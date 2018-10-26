Aroostook Outdoor News: 10.26.18 edition

In this edition: 1) A haunted walk in Mars Hill. 2) A video presentation about planet Earth in Easton. 3) Get ready for ski swap season. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, October 27

MARS HILL: Haunted Walk and Trunk or Treat. 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Central Aroostook Junior Senior High School, 26 Pleasant St. Hosted by Central Aroostook High School Class of 2019. Trunk or Treat for younger children from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Annual Mars Hill Rec. egg hunt at 6:00 p.m. Food available for purchase. Contact CAHS (207-425-2811) FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Planetarium Video Presentation: Fragile Planet. 7:00-8:00 p.m. at Francis Malcolm Science Center, 775 Houlton Rd. All-new full dome/video program explores use of technology in better understanding our unique life-giving home and other solar system worlds. Reservation required. Cost: $6/adult, $4/student. Contact Tricia Langner (207-488-5451) or tricia@francismalcolmsciencecenter.com FMI

Sunday, November 4

PRESQUE ISLE: Quoggy Jo Ski Club Ski & Winter Sports Sale. 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Presque Isle Rec. Center, 24 Chapman Rd. Consignments accepted from 9:00 a.m.-Noon. Area ski shops on hand with new and used gear! Contact Gene Cronin (207-540-1496) or gene@skiquoggyjo.org FMI

Saturday, November 10

SINCLAIR: Aroostook Birders Long Lake Tour. 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Sinclair boat launch by the bridge. Join us on a carpool jaunt around Long Lake to see the last migrants leaving the state, stopping at promising spots, finishing at Lakeview Restaurant for lunch. We can always count on seeing spawning salmon too! Contact Bill Sheehan thearoostookbirders@gmail.com FMI

Thursday, November 15

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec/Northern Skiers Club Youth XC Ski Rental Night. 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Caribou Wellness Center. Seasonal rentals available for Caribou youth; includes skis, boots, poles, equipment bag. Cost: $55. Volunteers needed. Contact CPRD (207-493-4224) FMI

Saturday, November 17 & Sunday, November 18

FORT KENT: Lonesome Pine Trails Ski Swap and Sale. Ski sale consignment registration: Saturday, 8:00 a.m.-Noon. Ski sale: Sunday, Noon-4:00 p.m. Discounted season passes available both days. Contact LPT (207-834-5202) or visit www.lonesomepinetrails.org FMI

Monday, November 19

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec Early Release Day Special Program: Swimming & Rock Climbing at UMPI. Noon-4:00 p.m. For students in grades 4-8. Cost: $5/student. Contact Caribou Parks and Rec (207-493-4224) FMI

Saturday, November 24

CARIBOU: Turkey Trot 5k. Registration: 8:30 a.m. at Caribou High School, 308 Sweden St. Walk start: 9:45 a.m. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Cost: $14/person; long-sleeved t-shirt to first 75 registrants. Contact Evan Graves (207-226-0711) or gravespi@gmail.com FMI

Tuesday, November 27

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. PRESKISON Ski Program. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 3:00-6:00 p.m.; November 27-December 20. For youth in grades 5-8. Adventure to different locations to find activities to keep moving: mountain biking, snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, hiking, mountain climbing, ice skating. Pre-registration required. Cost: $20/person. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Friday, November 30

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Welcome Winter Social. 5:30-9:00 p.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Circle. This year’s event has a little twist: Membership Drive and Social AND a Murder Mystery Party! Come as a suspect or feel free to mingle and watch the investigation unfold. Pot luck appetizers, cash bar. Cost: $3/member; $5/non-member. Visit www.facebook.com/events/2236898583211718 FMI

Saturday, December 1

MARS HILL: Bigrock Mountain Ski Swap and Sale. Old ski gear taking up space in your home? Looking for rock-bottom prices on ski stuff for the upcoming season? Then you better get to Bigrock! Last day to buy early bird season passes! Consignment intake: 9:00-11:00 a.m. Sale: 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Contact Bigrock (207-425-6711) FMI

Ongoing Programs:

PRESQUE ISLE: UMPI-SAGE Outing Club. SAGE (Seniors Achieving Greater Education) organizes and carries out several outdoor activities every season. Events planned for this fall are: geocaching at Nordic Heritage Sport Center, biking and walking local trails across Aroostook County and Perth Andover, NB, Canada. Join the fun in planning, organizing and attending these activities. Contact the SAGE office (207-768-9501) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Mondays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. All abilities, no-drop ride. 7-10 miles; 6-8 mph avg. Focus on technical riding skills, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

CARIBOU: Bike, Board and Ski Group Road Bike Ride. Tuesdays; 5:30 p.m. at SW Collins, 6 Washburn St. All abilities welcome; multiple groups/routes depending on abilities. Casual ride of 20-30 miles; 12-18 mph avg. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety, etiquette, having fun. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. Faster group ride for intermediate to advanced riders. 10-13 miles; 8-10 mph avg. Focus on shredding the trails, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board & Ski Training Group Road Bike Ride. Thursdays; 5:30 p.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. Experienced riders; road bike only. 25-40 miles; 18+ mph avg. Be ready to work hard and hang on! May regroup if someone gets worked, falls off the back; can’t keep up be prepared to find your way home. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board and Ski Road Bike Ride. Saturdays; 7:30 a.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. 20-30 miles; 1.5-2 hours. Pace: moderate to fast; 16-18 mph. All abilities ride; no mountain bikes. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety and etiquette. Spirited at times, but we regroup several times along the way. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or andrew@bikeboardandski.com FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI