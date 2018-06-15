Aroostook Outdoor News: 6.15.18 edition

In this edition: 1) A celebration of summer trails in Presque Isle. 2) A canoe and kayak race from Madawaska to Grand Isle. 3) A duathlon for kids in Presque Isle. Plus lots more!

Events:

Friday, June 15

PRESQUE ISLE: NHSC Opening Day Bash. 5:30- 10:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Join us as we kick off the summer season with a great evening at the Nordic! We will fire up the grill for a free BBQ, trails open with guided hikes, guided biking, bike demos. Come see all the Nordic has to offer in the summer months. Stick around for a bonfire at dusk. Visit www.facebook.com/nordicheritagesportclub FMI

Saturday, June 16

FORT FAIRFIELD: 3rd Annual Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club Youth Fishing Derby. Registration: 6:00 a.m. at Fish & Game Club, 550 Dorsey Road. $500 in prizes available due to our generous sponsors. Cash prize by age group: 12 & under, 13-18. 1st Prize: $250, 2nd Prize: $150, 3rd Prize: $50, Most Hornpout Prize: $100. Contact James Smith (207-540-6504) FMI

GRAND ISLE: 4th Annual Greater Grand Isle Canoe/Kayak Race. Flat water. 10 mi.; Madawaska to Grand Isle. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Madawaska boat landing next to Central Building Supply. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Beautiful scenic race along US/Canada border. Finish at Grand Isle boat landing. Cost: $15/adult, $7/youth 12 & under; t-shirt to first 30 registrants. Contact Grand Isle General Store (207-895-3311) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Star City Splash & Dash Event. 8:00-11:00 a.m. at UMPI’s Gentile Hall. Splash & Dash is a fun, fast-growing sport that combines running, swimming. Focus in on participation rather than competition. Open to ages 8-12. Cost: $10; includes t-shirt. Contact MSAD1 Adult & Community Education (207-764-4776) or visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/star-city-splash-dash-event-only?search=star FMI

Sunday, June 17

AROOSTOOK: Maine State Parks and Lands Maine Resident’s Day. On Father’s Day from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., all vehicles bearing Maine license plates are allowed free entrance to Maine state parks and historic sites; does not apply to Baxter State Park and some other facilities. Contact Aroostook State Park (207-768-8341) FMI

PATTEN: Patten Lumberman’s Museum FREE Father’s Day. Learn all about Maine logging history, including the use of bateaux on waterways to transport supplies, the stories of the fearless river drivers, what life was like inside a remote logging camp, and even the role of bean hole beans. Cost: Free admission for all dads! Contact Patten Lumbermen’s Museum (207-528-2650) or visit www.lumbermensmuseum.org FMI

Wednesday, June 20

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Family Fun Night: Kickball in the Stadium! 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. Bring a Kickball if you have one and join the fun! Cost: FREE! Contact Laura Audibert la4568@roadrunner.com FMI

Saturday, June 23

NEW CANADA: The FARM Ride: Maine’s Premier Gravel Bike Ride. Join us, and embark on an epic cycling adventure through the St. John River Valley: northern Maine’s growing potato, buckwheat, and wheat fields with vistas into neighboring New Brunswick, Canada. Celebrate your finish with a BBQ featuring local beef, beer and acoustic guitar tunes. Visit www.freshtails.com/event/f-a-r-m-1st-annual FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. Guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Reservations suggested. Cost: FREE. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Sunday, June 24

CARIBOU: SW Collins Co. 5k Run/Walk and Kids’ Fun Run. Aroostook Musterds Challenge Series Race #3. Registration: 8:30 a.m. at SW Collins, 6 Washburn Street. Start times: Kids’ Fun Run start: 9:00 a.m. Walk start: 9:45 a.m. Run start: 10:00 a.m. First 75 registrants receive t-shirt. Contact Leslie Jackson (207-496-6723) or lesliej@swcollins.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Work Day. 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Bring your tools and head to the Nordic for an afternoon of cleaning up the trials! Many hands will make for a great afternoon. Spread the word and bring your friends. Visit www.facebook.com/nordicheritagesportclub FMI

Friday, June 29

HOULTON: 6th Annual LP Miracle Mile: Makenna and Maggie’s Race for Research. 1-mile downhill race for runners, walkers to raise money for research, awareness for Pediatric Cancer. Registration: online only. Check-in: 4:00 p.m. at Military Street Baptist Church. Race start: 6:00 p.m. on Drake’s Hill; finish in Market Square. Contact Chris Rines (207-227-2813) or visit www.runamiraclemile.com FMI

Saturday, June 30

MAPLETON: Mapleton Daze Splash and Dash. 1:00 p.m. at Mapleton Rec. Department, 27 Pool St. Splash and Dash is a fun, fast growing sport that combines running, swimming. Focus is on participation rather than competition. 100-meter swim, 1-mile run for children age 8-12, Cost: $10/person, $20/family; includes t-shirt, finisher medal. Visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/mapleton-daze-splash-dash-event FMI

Sunday, July 1

LIMESTONE: Limestone Recreation Department 5-mile Color Run, Walk, or Bike! Registration: Noon at Albert Michaud Park. Race start: 1:00 p.m. Cost: $10/racer; color powder included! Contact Limestone Rec. Dept. (207-325-4791) FMI

Ongoing Programs:

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

CARIBOU: C.R.X. Outdoor Adventure Program Open Registration. Weekdays. Exciting outdoor activities for youth entering grades 5-11. Cost/age: varies by program. Open to all area youth. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Mondays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. All abilities, no-drop ride. 7-10 miles; 6-8 mph avg. Focus on technical riding skills, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

CARIBOU: Bike, Board and Ski Group Road Bike Ride. Tuesdays; 5:30 p.m. at SW Collins, 6 Washburn St. All abilities welcome; multiple groups/routes depending on abilities. Casual ride of 20-30 miles; 12-18 mph avg. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety, etiquette, having fun. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Women’s Trail Night. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Lodge parking lot. May-June. Beginner and advanced groups depart from the parking lot at 6:00 p.m. sharp. Cost: FREE! Visit www.facebook.com/groups/823219364374296 FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. Faster group ride for intermediate to advanced riders. 10-13 miles; 8-10 mph avg. Focus on shredding the trails, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board & Ski Training Group Road Bike Ride. Thursdays; 5:30 p.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. Experienced riders; road bike only. 25-40 miles; 18+ mph avg. Be ready to work hard and hang on! May regroup if someone gets worked, falls off the back; can’t keep up be prepared to find your way home. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board and Ski Road Bike Ride. Saturdays; 7:30 a.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. 20-30 miles; 1.5-2 hours. Pace: moderate to fast; 16-18 mph. All abilities ride; no mountain bikes. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety and etiquette. Spirited at times, but we regroup several times along the way. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or andrew@bikeboardandski.com FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI