate through the County each fall, stopping for short stays; a favorite stopover is Mars Hill Pond. We will also look for the occasional rare visitor traveling with them. Light refreshments, drinks available. Contact Aroostook Birders thearoostookbirders@gmail.com FMI

Sunday, October 8

PRESQUE ISLE: UMPI Alumni and All-Comers XC 5k. Race start: 11:00 a.m. at UMPI’s Park Family Field (soccer field complex). Contact Chris Smith (207-768-4972) or christopher.smith@umpi.edu FMI

Monday, October 9

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Roller Ski/Biathlon Pursuit Race. 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Cir. Prince Edward Island Biathlon team is at biathlon camp, with very young athletes who have never been on roller skis and experienced athletes. Looking for participants in informal races on Saturday and Sunday for experience. Contact Carl Theriault (207-631-9589) or theriaultcarl@hotmail.com FMI

Friday, October 13

PRESQUE ISLE: Hope and Justice Project Walk It Up, Presque Isle! Light walk to bring awareness to domestic abuse and sexual violence. Registration and Story Time: 11:00 a.m. at Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library, 39 2nd St. Walk start: 12:00 p.m. Free t-shirt and lunch to those who pre-register. Visit www.hopeandjusticeproject.org FMI

Saturday, October 14

DEBOULLIE: Caribou Rec. Adult Take It Outside Series Deboullie Day Hike. Deboullie Public Reserved Land offers rugged terrain, numerous ponds, spectacular views. Let us be your guide to what Deboullie has to offer. Preregistration required; program restricted to those in excellent shape. Cost: $20; bring bag lunch. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

HOULTON: Bridge To Hope Cancer Awareness Walk. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Houlton Rec. Center, 128 Main St. Walk start: 10:00 a.m. Door prizes, annual quilt raffle after walk. Visit www.facebook.com/Bridge-To-Hope-Breast-Cancer-Awareness-117726751615032 FMI

LIMESTONE: 16th Annual Robert A. Frost Memorial Library Linda M. Page Memorial Walk-A-Thon. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at FML, 42 Main St. Walkers under 12 must be accompanied by adult. Refreshments provided. Door prizes; special prize to highest dollar amount collected. First 30 registrants to raise $25 receive t-shirt. Contact FML (207-325-4706) or frfrostml@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: White Cane Walk. 10:00 a.m. at Riverside Parking Lot, Main St. Walk on Main Street to educate drivers that people using white canes/seeing eye dogs need to be given extra attention as they cannot see traffic. Contact Bruce Archer (207-764-3360) or barcher1@maine.rr.com FMI

LIMESTONE: Friends of ANWR Wildlife Refuge Week. Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge, 97 Refuge Rd. 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.: guided nuclear weapons storage area van tours with retired military policeman. 12:00 p.m.: Red Cross Pillowcase Project for kids teaches go kit, emergency preparedness, coping skills; workbook, pillowcase provided. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

CARIBOU: Unite Against Bullying Walk, Run, or Roll. 2 miles. Raise awareness to Unite Against Bullying! Registration: 1:00 p.m. at Caribou Rec. Center, 55 Bennett Dr. Walk start: 2:00 p.m. Contact Kim Parent (207-540-3659) or visit www.uniteagainstbullyingme.org FMI

WOODLAND: Woodland School Haunted Woods Walk. 6:00-8:30 p.m. at Woodland Consolidated School, 844 Woodland Center Rd. Guaranteed to be a haunting good time! Cost: $3/person; last ticket sold at 8:30 p.m. Contact Woodland School (207-496-2981) FMI

Sunday, October 15

HAYNESVILLE: Anah Shrine Go-karts Turkey Shoot. Help us help kids; come join the fun and get ready for hunting season! 11:00 a.m. at Haynesville Bridge, 3158 Military Rd. Food, beverages available. Pistol shoots, card shoots, rifle shoots, ladies’ shoots, kids’ shoots, more! Cost: $5; cash prizes. Contact Craig Clifford (207-448-2429 or 207-538-0428) FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Fall Rollerski/Biathlon Session. Ages 13 and up: 1:30–3:00 p.m.; ages 8-12: 3:00-4:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Cir. Bring bike helmet, light gloves, skate ski boots if you have them, dress in shorts and sweat pants. Rollerskis, poles, all shooting equipment provided. Cost: $20 donation to pay for ammunition. Contact Carl Theriault (207-631-9589) or theriaultcarl@hotmail.com FMI

Monday, October 16

FORT KENT: Aroostook County Tourism Workshop. 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Fort Kent Community High School, 84 Pleasant St. Participate in an important assessment of our region’s tourism destination strengths and level of community engagement. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/aroostook-county-maines-growing-tourism-destination-tickets-37500206126 FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Aroostook County Tourism Workshop. 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Northern Maine Community College, 33 Edgemont Dr. Participate in an important assessment of our region’s tourism destination strengths and level of community engagement. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/aroostook-county-maines-growing-tourism-destination-tickets-37487035733 FMI

Friday, October 20 & Saturday, October 21

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Haunted Lantern History Tour. A “slightly scary, kinda creepy” nighttime downtown tour through the old jail (only opened for this tour), 13 sites for the true history of that particular site by lantern light. Tours begin at 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. each night at Historic Fire Station, 11 Church St. Cost: $5. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or pihistoricalsociety@hotmail.com FMI

Saturday, October 21

WESTON: 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. 10:00 a.m. at First Settler’s Lodge, 341 US Route 1. First Settlers Lodge is sponsoring Team Spanky’s Kids to help raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Contact First Settlers Lodge (207-448-3000) or firstsettlerslodge@gmail.com FMI

SOLDIER POND: 5k Spooktacular Run and Walk. Registration: 12:00 p.m. at Wallagrass Elementary School, 45 Church Ave. Race start: 2:00 p.m. A lovely 5k spooky timed race in the Wallagrass, New Canada, Soldier Pond locale. Cost: $20/person. Visit www.facebook.com/Soldier-Pond-Spooky-Run-1741287819505882 FMI

Tuesday, October 24

NORTH MAINE WOODS: Caribou Rec. Adult Take It Outside Series Bradford Camps Trip. For over a century, sportsmen and tourists have traveled to North Maine Woods to embrace nature. Learn about the history of the camps from the owners while being treated to lunch in a wilderness lodge. Cost: $40. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Ongoing Programs :

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

Meetings:

STOCKHOLM: Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Frontier Fish and Game Club. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI