Aroostook Outdoor News: 4.5.19 edition

In this edition: 1) Splash and dash your way to youth fitness and fun in Presque Isle. 2) Welcome spring at a 5k run/walk in Presque Isle. 3) Run a mile to honor a fallen soldier in Patten. Plus lots more!

Events:

Friday, April 5-Friday, May 3

PRESQUE ISLE: Star City Splash & Dash Club. Fridays from 3:000–5:00 p.m. at UMPI’s Gentile Hall. For youth aged 8-12. Fun sport that combines running, swimming; focus is on participation rather than competition. Cost: $35/youth; includes snacks, afterschool transportation, biathlon registration fee, t-shirts. Drop in fee: $5/day. Visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/star-city-splash-dash-club?search=splash FMI

Saturday, April 6

PRESQUE ISLE: 39th Annual UMPI Spring Runoff 5k Road Race. County Challenge Series Race #2. Run as an individual or 3-person relay team. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at UMPI’s Wieden Gym. Walk start: 9:30 a.m. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Pizza and Pepsi served after the race! Cost: $15/individual, $25/relay team. Contact Chris Smith (207-768-9472) or christopher.smith@umpi.edu FMI

PATTEN: Spc. Dustin J. Harris Memorial Mile. 12:00 p.m. at Patten Rec. Department,

12 Founders St. Proceeds assist Patten Main Street Flags and the Dustin Harris Memorial Scholarship. Participate and celebrate our hometown hero in person, as an adaptive athlete, virtually, or simply donate. Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/Patten/SpcDustinHarrisMemorialMile FMI

Saturday, April 13

FORT KENT: All Things Become New Spring Into Action 5k/10k Walk/Run & Kids’ Fun Run. Registration: 8:30 a.m. at Fort Kent HS, 84 Pleasant St. Kids’ Fun Run start: 9:15 a.m. 5k/10 start: 10:00 a.m. Funds raised support Haven of Rest in Eagle Lake. Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/FortKent/AllThingsBecomeNewSpringIntoAction5K10K FMI

Saturday, April 20

CARIBOU: Cary Medical Center 6th Annual Ann King Donor Dash 5k. Walk/Run for Organ and Tissue Awareness. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Griffeth Ford, 16 Access Highway. Walk start: 9:00 a.m. Run start: 9:30 a.m. First 50 registrants get a t-shirt; refreshments at Cary following the event. Cost: $15/person, $25/family. All proceeds benefit New England Organ Bank. Contact Dean Cote (207-498-1282) FMI

Thursday, April 25

FORT FAIRFIELD: Family Story Time: Earth Day! 10:30 a.m.-Noon at Fort Fairfield Public Library, 339 Main St. Even the smallest hands can lend a hand on Earth Day! Explore ways to help our planet, followed by some loose parts play with a recycling theme! Cost: FREE for families with children ages newborn to 5 years old. Contact Dianna Leighton at (207) 472-3880 or dleighton@fortfairfield.org FMI

Wednesday, May 1

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec/Healthy You Owl Prowl & Night Sounds Field Trip. Listen for owls using audio enhancement tools while exploring a local forest. Meet at Caribou Wellness Center at 6:45 p.m. Open to all ages. Rain or shine. Cost: FREE! Includes transportation. Headlamps/flashlights strongly recommended. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, May 4

HOULTON: Meduxnekeag River Canoe Race. 8 miles; whitewater. Finish in downtown Houlton. 2018 Maine Downriver Championship Series Point Race. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Wellington’s on Station Rd., New Limerick. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Fee: $15/adult; $10/youth. T-shirt to first 60 registrants. Awards, door prizes, lunch provided! Contact Jane Torres (207-532-4216) or director@greaterhoulton.com FMI

Ongoing Programs:

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI