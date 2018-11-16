Aroostook Outdoor News: 11.16.18 edition

In this edition: 1) Gear up for downhill and cross country skiing at a ski sale and swap in Fort Kent. 2) A dinner and dance to support a local ski hill in Mars Hill. 3) A special early-release day program for youth in Caribou. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, November 17 & Sunday, November 18

FORT KENT: Lonesome Pine Trails Ski Swap and Sale. Ski sale consignment registration: Saturday, 8:00 a.m.-Noon. Ski sale: Sunday, Noon-4:00 p.m. Discounted season passes available both days. Contact LPT (207-834-5202) or visit www.lonesomepinetrails.org FMI

Saturday, November 17

MARS HILL: Bigrock Mountain Dinner and Dance Fundraiser. 5:00-11:00 p.m. at Bigrock, 37 Graves Rd. Dinner: 5:00-7:00 p.m. Dance: 8:00-11:00 p.m.; 21+ event featuring Cunningham/Haines. Cost: Dinner only: $20/age 13 and up, $10/age 12 and under; Dinner & dance: $30/age 21 and up. 100% of proceeds support programs, events at Bigrock Mountain, a 501c3 nonprofit. Contact Travis Kearney (207-227-1385) FMI

Monday, November 19

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec Early Release Day Special Program: Swimming & Rock Climbing at UMPI. Noon-4:00 p.m. For students in grades 4-8. Cost: $5/student. Contact Caribou Parks and Rec (207-493-4224) FMI

Saturday, November 24

CARIBOU: Turkey Trot 5k. Registration: 8:30 a.m. at Caribou High School, 308 Sweden St. Walk start: 9:45 a.m. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Cost: $14/person; long-sleeved t-shirt to first 75 registrants. Contact Evan Graves (207-226-0711) or gravespi@gmail.com FMI

Tuesday, November 27

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. PRESKISON Ski Program. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 3:00-6:00 p.m.; November 27-December 20. For youth in grades 5-8. Adventure to different locations to find activities to keep moving: mountain biking, snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, hiking, mountain climbing, ice skating. Pre-registration required. Cost: $20/person. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Friday, November 30

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Welcome Winter Social. 5:30-9:00 p.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Circle. This year’s event has a little twist: Membership Drive and Social AND a Murder Mystery Party! Come as a suspect or feel free to mingle and watch the investigation unfold. Pot luck appetizers, cash bar. Cost: $3/member; $5/non-member. Visit www.facebook.com/events/2236898583211718 FMI

Saturday, December 1

MARS HILL: Bigrock Mountain Ski Swap and Sale. Old ski gear taking up space in your home? Looking for rock-bottom prices on ski stuff for the upcoming season? Then you better get to Bigrock! Last day to buy early bird season passes! Consignment intake: 9:00-11:00 a.m. Sale: 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Contact Bigrock (207-425-6711) FMI

Tuesday, December 4

FORT KENT: St. John Valley Senior College: Fort Kent Outdoor Center History and Tour. 1:00-2:30 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Learn about the history of the FKOC, tour the facilities, and hear how this organization helps connect the community’s past to its future. Includes optional hike or snowshoe trek. Cost: $15; includes all classes for current term. Contact Valley Unified Continuing Education (207-834-3536) FMI

Saturday, December 15

MARS HILL: Bigrock Mountain Opening Day. 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., weather permitting. It’s the day you’ve waited eight months for: Bigrock opens for the season! Kick off the ski/snowboard season at Bigrock! Visit www.bigrockmaine.com FMI

Ongoing Programs:

PRESQUE ISLE: UMPI-SAGE Outing Club. SAGE (Seniors Achieving Greater Education) organizes and carries out several outdoor activities every season. Events planned for this fall are: geocaching at Nordic Heritage Sport Center, biking and walking local trails across Aroostook County and Perth Andover, NB, Canada. Join the fun in planning, organizing and attending these activities. Contact the SAGE office (207-768-9501) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI