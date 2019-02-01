Aroostook Outdoor News: 2.1.19 edition

In this edition: 1) Lace ‘em up for the first 5k of 2019 in Houlton. 2) Get the kids outside at a youth biathlon ski program in Fort Kent. 3) Ski for free in Presque Isle or tap into your inner superhero at a fun race in Fort Kent. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, February 2

HOULTON: 35th Annual Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run. 2019 Aroostook Musterds County Challenge Series Race #1. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Millar Arena, 94 Randall Ave. 2-mile walk start: 10:45 a.m. 5k run start: 11:00 a.m. Course: Pretty flat and fast. Cost: $12. T-shirts to first 50 registrants. Proceeds support Houlton Rec. Contact Houlton Rec (207-532-1310) or visit www.ow.ly/Odun30ngcmm FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Jalbert Youth Program. Saturdays; Feb 2-Feb 23; 12:00-2:30 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Open to youth ages 4-14. Nordic skiing, instruction, and LOTS of games! Cost: Free for kids! Special $20 trail pass and rental for adults! Contact Julie Sanclemente (207-834-2599) or sanclemente@fairpoint.net or visit www.facebook.com/events/999221653595364 FMI

Sunday, February 3

PRESQUE ISLE: Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital Free Ski Day at Quoggy Jo. 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Quoggy Jo Ski Center, 420 Fort Rd. Free lift tickets! Free lessons! $12 rentals available while supplies last. Contact Gene Cronin gene@skiquoggyjo.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Frostbite 10k and Super Hero Relay. Registration: 1:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Cir. Race start: 2:00 p.m. 10k freestyle and Nordic skier-cross super hero relay; don’t forget your cape! All ages and abilities welcome! Cost $10/adult, $5/youth under 18. Prizes and refreshments in the lodge after the event. Contact FKOC info@fortkentoc.org FMI

Monday, February 4

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. Ski-Daddle Program. Sign up now! Mondays & Wednesdays, 3:00-4:30 p.m.; February 4-March 6. For all ability levels in grades 3-5; lessons include introduction to equipment, techniques and lots of outdoor fun. Equipment available; students welcome to bring own equipment. Pre-registration required. Cost: $10/resident, $25/non-resident. Contact Caribou Rec. (207-493-4224) FMI

Saturday, February 9

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Free Youth XC Ski Day. 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. at NHSC. 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Does your child want to try XC Skiing? Now is their chance! Instructors will be provided. Rental equipment available while supplies last! Free trail pass, free rentals and free lessons. Brought to you by Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital. Visit www.facebook.com/events/196679134581006 FMI

LIMESTONE: Limestone Ski Club C-Me-Ski Classic Tour and Race. Aroostook Cup Series Race #3. Come out and enjoy the beauty of the wooded trails, wildlife, good food! Distances: .5k/ages 12 and under; 7k/ages 13-18; 21k/adults. Registration: 12:00 p.m. at Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge, 97 Refuge Rd. Youth race start: 1:00 p.m. Adult race start: 1:30 p.m. Cost: $10/person. Contact Limestone Ski Club (207-328-7491) FMI

Saturday, February 9-Sunday, February 10

MONTICELLO: Wilderness Pines Open House Weekend. 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. each day at Wilderness Pines Campground & Outfitters, 83 W Conroy Lake Rd. Family fun-filled weekend includes Houlton Rec. Winter Sports Trailer; XC skis, snowshoes, miles of groomed trails, coffee, hot chocolate, tea, hotdogs, chips, homemade donuts in the Lodge. Visit www.facebook.com/events/733583763675675 FMI

Sunday, February 17

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club/Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital Family Snowshoe Hike. 9:00–11:00 a.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Guided tours provided. Cost: FREE! Snowshoe rentals: $2/each, FREE/NHSC member, or bring your own. Visit www.facebook.com/events/262600237936634 FMI

Sunday, February 17-Tuesday, February 19

EAGLE LAKE: Lugdon Lodge Junior Co-Ed Mushing Session 1. At Lugdon Lodge, 1695 Sly Brook Rd. For mushers age 10-15. Intro to dogsledding and dogs. Run dogs 2-3 times each day, help care for dogs; indoor/outdoor games, campfires, snowshoe, slide, skate, ice fish! Cost: $150/student; meals, snacks, activities included. Only 4 mushers accepted to ensure LOTS of time on the dogsled. Visit www.lugdonlodge.com FMI

Tuesday, February 19-Thursday, February 21

EAGLE LAKE: Lugdon Lodge Junior Co-Ed Mushing Session 2. At Lugdon Lodge, 1695 Sly Brook Rd. For mushers age 10-15. Intro to dogsledding and dogs. Run dogs 2-3 times each day, help care for dogs; indoor/outdoor games, campfires, snowshoe, slide, skate, ice fish! Cost: $150/student; meals, snacks, activities included. Only 4 mushers accepted to ensure LOTS of time on the dogsled. Visit www.lugdonlodge.com FMI

Saturday, February 23

PRESQUE ISLE: Aroostook State Park Winter Family Fun Day. 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. Come have fun with the family outside in Aroostook County’s winter wonderland: XC skiing, snowshoeing, sliding, snowmobile tote-rides, nature walks, warming hut, hot food, bonfire, Smokey the Bear, Maine Game Wardens. Fee: $1.50/person ages 12-64; all others FREE. Equipment available. Contact Aroostook State Park (207-768-8341) FMI

Saturday, March 2-Sunday, March 3

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center/Can-Am Crown Skijoring Races. Skijoring: a blend of XC skiing and mushing, where skier and animal(s) work together. 4k Sprint races Saturday; 8k races, FREE Family Fun 2k event Sunday, at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. Cost: FREE for spectators! Contact FKOC fkocevents@gmail.com or visit www.fortkentoc.org/skijoring-in-fort-kent FMI

Saturday, March 2

PRESQUE ISLE: Himie Towle Memorial Ski Frolic. Aroostook Cup Series Race #4. Youth races at varying distances; 10k Freestyle Race, 5k Tour for adults. Registration: 10:00 a.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Youth race start: 12:00 p.m. Adult race start: 12:30 p.m. Cost: $20/family, $10/adult, $5/youth; includes lunch. Contact Tom Towle (207-227-6306) or ttowle@fortfairfield.org FMI

FORT KENT: 2nd Annual Can-Am Crown Snowshoe Challenge. 12:00 p.m. at Lonesome Pine Trails, Forest Ave. Join us for a snowshoe race after all the Can-Am Crown Mushers have left the starting line. 11 and under, 12-15 y/o divisions race are on flat course; 16 and above division runs up The Far Side trail, down Founders trail. Cost: $5/15 and under, $10/16 and above. Contact Michelle Labbe (207-231-0386) FMI

Ongoing Programs:

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

CARIBOU: Men’s Ski Night. Tuesdays; 5:30 p.m. at Caribou High School Ski Building, 308 Sweden St. Alternating between classical and freestyle skiing each week, starting with freestyle on January 8. Contact Evan Graves egraves@rsu39.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Youth Ski Program. Saturdays; January 26-March 2 from 10:00 a.m.-Noon at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Rd. Coaches combine instruction, technique training with games on skis; the perfect way to get outside and enjoy winter! For students up through grade 8; children under 8 must be accompanied by adult. Cost: FREE! Contact Heidi Bartley (207-551-1705) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Youth Skiing Program. Saturdays; December 29-March 9 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI