Aroostook Outdoor News: 8.24.18 edition

In this edition: 1) Walk for a cause – to eliminate drunk driving – in Houlton. 2) Bring your wee firefighters to a muster just for kids in Presque Isle. 3) Show off your tent or check out the latest camping trends in Fort Kent. Plus lots more!

Events:

NOW-Monday, September 3

STATEWIDE: Free Day Use at State Parks for Maine Residents. Gov. Paul R. LePage has signed a financial order granting Maine residents free day use of Maine State Parks and Historic Sites from Saturday, August 11 through Monday, September 3. This action is taken in recognition of public support for Maine State Parks after record-breaking attendance levels beginning in 2010. Contact Aroostook State Park (207-768-8341) FMI

Saturday, August 25

HOULTON: Aroostook County Walk Like MADD 2018. Do something about drunk driving in our community. This year, thousands of people in cities around the nation will participate in 5k events to eliminate drunk driving from our roadways. Registration: 7:30 a.m. at Houlton Rec., 128 Main St. Walk start: 9:00 a.m. Visit www.walklikemadd.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=845 FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: PI Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. This guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Fee: FREE! Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Crown of Maine Balloon Fest Children’s Muster. 1:00-3:00 p.m. at The Forum, 84 Mechanic St. Sponsored by Presque Isle Fire Department Tons of fun for the kids! Includes a series of Firefighting Muster Games designed for children aged 6-12. Bring your kids out to meet our local heroes and to have a great time running the course. Contact Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce (207-764-6561) FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center BBQ & Band & Tent Show. 4:00-8:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Cir. Bring your tent and other outdoor gear – vintage and current – to show off, compare, borrow, or maybe even sell or barter. Chicken BBQ with all the fixin’s. Live music by Boomerang. Cash bar. Cost: $15/person. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

Saturday, September 1

SHERMAN: Old Home Days Celebration of Life Cancer Walk. 9:00 a.m. at the Bandstand. Monday: Maine’s only “twice around” parade, 10:00 a.m. Contact Allison Roy (207-557-4365) or Steven Lane (207-365-4311) FMI

Sunday, September 2

STACYVILLE: Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument Flintknapping Workshop. 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at KWW Sandbank Campsite. Flintknapping is the process for producing stone tools that were necessary for the survival of Maine’s first people. Penobscot Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Officer will present, demonstrate techniques; participants will receive hands-on experience in producing stone tools. Gor ages 12 and up. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/katahdin-woods-waters-national-monument-presents-a-flint-knapping-workshop-by-chris-sockalexis-tickets-48107845862 FMI

Monday, September 3

CARIBOU: Viking Run. Kids’ running races on the Caribou High School track; various distances according to age group. Registration: 8:00 a.m. Race start: 9:00 a.m. Contact Roy Alden (207-498-3563) or ralden@rsu39.org FMI

CARIBOU: Labor Day Road Race. 5k walk start: 10:30 a.m. 8k run start: 11:00 a.m. Meet at Caribou High School Ski Building. Contact Chris Smith (207-768-9472) or christopher.smith@umpi.edu FMI

Friday, September 8

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Fairmount Cemetery Tour. Meet at 5:30 p.m. at Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, 3 Houlton Rd. 1.5-hour guided walking tour; discuss origins, Victorian influences, 30 local historic figures. Many hills on tour. Cost: $5; reservations suggested. Contact Kimberly Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Saturday, September 15

HOULTON: Houlton High School Classes of 2019 & 2021 5k Color Splash FUNDrun. Untimed fun run. Check-in: 8:00 a.m. at John Millar Civic Center, 43 Randall Ave. Run start: 10:00 a.m. Cost: $25/person before August 31; includes race bib, color packet, t-shirt. Visit www.secure.getactivefundraising.com/event/2018-Houlton-ColorfunRun FMI

Saturday, September 22

PRESQUE ISLE: PI Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. This guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Fee: FREE! Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Ongoing Programs:

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Mondays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. All abilities, no-drop ride. 7-10 miles; 6-8 mph avg. Focus on technical riding skills, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

CARIBOU: Bike, Board and Ski Group Road Bike Ride. Tuesdays; 5:30 p.m. at SW Collins, 6 Washburn St. All abilities welcome; multiple groups/routes depending on abilities. Casual ride of 20-30 miles; 12-18 mph avg. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety, etiquette, having fun. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Women’s Trail Night. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Lodge parking lot. May-June. Beginner and advanced groups depart from the parking lot at 6:00 p.m. sharp. Cost: FREE! Visit www.facebook.com/groups/823219364374296 FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. Faster group ride for intermediate to advanced riders. 10-13 miles; 8-10 mph avg. Focus on shredding the trails, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board & Ski Training Group Road Bike Ride. Thursdays; 5:30 p.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. Experienced riders; road bike only. 25-40 miles; 18+ mph avg. Be ready to work hard and hang on! May regroup if someone gets worked, falls off the back; can’t keep up be prepared to find your way home. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board and Ski Road Bike Ride. Saturdays; 7:30 a.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. 20-30 miles; 1.5-2 hours. Pace: moderate to fast; 16-18 mph. All abilities ride; no mountain bikes. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety and etiquette. Spirited at times, but we regroup several times along the way. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or andrew@bikeboardandski.com FMI

Meetings:

PRESQUE ISLE: UMPI-SAGE Outing Club. SAGE (Seniors Achieving Greater Education) organizes and carries out several outdoor activities every season. Events planned for this fall are: geocaching at Nordic Heritage Sport Center, biking and walking local trails across Aroostook County and Perth Andover, NB, Canada. Join the fun in planning, organizing and attending these activities. Contact the SAGE office (207-768-9501) FMI

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI