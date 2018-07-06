Aroostook Outdoor News: 7.6.18 edition

In this edition: 1) Run a mile with Musterds in Caribou. 2) Learn a little history and get some exercise in Presque Isle. 3) Get geared up for all the outdoor activities at the annual Maine Potato Blossom Festival in Fort Fairfield. Plus lots more!

Events:

Friday, July 6

CARIBOU: Musterd Mile. Aroostook Musterds Challenge Series Race #4. 1-mile run on Sweden Street for all ages. Registration: 6:00 p.m. at Caribou High School Race start: 7:00 p.m. Contact PJ Gorneault (207-762-0613) pgorneault@rsu39.org FMI

Friday, July 13

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Fairmount Cemetery Tour. Meet at 5:30 p.m. at Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, 3 Houlton Rd. 1.5-hour guided walking tour; discuss origins, Victorian influences, and 30 local historic figures. Many hills on tour. Cost: $5; reservations required. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Tuesday, July 17

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Canoe & Kayak Fun Day. 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Frontier Fish and Game Club, Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Some canoes and kayaks available with life vests, or bring your own. Paddlers must wear life vest; children must be accompanied by adult. Cost: FREE! Hotdog B.B.Q. to follow. Contact Garrett Martin (207-356-7781) FMI

Friday, July 20

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Bike Rodeo. 9:00 a.m. at CP Station Park. For kids ages 12 and under. Bring your bike and helmet and join in the fun! Visit www.fortfairfield.org FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Splash and Dash. 2:00 p.m. at Fort Fairfield Municipal Pool. Splash and Dash is a fun, fast growing sport that combines running, swimming. Focus is on participation rather than competition. 100-meter swim, 1-mile run for children age 8-12, Cost: $15/person; includes t-shirt, finisher medal. Visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/mapleton-daze-splash-dash-event FMI

Saturday, July 21

AROOSTOOK COUNTY: Maine Audubon Loon Count Project. Be a citizen scientist; go to your favorite lake or pond to count loons and help protect them and their lake habitat. The count occurs between 7:00 and 7:30 a.m.; the early morning provides an excellent snapshot of our loon population. Registration required. Contact Susan Gallo (207-781-6180 x216) or sgallo@maineaudubon.org FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival 5-Miler. Registration: 7:30 a.m. across from Hillside IGA, Main St. Walk start: 8:30 a.m. Run start: 9:00 a.m. Cost: $15/person; t-shirt to first 70 registrants. Contact Rob Langner (207-227-6075) FMI

Sunday, July 22

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Spud Cycle Classic. 25-mile and 12-mile (for ages 13-15) events. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at FF Community Center, 18 Community Center Dr. Race start: 10:00 a.m. at FF Public Library. Race ends at Hillcrest Estates. Cost: $15/rider; includes t-shirt to first 50 registrants. Contact Tom Towle (207-472-3882) or ttowle@fortfairfield.org FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Flotilla of Fun. 2:00 p.m. at Forbes Landing, 6 mi. north of Fort Fairfield on Rt. 161. Ends at Giggey’s Landing just after FF Bridge. Bring your kayaks and canoes and lifejackets; join us on the Aroostook River for an afternoon of fun. Canoe and kayak rentals available by calling Kayak Country (540-6573). Cost: FREE! Contact Tom Towle (207-472-3882) or ttowle@fortfairfield.org FMI

Wednesday, July 25

CARIBOU: Bat Echolocation Children’s Program. 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Caribou Public Library, 30 High St. For children ages 4 and above. What is echolocation? How loud is it? Why can’t we hear bats when they are echolocating? Introduction to local, tropical bats, Vampire Bat, many more of our only flying mammals. Concludes with t-shirt craft; available for $4 or bring your own. Contact Caribou Public Library (207-493-4214) FMI

Friday, July 27 to Saturday, July 28

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Trail Festival. At Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Rd. A celebration of community, trails and lifestyle. Tackle the trails for a day of running or biking; relax and take part in various events. Enjoy live music, games, contests, food, racing, and awesome trails of the Nordic Heritage Sport Club. Visit www.nordictrailfestival.com FMI

Saturday, July 28

PRESQUE ISLE: PI Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. This guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Fee: FREE! Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Sunday, July 29

ISLAND FALLS: Island Falls Lakes Association SummerFest Around the Pond Canoe/Kayak Race. Paddle around Pleasant Pond while helping a local high school student fund their college dreams. Registration: 12:00 p.m. at Birch Point Campground, 33 Birch Point Lane. Race start: 1:00 p.m. Visit www.islandfallslakesassociation.com FMI

Ongoing Programs:

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

CARIBOU: C.R.X. Outdoor Adventure Program Open Registration. Weekdays. Exciting outdoor activities for youth entering grades 5-11. Cost/age: varies by program. Open to all area youth. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Mondays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. All abilities, no-drop ride. 7-10 miles; 6-8 mph avg. Focus on technical riding skills, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

CARIBOU: Bike, Board and Ski Group Road Bike Ride. Tuesdays; 5:30 p.m. at SW Collins, 6 Washburn St. All abilities welcome; multiple groups/routes depending on abilities. Casual ride of 20-30 miles; 12-18 mph avg. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety, etiquette, having fun. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Women’s Trail Night. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Lodge parking lot. May-June. Beginner and advanced groups depart from the parking lot at 6:00 p.m. sharp. Cost: FREE! Visit www.facebook.com/groups/823219364374296 FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. Faster group ride for intermediate to advanced riders. 10-13 miles; 8-10 mph avg. Focus on shredding the trails, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board & Ski Training Group Road Bike Ride. Thursdays; 5:30 p.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. Experienced riders; road bike only. 25-40 miles; 18+ mph avg. Be ready to work hard and hang on! May regroup if someone gets worked, falls off the back; can’t keep up be prepared to find your way home. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board and Ski Road Bike Ride. Saturdays; 7:30 a.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. 20-30 miles; 1.5-2 hours. Pace: moderate to fast; 16-18 mph. All abilities ride; no mountain bikes. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety and etiquette. Spirited at times, but we regroup several times along the way. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or andrew@bikeboardandski.com FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI