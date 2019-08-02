Aroostook Outdoor News: 8.2.19 edition

In this edition: 1) Run or walk for delicious homemade pies and paddle Mattawamkeag Lake in Island Falls. 2) Get covered in colors at a 5k in Danforth. 3) Run a 5k cross country race in honor of fallen veterans in Houlton. Plus lots more

Events:

Saturday, August 3

ISLAND FALLS: 26th Annual Island Falls SummerFest 5k Pie Run/4k Walk. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Island Falls Municipal Building. Kids’ Run start: 8:45 a.m. Walk/Run start: 9:00 a.m. Winners receive choice of homemade pies and other delectable desserts. Cost: $10/person. Contact (207-463-2263) or frazfamily@fairpoint.net FMI

Sunday, August 4

DANFORTH: 2019 East Grand Summerfest Color Splash Run. 9:00 a.m. Contact Ardis Brown (207-448-2321) FMI

Thursday, August 8

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board and Ski Women, Wheels, & Wine. 5:30 p.m. at BB&S, 450 Main St. Ladies, grab your bike (road/hybrid/mountain) and let’s ride. Mountain/hybrid leisurely cruise; length will depend on group. Road bike ride roughly 22 miles; no drop ride – no pressure and FUN. Rides start, end at BB&S. Post ride snacks, wine/beer, special deals available in store. Contact Julie Bouchard (207-769-BIKE) FMI

Saturday, August 10

ISALND FALLS: Island Falls Lakes Association SummerFest Paddle on Mattawamkeag. 10:00 a.m. at the Fish and Game dock (off of US Route 2), paddle to the IFLA private islands, and tour around. Enjoy the beauty and explore the untouched nature of this spectacular lake. Following the adventure on the water, we will have a picnic at the Fish and Game club. Visit www.islandfallslakesassociation.com FMI

Sunday, August 11

MARS HILL: Big Run Around the Mountain Half Marathon. 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Bigrock Mountain, 37 Graves Rd. Run around the mountain as part of the ACI & Central Aroostook Homecoming Weekend. The course takes you near the windmills, around the mountain on both paved road and dirt roads. Cost: $25; includes race t-shirt, finisher medal. Visit www.runreg.com/bigrun-around-the-mountain-12-marathon FMI

HOULTON: SFC Aaron Henderson Memorial 5k Run/Walk. Cross country style race; may be muddy, contain rough terrain, tree roots, small river bed crossing. Registration: 10:30 a.m. at Houlton Community Park, 94 Randall Ave. Run/Walk start: 12:00 p.m. Cost: $20/person; t-shirt to first 50 registrants. All proceeds to Green Beret Foundation. Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/Houlton/AaronHendersonMemorial5K FMI

Saturday, August 17

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Youth Hockey Hooked on Hockey 5k and Kids’ 1-mile Fun Run. Hosted by CompetitorME. Registration, pre-registration bib pick up: 7:30 a.m. at Mantle Lake Park. Kids’ 1-mile Fun Run start: 8:30 a.m. 5k start: 9:00 a.m. Cost: $5 race fee + $2 sign-up fee/person. First 50 registrants are guaranteed event shirts. Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/Events/ME/PresqueIsle/HookedOnHockey5K FMI

MADAWASKA: Madawaska Athletic Boosters 5k Color Run. Registration: 7:30 a.m. at Madawaska Multi-purpose Center, 160 7th Ave. Race start: 8:30 a.m. prizes for top 3 Adult (17+) and top 3 Student (under 16) male and female finishers. Cost: Donation. Contact Madawaska Rec (207-728-3604) FMI

PORTAGE LAKE: Historical Society Canoe Carry, Portage Lake. 6:00 p.m. at Dean’s Motor Lodge. Join in on this historical re-enactment of the traditional portage from Little Machias Lake to Portage Lake. Contact Jim Dumond (207-227-1864) FMI

Sunday, August 18

FORT KENT: 28th Annual Tour de la Vallée. Bring family, friends on a challenging grand tour of the St. John Valley. Bike 25, 50, 62, or 100 miles, mountain bike 35 miles, or walk/run 3k, 5k, or 10k. Fully supported; rest stops, medical, mechanical. Cost: $30/individual, $60/family; individuals must raise $100 in pledges. Supports local cancer patients, families. Visit www.paradiscancerfund.org/tour-de-la-vallee FMI

Monday, September 2

CARIBOU: Viking Run. Kids’ running races on the Caribou High School track; various distances according to age group. Registration: 8:00 a.m. Race start: 9:00 a.m. Contact Roy Alden (207-498-3563) or ralden@rsu39.org FMI

CARIBOU: Labor Day Road Race. 5k walk start: 10:30 a.m. 8k run start: 11:00 a.m. Meet at Caribou High School Ski Building. Contact Chris Smith (207-768-9472) or christopher.smith@umpi.edu FMI

Ongoing Programs:

CARIBOU: C.R.X. Outdoor Adventure Program Open Registration. Weekdays. Exciting outdoor activities for youth entering grades 5-11. Cost/age: varies by program. Open to all area youth. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board & Ski Group Mountain Bike Ride. Mondays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. All abilities, no-drop ride. 7-10 miles; 6-8 mph avg. Focus on technical riding skills, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

CARIBOU: Bike Board & Ski Group Road Bike Ride. Tuesdays; 5:30 p.m. at SW Collins, 6 Washburn St. All abilities welcome; multiple groups/routes depending on abilities. Casual ride of 20-30 miles; 12-18 mph avg. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety, etiquette, having fun. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Women’s Trail Night. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. May-June. Beginner and advanced groups depart from the parking lot at 6:00 p.m. sharp. Cost: FREE! Visit www.facebook.com/groups/823219364374296 FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board & Ski Group Mountain Bike Ride. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. Faster group ride for intermediate to advanced riders. 10-13 miles; 8-10 mph avg. Focus on shredding the trails, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Fairmount Cemetery Tour. Second Friday of the month May 10-September 13. at 5:30 p.m. at Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, 3 Houlton Road. 1.5-hour guided walking tour; discuss origins, Victorian influences, 30 local historic figures. Many hills on tour. Cost: $5. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour. Fourth Saturday of the month April 27-September 28 from 10:00 a.m.-Noon. Guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Reservations suggested. Fee: FREE. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI