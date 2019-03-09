Aroostook Outdoor News: 3.8.19 edition

In this edition: 1) Sign the kids up for a fun downhill skiing program in Caribou. 2) Walk among angels in St. Agatha. 3) Women: discover and improve your winter skills in Patten. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, March 9

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec/Bigrock SKI4LIFE Downhill Ski Program. Saturdays, March 9-April 6. For students in grades 5-8. Cost: $80/student (includes lift ticket, ski rentals, lesson, transportation), $20/Bigrock season pass holder. Pre-registration required. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

AGATHA: 6th Annual Angel Snowfest. All-day event at Lakeview Restaurant; live music, outdoor Ice Bar, Snowshoe/Walk, Luminary Walk on the breathtaking Lakeview trails. Proceeds benefit Angel Flight NE and Edgar J. Paradis Cancer Fund. Fee: $15; includes neck-warmer, stew, entertainment. Visit www.facebook.com/angelsnowfest FMI

Friday, March 15 – Sunday, March 17

PATTEN: Mt. Chase Lodge Women’s Winter Skills Weekend. At Mt. Chase Lodge, 1517 Shin Pond Rd. Registered Maine Guides will lead ski and snowshoe adventures, teach basic ice fishing, fish identification, introduction to snowmobiling. Pre-registration required. Cost: $370/shared room, $420/private room; includes instruction, leadership by registered Maine Guides, lodging. Contact Mt. Chase Lodge (207-528-2183) FMI

Saturday, March 16

MARS HILL: Bigrock Invitational Youth Ski Race. For youth ages 15 and under. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Bigrock Mountain, 37 Graves Rd. Giant Slalom Race start: 10:00 a.m. Slalom Race start: 12:45 p.m. Awards: 2:30 p.m. Medals and ribbons to top finishers. Fee: $35/skier, includes lift ticket; $25/season pass holder. Contact Bigrock (207-425-6711) or visit www.skireg.com/bigrock-youth-ski-race FMI

Saturday, March 16-Friday, March 22

PATTEN: Friends of Katahdin Woods Waters Head North Ski Days. 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. each day at KWWNM Matagamon Gate, end of Matagamon Rd. Join us for groomed trails and free XC ski equipment and instruction along the East Branch of the Penobscot. Cost: FREE! Contact Susan Adams (207-852-1291) or lunksoos@gmail.com or visit www.friendsofkww.org/head-north-ski-days FMI

Wednesday, March 20

PRESQUE ISLE: Aroostook Birders Annual Slide Show and Pot Luck. 5:30 p.m. at Maine Dept. of Environmental Protection, 1235 Central Drive. Birds of a feather flock together; join us for an evening of show and tell and a pot of Bill’s famous chili! Bring one of your very best bird photos of the year and a dish to add to our pot luck supper. Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, March 23

FORT KENT: Lonesome Pine Trails Invitational Youth Ski Race. 9:00 a.m. at Lonesome Pine Trails, Forest Ave. Slalom and Giant Slalom downhill youth races. Contact Lonesome Pine Trails (207-834-5202) or info@lonesomepines.org or visit www.lonesomepines.org FMI

Saturday, March 23-Sunday, March 24

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Sportsman’s Show. Doors open: 9:00 a.m. each day at UMPI’s Gentile Hall. Kids’ Trout Fishing Pond, Air Gun Shooting Range, Laser Shot Rifle/Pistol Range, Video Hunting Game, Moose Calling Contest, hourly kids’ door prizes! 75+ exhibitors. Fee: $5/person, FREE/kids 10 and under. Visit Presque Isle Fish and Game Club www.PIFG.org FMI

Sunday, March 31

CARIBOU: 44th Annual Henry Anderson Memorial Ski Dag. The granddaddy of ‘em all! The longest continuously-run Nordic race in Aroostook County! Registration: 11:30 a.m. at Caribou High School Ski Center, 308 Sweden St. 5 mi. Race start: 1:00 p.m. Contact Caribou Parks & Recreation Department (207-493-4224) FMI

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. Skiing Easter Egg Hunt. 3:00 p.m. at Caribou High School Ski Center, 308 Sweden St. Hundreds of surprise eggs hidden along three groomed ski trails. Divisions: Grade 2 & Under, Grade 3-5 and Grade 6-8. Find a SILVER EGG, win a complete ski rental gift certificate. Find a GOLDEN EGG, win a brand new complete Nordic ski package! Contact Caribou Rec (207-498-4224) FMI

Friday, April 5-Friday, May 3

PRESQUE ISLE: Star City Splash & Dash Club. Fridays from 3:000–5:00 p.m. at UMPI’s Gentile Hall. For youth aged 8-12. Fun sport that combines running, swimming; focus is on participation rather than competition. Cost: $35/youth; includes snacks, afterschool transportation, biathlon registration fee, t-shirts. Drop in fee: $5/day. Visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/star-city-splash-dash-club?search=splash FMI

Saturday, April 6

PRESQUE ISLE: 39th Annual UMPI Spring Runoff 5k Road Race. County Challenge Series Race #2. Run as an individual or 3-person relay team. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at UMPI’s Wieden Gym. Walk start: 9:30 a.m. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Pizza and Pepsi served after the race! Cost: $15/individual, $25/relay team. Contact Chris Smith (207-768-9472) or christopher.smith@umpi.edu FMI

PATTEN: Spc. Dustin J. Harris Memorial Mile. 12:00 p.m. at Patten Rec. Department,

12 Founders St. Proceeds assist Patten Main Street Flags and the Dustin Harris Memorial Scholarship. Participate and celebrate our hometown hero in person, as an adaptive athlete, virtually, or simply donate. Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/Patten/SpcDustinHarrisMemorialMile FMI

Ongoing Programs:

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

CARIBOU: Men’s Ski Night. Tuesdays; 5:30 p.m. at Caribou High School Ski Building, 308 Sweden St. Alternating between classical and freestyle skiing each week, starting with freestyle on January 8. Contact Evan Graves egraves@rsu39.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI