Aroostook Outdoor News: 7.27.18 edition

In this edition: 1) Celebrate trails and outdoor activities in Presque Isle. 2) Learn about the historic downtown area in Presque Isle. 3) Run for pies and paddle for prizes in Island Falls. Plus lots more!

Events:

Friday, July 27 to Saturday, July 28

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Trail Festival. At Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Rd. A celebration of community, trails and lifestyle. Tackle the trails for a day of running or biking; relax and take part in various events. Enjoy live music, games, contests, food, racing, and awesome trails of the Nordic Heritage Sport Club. Visit www.nordictrailfestival.com FMI

Saturday, July 28

PRESQUE ISLE: PI Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. This guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Fee: FREE! Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Sunday, July 29

ISLAND FALLS: Island Falls SummerFest 5k Pie Run/4k Walk. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Island Falls Municipal Building. Kids’ Run start: 8:45 a.m. Walk/Run start: 9:00 a.m. Winners receive their choice of homemade pies and other delectable desserts. Cost: $10/person. Contact (207-463-2263) or frazfamily@fairpoint.net FMI

ISLAND FALLS: Island Falls Lakes Association SummerFest Around the Pond Canoe/Kayak Race. Paddle around Pleasant Pond while helping a local high school student fund their college dreams. Registration: 12:00 p.m. at Birch Point Campground, 33 Birch Point Lane. Race start: 1:00 p.m. Visit www.islandfallslakesassociation.com FMI

Sunday, August 5

PORTAGE LAKE: 3rd Annual Portage Lake Association Family Chub Tournament. Catch the most “trash fish.” No trout, salmon, frozen fish allowed. Derby start: 8:00 a.m. Weigh-in: 1:00 p.m. at Maine Forest Service building, Ranger St. Cost: $5/person. Categories: Children 5-12, Adult, Party Boat (max. 5 people). Prize to participant with largest weigh-in from each category. Contact Larry (207-435-4361) FMI

Friday, August 10

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Fairmount Cemetery Tour. Meet at 5:30 p.m. at Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, 3 Houlton Rd. 1.5-hour guided walking tour; discuss origins, Victorian influences, and 30 local historic figures. Many hills on tour. Cost: $5; reservations required. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Saturday, August 11

HOULTON: S1C Aaron Henderson Memorial 5k Run/Walk. Cross country style race; may be muddy, contain rough terrain, tree roots, small river bed crossing. Registration: 7:30 a.m. at Houlton Community Park, 94 Randall Ave. Run/Walk start: 9:00 a.m. Cost: $20/person; t-shirt to first 50 registrants. All proceeds to Green Beret Foundation. Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/Houlton/AaronHendersonMemorial5K FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: UMPI/Wintergreen Arts Center Color Presque Isle 5k. This is not a timed race. Registration: online until Aug. 1; 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Wintergreen Arts; or 8:00 a.m. at Riverside Park. Race start: 9:00 a.m. Cost: $25/person before Aug. 1; $35 after July 31. Pre-registration encouraged. Refreshments provided immediately after the run. Visit www.umpi.edu/colorpi5k FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: 2018 Walk For Wishes. 6:00 p.m. at UMPI, 181 Main St. Registration: 5:00 p.m. Event: 6:00 p.m. Join Make-A-Wish supporters to raise money to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses. These life-changing wishes are only possible because of supporters like you. Visit www.secure2.wish.org/site/TR/Events/General?fr_id=2866&pg=entry#.W0izjNJKhPY FMI

Sunday, August 12

MARS HILL: The Big Run Around the Mountain Half Marathon. 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Bigrock Mountain, 37 Graves Rd. Run around the mountain as part of the ACI & Central Aroostook Homecoming Weekend. The course takes you near the windmills, around the mountain on both paved road and dirt roads. Cost: $25; includes race t-shirt, finisher medal. Visit www.my.racewire.com/event/5752 FMI

Saturday, August 18

Mt. Chase: 4th Annual Baxter Outdoors/Katahdin Woods & Waters Wild Maine Weekend 5k/10k/Relay. Course weaves through pristine KWW National Monument; mostly dirt logging roads. Registration: 8:30 a.m. at Mt. Chase Lodge. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Cost: $30/5k Solo, $35/10k Solo, $55/10k Team. Evening fun, food, entertainment at Shin Pond Village after race. Visit www.baxteroutdoors.com FMI

FORT KENT: 28th Annual Tour de la Vallée. Bring family, friends on a challenging grand tour of the St. John Valley. Bike 25, 50, 62, or 100 miles, mountain bike 35 miles, or walk/run 3k, 5k, or 10k. Fully supported; rest stops, medical, mechanical. Cost: $30/individual, $60/family; individuals must raise $100 in pledges. Supports local cancer patients, families. Visit www.paradiscancerfund.org/tour-de-la-vallee FMI

Saturday, August 25

HOULTON: Aroostook County Walk Like MADD 2017. Do something about drunk driving in our community. This year, thousands of people in cities around the nation will participate in 5k events to eliminate drunk driving from our roadways. Registration: 7:30 a.m. at Houlton Rec., 128 Main St. Walk start: 9:00 a.m. Visit www.walklikemadd.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=845 FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: PI Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. This guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Fee: FREE! Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Ongoing Programs:

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Mondays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. All abilities, no-drop ride. 7-10 miles; 6-8 mph avg. Focus on technical riding skills, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

CARIBOU: Bike, Board and Ski Group Road Bike Ride. Tuesdays; 5:30 p.m. at SW Collins, 6 Washburn St. All abilities welcome; multiple groups/routes depending on abilities. Casual ride of 20-30 miles; 12-18 mph avg. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety, etiquette, having fun. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Women’s Trail Night. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Lodge parking lot. May-June. Beginner and advanced groups depart from the parking lot at 6:00 p.m. sharp. Cost: FREE! Visit www.facebook.com/groups/823219364374296 FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. Faster group ride for intermediate to advanced riders. 10-13 miles; 8-10 mph avg. Focus on shredding the trails, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board & Ski Training Group Road Bike Ride. Thursdays; 5:30 p.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. Experienced riders; road bike only. 25-40 miles; 18+ mph avg. Be ready to work hard and hang on! May regroup if someone gets worked, falls off the back; can’t keep up be prepared to find your way home. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board and Ski Road Bike Ride. Saturdays; 7:30 a.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. 20-30 miles; 1.5-2 hours. Pace: moderate to fast; 16-18 mph. All abilities ride; no mountain bikes. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety and etiquette. Spirited at times, but we regroup several times along the way. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or andrew@bikeboardandski.com FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI