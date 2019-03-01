Aroostook Outdoor News: 3.1.19 edition

In this edition: 1) Watch sled dogs and skiers work together in Fort Kent. 2) Have fun at an annual ski frolic in Presque Isle. 3) Race your neighbor on snowshoes in Fort Kent. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, March 2-Sunday, March 3

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center/Can-Am Crown Skijoring Races. Skijoring: a blend of XC skiing and mushing, where skier and animal(s) work together. 4k Sprint races Saturday; 8k races, FREE Family Fun 2k event Sunday, at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. Cost: FREE for spectators! Contact FKOC fkocevents@gmail.com or visit www.fortkentoc.org/skijoring-in-fort-kent FMI

Saturday, March 2

PRESQUE ISLE: Himie Towle Memorial Ski Frolic. Aroostook Cup Series Race #4. Youth races at varying distances; 10k Freestyle Race, 5k Tour for adults. Registration: 10:00 a.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Youth race start: 12:00 p.m. Adult race start: 12:30 p.m. Cost: $20/family, $10/adult, $5/youth; includes lunch. Contact Tom Towle (207-227-6306) or ttowle@fortfairfield.org FMI

FORT KENT: 3rd Annual Can-Am Crown Snowshoe Challenge. 12:00 p.m. at Lonesome Pine Trails, Forest Ave. Join us for a snowshoe race after all the Can-Am Crown Mushers have left the starting line. 11 and under, 12-15 y/o divisions race are on flat course; 16 and above division runs up The Far Side trail, down Founders trail. Cost: $5/15 and under, $10/16 and above. Contact Michelle Labbe (207-231-0386) FMI

Tuesday, March 5

PRESQUE ISLE: Quoggy Jo Ski Center/SAD1 Adult & Community Ed. Youth Ski Program. Tuesdays; 3:00-6:00 p.m. February 26-March 26 at Quoggy Jo Ski Center, 420 Fort Fairfield Rd. For students in grades 1-12. Cost: $39/student, includes transportation, equipment, lesson. Contact SAD1 Adult Ed. (207-764-4776) or visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/searchResults?search=quoggy FMI

Saturday, March 9

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec/Bigrock SKI4LIFE Downhill Ski Program. Saturdays, March 9-April 6. For students in grades 5-8. Cost: $80/student (includes lift ticket, ski rentals, lesson, transportation), $20/Bigrock season pass holder. Pre-registration required. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

AGATHA: 6th Annual Angel Snowfest. All-day event at Lakeview Restaurant; live music, outdoor Ice Bar, Snowshoe/Walk, Luminary Walk on the breathtaking Lakeview trails. Proceeds benefit Angel Flight NE and Edgar J. Paradis Cancer Fund. Fee: $15; includes neck-warmer, stew, entertainment. Visit www.facebook.com/angelsnowfest FMI

Friday, March 15 – Sunday, March 17

PATTEN: Mt Chase Lodge Women’s Winter Skills Weekend. At Mt. Chase Lodge, 1517 Shin Pond Rd. Registered Maine Guides will lead ski and snowshoe adventures, teach basic ice fishing, fish identification, introduction to snowmobiling. Pre-registration required. Cost: $370/shared room, $420/private room; includes instruction, leadership by registered Maine Guides, lodging. Contact Mt. Chase Lodge (207-528-2183) FMI

Saturday, March 16

MARS HILL: Bigrock Invitational Youth Ski Race. For youth ages 15 and under. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Bigrock Mountain, 37 Graves Rd. Giant Slalom Race start: 10:00 a.m. Slalom Race start: 12:45 p.m. Awards: 2:30 p.m. Medals and ribbons to top finishers. Fee: $35/skier, includes lift ticket; $15/season pass holder. Contact Bigrock (207-425-6711) or visit www.skireg.com/bigrock-youth-ski-race FMI

Saturday, March 16-Friday, March 22

PATTEN: Friends of Katahdin Woods Waters Head North Ski Days. 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. each day at KWWNM Matagamon Gate, end of Matagamon Rd. Join us for groomed trails and free XC ski equipment and instruction along the East Branch of the Penobscot. Cost: FREE! Contact Susan Adams (207-852-1291) or lunksoos@gmail.com or visit www.friendsofkww.org/head-north-ski-days FMI

Saturday, March 23

FORT KENT: Lonesome Pine Trails Invitational Youth Ski Race. 9:00 a.m. at Lonesome Pine Trails, Forest Ave. Slalom and Giant Slalom downhill youth races. Contact Lonesome Pine Trails (207-834-5202) or info@lonesomepines.org or visit www.lonesomepines.org FMI

Saturday, March 23-Sunday, March 24

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Sportsman’s Show. Doors open: 9:00 a.m. each day at UMPI’s Gentile Hall. Kids’ Trout Fishing Pond, Air Gun Shooting Range, Laser Shot Rifle/Pistol Range, Video Hunting Game, Moose Calling Contest, hourly kids’ door prizes! 75+ exhibitors. Fee: $5/person, FREE/kids 10 and under. Visit Presque Isle Fish and Game Club www.PIFG.org FMI

Sunday, March 31

CARIBOU: 44th Annual Henry Anderson Memorial Ski Dag. The granddaddy of ‘em all! The longest continuously-run Nordic race in Aroostook County! Registration: 11:30 a.m. at Caribou High School Ski Center, 308 Sweden St. 5 mi. Race start: 1:00 p.m. Contact Caribou Parks & Recreation Department (207-493-4224) FMI

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. Skiing Easter Egg Hunt. 3:00 p.m. at Caribou High School Ski Center, 308 Sweden St. Hundreds of surprise eggs hidden along three groomed ski trails. Divisions: Grade 2 & Under, Grade 3-5 and Grade 6-8. Find a SILVER EGG, win a complete ski rental gift certificate. Find a GOLDEN EGG, win a brand new complete Nordic ski package! Contact Caribou Rec (207-498-4224) FMI

Ongoing Programs:

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

CARIBOU: Men’s Ski Night. Tuesdays; 5:30 p.m. at Caribou High School Ski Building, 308 Sweden St. Alternating between classical and freestyle skiing each week, starting with freestyle on January 8. Contact Evan Graves egraves@rsu39.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Youth Ski Program. Saturdays; January 26-March 2 from 10:00 a.m.-Noon at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Rd. Coaches combine instruction, technique training with games on skis; the perfect way to get outside and enjoy winter! For students up through grade 8; children under 8 must be accompanied by adult. Cost: FREE! Contact Heidi Bartley (207-551-1705) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Youth Skiing Program. Saturdays; December 29-March 9 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI