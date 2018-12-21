Aroostook Outdoor News: 12.21.18 edition

In this edition: 1) Get geared up for a snowshoe hike to honor fallen veterans at Haystack Mountain in Castle Hill. 2) Enjoy winter sports with Santa in Madawaska and Presque Isle. 3) Plus lots more!

Events:

NOW-Thursday, January 31

HOULTON AREA: Moosestompers Snow Creation Contest. Build a snowman, snow sculpture, or any other snow “creation,” snap a picture and submit via facebook page private message. We will post submissions to our page, and the way to win is simple: the photo with the most “likes” wins! Open to Maine residents within 45 miles of Houlton. Visit www.facebook.com/Moosestompers-283452883829 FMI

Saturday, December 22

CASTLE HILL: Honor for the Holidays Haystack Mountain Snowshoe Hike. 6:00 p.m. at Haystack Mountain Trailhead, Route 163. Honor our military and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and can’t be with loved ones this holiday season. Christmas tree with lights dedicated at sunset (3:47 p.m.) atop the mountain. Bring snowshoes, headlamp, holiday spirit! Visit www.facebook.com/events/1601062169994391 FMI

Sunday, December 23

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Christmas at the Lodge. 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Pasta lunch, sleigh rides, tubing, skiing, snowshoeing, and SANTA! Bring the kids! Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Sunday Snowshoeing with Santa. 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Rd. Guided hikes available or explore the trails on your own! Snow shoes available for rent while supplies last. Cost: $2/pair; free with NHSC membership or bring your own. Join Santa in the lodge at 12:00 p.m. for hot cocoa before hitting the trails. Visit www.facebook.com/events/512965759113840 FMI

Wednesday, December 26

PRESQUE ISLE: Quoggy Jo Ski Center Opening Day. 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Keep doing your snow dances! Contact Gene Cronin (207-540-1496) or gene@skiquoggyjo.org or visit www.skiquoggyjo.org FMI

Wednesday, December 26-Sunday, December 30

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Nordic Ski Festival. Looking for great snow for Nordic skiing? Look no further than FKOC, host of World Cup Biathlons, national, regional ski events. Events include Try it Biathlon (equipment, instruction provided), Winter Wildlands Backcountry Film Festival, Freestyle 5km Time Trial, and lots of fun. Contact Carl Theriault theriaultcarl@hotmail.com or visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

Saturday, December 29

PRESQUE ISLE: Audubon Christmas Bird Count. 7:00 a.m. at Tim Horton’s, Main St. We invite you to join us for all or part of this day-long count in the Presque Isle area; all welcomed for this long-standing holiday tradition! We need all hands on deck! Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

Sunday, December 30

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Skate Skiing Lessons. 1:00–3:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Cir. Adult beginner skate ski session; those of you who have always wanted to try skate skiing – this is your chance! Cost: FREE/FKOC member, $15/non-member; includes trail pass equipment rental, lesson. Contact Laura Audibert (207-834-6773) or la4568@roadrunner.com FMI

Tuesday, January 1

PRESQUE ISLE: New Year, New You Nordic Challenge. 9:00–11:00 a.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital is hosting a 1k/5k challenge at your preference; running, snowshoeing, fat biking, skiing. Equipment available while supplies last. Cost: $2; free with NHSC membership. Hot cocoa upon Challenge completion. Visit www.facebook.com/events/204875927056201 FMI

Saturday, January 6

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Deprey Classic Ski Race. Aroostook Cup Series Race #1. Distance: 6k Freestyle. Registration: 11:30 a.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring Street. Youth start: 12:15 p.m. Race start: 1:00 p.m. Cost: $10. Pasta meal available for purchase. Contact Colin Jandreau (207-728-6103) or jandreau@roadrunner.com FMI

Monday, January 9

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. Ski4Life Downhill Program. Open to students in grades 4-8. Pre-registration required. Cost: $80/youth, includes transportation, ski rental, lift ticket, lesson; $20/Bigrock season pass holder, includes transportation. Contact Caribou Rec. (207-493-4224) FMI

Saturday, January 19

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club/Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital Family Snowshoe Hike. 9:00–11:00 a.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Guided tours provided. Cost: FREE! Snowshoe rentals: $2/each, FREE/NHSC member, or bring your own. Visit www.facebook.com/events/262600237936634 FMI

Ongoing Programs:

PRESQUE ISLE: UMPI-SAGE Outing Club. SAGE (Seniors Achieving Greater Education) organizes and carries out several outdoor activities every season. Events planned for this fall are: geocaching at Nordic Heritage Sport Center, biking and walking local trails across Aroostook County and Perth Andover, NB, Canada. Join the fun in planning, organizing and attending these activities. Contact the SAGE office (207-768-9501) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Youth Skiing Program. Saturdays; December 29-March 9 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI