Aroostook Outdoor News: 6.22.18 edition

In this edition: 1) A great gravel road bike ride in the St. John Valley. 2) A kids’ run and 5k in Caribou. 3) A trail work day in Presque Isle. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, June 23

NEW CANADA: The FARM Ride: Maine’s Premier Gravel Bike Ride. Join us, and embark on an epic cycling adventure through the St. John River Valley: northern Maine’s growing potato, buckwheat, and wheat fields with vistas into neighboring New Brunswick, Canada. Celebrate your finish with a BBQ featuring local beef, beer and acoustic guitar tunes. Visit www.freshtails.com/event/f-a-r-m-1st-annual FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. Guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Reservations suggested. Cost: FREE. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Sunday, June 24

CARIBOU: SW Collins Co. 5k Run/Walk and Kids’ Fun Run. Aroostook Musterds Challenge Series Race #3. Registration: 8:30 a.m. at SW Collins, 6 Washburn Street. Start times: Kids’ Fun Run start: 9:00 a.m. Walk start: 9:45 a.m. Run start: 10:00 a.m. First 75 registrants receive t-shirt. Contact Leslie Jackson (207-496-6723) or lesliej@swcollins.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Work Day. 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Bring your tools and head to the Nordic for an afternoon of cleaning up the trials! Many hands will make for a great afternoon. Spread the word and bring your friends. Visit www.facebook.com/nordicheritagesportclub FMI

Wednesday, June 27

MAPLETON: Mapleton Daze Bike Rodeo. 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Mapleton Elementary School. Kids receive instruction in bicycle safety, technique, on/off road riding, proper helmet wear, and will practice new skills on a special rider course. Sponsored by Bike, Board and Ski. Participants must bring own bicycle. Contact Deana Easler (207-227-6128) FMI

Friday, June 29

HOULTON: 6th Annual LP Miracle Mile: Makenna and Maggie’s Race for Research. 1-mile downhill race for runners, walkers to raise money for research, awareness for Pediatric Cancer. Registration: online only. Check-in: 4:00 p.m. at Military Street Baptist Church. Race start: 6:00 p.m. on Drake’s Hill; finish in Market Square. Contact Chris Rines (207-227-2813) or visit www.runamiraclemile.com FMI

Saturday, June 30

MAPLETON: Mapleton Daze Breakfast with a View. 7:00 a.m. at Haystack Mountain Trailhead, located approx. 4 miles west of Mapleton or approx. 10 miles east of Ashland on ME-163. Hike the mountain and enjoy breakfast at the top. Sponsored by ACAP. Breakfast included as part of event. Contact Deana Easler (207-227-6128) FMI

MAPLETON: Mapleton Daze Splash and Dash. 1:00 p.m. at Mapleton Rec. Department, 27 Pool St. Splash and Dash is a fun, fast growing sport that combines running, swimming. Focus is on participation rather than competition. 100-meter swim, 1-mile run for children age 8-12, Cost: $10/person, $20/family; includes t-shirt, finisher medal. Visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/mapleton-daze-splash-dash-event FMI

Sunday, July 1

LIMESTONE: Limestone Recreation Department 5-mile Color Run, Walk, or Bike! Registration: Noon at Albert Michaud Park. Race start: 1:00 p.m. Cost: $10/racer; color powder included! Contact Limestone Rec. Dept. (207-325-4791) FMI

Friday, July 6

CARIBOU: Musterd Mile. Aroostook Musterds Challenge Series Race #4. 1-mile run on Sweden Street for all ages. Registration: 6:00 p.m. at Caribou High School Race start: 7:00 p.m. Contact PJ Gorneault (207-762-0613) pgorneault@rsu39.org FMI

Tuesday, July 17

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Canoe & Kayak Fun Day. 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Frontier Fish and Game Club, Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Some canoes and kayaks available with life vests, or bring your own. Paddlers must wear life vest; children must be accompanied by adult. Cost: FREE! Hotdog B.B.Q. to follow. Contact Garrett Martin (207-356-7781) FMI

Friday, July 20

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Bike Rodeo. 9:00 a.m. at CP Station Park. For kids ages 12 and under. Bring your bike and helmet and join in the fun! Visit www.fortfairfield.org FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Splash and Dash. 2:00 p.m. at Fort Fairfield Municipal Pool. Splash and Dash is a fun, fast growing sport that combines running, swimming. Focus is on participation rather than competition. 100-meter swim, 1-mile run for children age 8-12, Cost: $15/person; includes t-shirt, finisher medal. Visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/mapleton-daze-splash-dash-event FMI

Saturday, July 21

AROOSTOOK COUNTY: Maine Audubon Loon Count Project. Be a citizen scientist; go to your favorite lake or pond to count loons and help protect them and their lake habitat. The count occurs between 7:00 and 7:30 a.m.; the early morning provides an excellent snapshot of our loon population. Registration required. Contact Susan Gallo (207-781-6180 x216) or sgallo@maineaudubon.org FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival 5-Miler. Registration: 7:30 a.m. across from Hillside IGA, Main St. Walk start: 8:30 a.m. Run start: 9:00 a.m. Cost: $15/person; t-shirt to first 70 registrants. Contact Rob Langner (207-227-6075) FMI

Sunday, July 22

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Spud Cycle Classic. 25-mile and 12-mile (for ages 13-15) events. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at FF Community Center, 18 Community Center Dr. Race start: 10:00 a.m. at FF Public Library. Race ends at Hillcrest Estates. Cost: $15/rider; includes t-shirt to first 50 registrants. Contact Tom Towle (207-472-3882) or ttowle@fortfairfield.org FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Flotilla of Fun. 2:00 p.m. at Forbes Landing, 6 mi. north of Fort Fairfield on Rt. 161. Ends at Giggey’s Landing just after FF Bridge. Bring your kayaks and canoes and lifejackets; join us on the Aroostook River for an afternoon of fun. Canoe and kayak rentals available by calling Kayak Country (540-6573). Cost: FREE! Contact Tom Towle (207-472-3882) or ttowle@fortfairfield.org FMI

Ongoing Programs:

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

CARIBOU: C.R.X. Outdoor Adventure Program Open Registration. Weekdays. Exciting outdoor activities for youth entering grades 5-11. Cost/age: varies by program. Open to all area youth. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Mondays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. All abilities, no-drop ride. 7-10 miles; 6-8 mph avg. Focus on technical riding skills, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

CARIBOU: Bike, Board and Ski Group Road Bike Ride. Tuesdays; 5:30 p.m. at SW Collins, 6 Washburn St. All abilities welcome; multiple groups/routes depending on abilities. Casual ride of 20-30 miles; 12-18 mph avg. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety, etiquette, having fun. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Women’s Trail Night. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Lodge parking lot. May-June. Beginner and advanced groups depart from the parking lot at 6:00 p.m. sharp. Cost: FREE! Visit www.facebook.com/groups/823219364374296 FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. Faster group ride for intermediate to advanced riders. 10-13 miles; 8-10 mph avg. Focus on shredding the trails, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board & Ski Training Group Road Bike Ride. Thursdays; 5:30 p.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. Experienced riders; road bike only. 25-40 miles; 18+ mph avg. Be ready to work hard and hang on! May regroup if someone gets worked, falls off the back; can’t keep up be prepared to find your way home. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board and Ski Road Bike Ride. Saturdays; 7:30 a.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. 20-30 miles; 1.5-2 hours. Pace: moderate to fast; 16-18 mph. All abilities ride; no mountain bikes. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety and etiquette. Spirited at times, but we regroup several times along the way. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or andrew@bikeboardandski.com FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI