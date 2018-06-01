Aroostook Outdoor News: 6.1.18 edition

In this edition: 1) Take the family fishing for free and explore The County! 2) Get the kids rolling at an event that’s all about bikes in Fort Kent. 3) Become a human rainbow at a color run in Frenchville. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, June 2 & Sunday, June 3

AROOSTOOK COUNTY: Maine Free Family Fishing Days. On these days, any person (except those whose license has been suspended or revoked) may fish without a license. All other laws and regulations apply. Visit www.maine.gov/ifw/fishing-boating/fishing/fishing-opportunities/index.html FMI

Saturday, June 2

PRESQUE ISLE: SAD 1 Adult & Community Education Skydiving. Grab a breath taking view from over 10,000 feet while safely skydiving attached to your tandem instructor! Video services available. Must be 18 years old, in relatively good physical condition, weigh under 230 lbs. Cost: $249/person. Contact SAD 1 Adult & Community Education (207-764-4776) or visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/skydiving FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: 18th Annual Hooked on Fishing, Not Drugs Youth Fishing Derby. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Mantle Lake Park. Open to all youth 4-15 years; must be accompanied by an adult. Cost: FREE! First prize: lifetime fishing license. Special prizes for special catches. Lunch, prizes for all registered contestants; fishing gear available. Contact Curtis Lewin at (207-768-8008) FMI

FORT KENT: Rally in the Valley Mountain Bike Festival. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. Event: 10:00 a.m.-Noon. For grades PK-8; purpose of the day is for kids to enjoy biking while becoming skilled in other facets of the sport. Cost: $5; includes free prize and snacks, all participants present eligible to win new mountain bike! Contact Courtney (207-834-1353) FMI

FRENCHVILLE: DLES Color Run/Walk. 9:00 a.m. at Dr. Levesque Elementary School,

443 US Route 1. We will be hosting a color run/walk for ALL AGES! Please wear white as you will be sprayed with color throughout the 1k/3k course! Cost: $5/person. Contact DLES (207-543-7302) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Central Aroostook Humane Society Paws For The Cause Walk. 2-mile walk to benefit the animals. All dogs, big or small, are welcome! Registration: 9:30 a.m. at Central Aroostook Humane Society, 26 Cross St. Walk start: 10:00 a.m. Rain or shine. Cost: Collect sponsor pledges or enter with a donation; includes light refreshments. Contact CAHS (207-764-3441) FMI

Wednesday, June 6

FORT FAIRFIELD: Decoding the Weather Machine: Film Showing and Discussion. 5:00-7:30 p.m. at Fort Fairfield Public Library. Learn how scientists are unraveling the secrets of Earth’s changing climate through a screening of ‘Decoding the Weather Machine.’ Discussion focused on climate change’s localized effects in Maine. Cost: FREE. Contact Dianna Leighton at 207-472-3880 or dleighton@fortfairfield.org FMI

Thursday, June 7

FORT KENT: St. John Valley Senior College Tree Identification. 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Circle. Enhance your future outdoor adventures as a local forester teaches how to identify and appreciate the many tree species Maine has to offer. Fee: $15/person; includes all SJVSC courses for spring semester. Visit www.SJVSC.org FMI

Friday, June 8-Sunday, June 10

PRESQUE ISLE and LIMESTONE: Northern Maine Birding Festival. Organized by The Aroostook Birders, programs will take place at Aroostook State Park in Presque Isle and at Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge in Limestone. Please watch for updated itinerary when it becomes available. Visit www.aroostookbirders.com FMI

Friday, June 8

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Fairmount Cemetery Tour. Meet at 5:30 p.m. at Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, 3 Houlton Road. 1.5-hour guided walking tour; discuss origins, Victorian influences, 30 local historic figures. Many hills on tour. Cost: $5. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Saturday, June 9

AMITY: Woodie Wheaton Land Trust Bird Watching Tour. WWLT’s most recently acquired property, west shore of Monument Brook, forms US-Canada border, origin of St. Croix waterway. Ecological assessments found 13 breeding species of special concern in Maine. Meet at rest area on east side of Route 1 in Amity at 6:50 a.m.; end by 11:00 a.m. Contact WWLT (207-448-3250) or wwltoffice@gmail.com FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Nature Education Series: Wildflower Walk. 1:00-2:30 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Cir. Learn about the native flowering plants along the trails. Participants should bring a hand lens and wildflower guide, if possible. Rain or shine; walking on paved, unpaved trails, occasionally venturing into the woods. Cost: FREE! Contact Laura Audibert la4568@roadrunner.com FMI

Sunday, June 10

PRESQUE ISLE: Aroostook County Girls on the Run Celebratory 5k. 9:00 a.m. at Mantle Lake Park. Noncompetitive event. It doesn’t matter who finishes first or last; it is about setting a goal and achieving it. Come join the girls as we all run, walk, or skip our way to the finish line! Monies raised support our GOTR team, help continue, expand programs in The County. Visit www.girlsontherunmaine.org/Aroostook-County-5k FMI

Friday, June 15

PRESQUE ISLE: NHSC Opening Day Bash. 5:30- 10:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Join us as we kick off the summer season with a great evening at the Nordic! We will fire up the grill for a free BBQ, trails open with guided hikes, guided biking, bike demos. Come see all the Nordic has to offer in the summer months. Stick around for a bonfire at dusk. Visit www.facebook.com/nordicheritagesportclub FMI

Saturday, June 16

GRAND ISLE: 4th Annual Greater Grand Isle Canoe/Kayak Race. Flat water. 10 mi.; Madawaska to Grand Isle. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Madawaska boat landing next to Central Building Supply. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Beautiful scenic race along US/Canada border. Finish at Grand Isle boat landing. Cost: $15/adult, $7/youth 12 & under; t-shirt to first 30 registrants. Contact Grand Isle General Store (207-895-3311) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Star City Splash & Dash Event. 8:00-11:00 a.m. at UMPI’s Gentile Hall. Splash & Dash is a fun, fast-growing sport that combines running, swimming. Focus in on participation rather than competition. Open to ages 8-12. Cost: $10; includes t-shirt. Contact MSAD1 Adult & Community Education (207-764-4776) or visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/star-city-splash-dash-event-only?search=star FMI

Sunday, June 17

AROOSTOOK: Maine State Parks and Lands Maine Resident’s Day. On Father’s Day from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., all vehicles bearing Maine license plates are allowed free entrance to Maine state parks and historic sites; does not apply to Baxter State Park and some other facilities. Contact Aroostook State Park (207-768-8341) FMI

PATTEN: Patten Lumberman’s Museum FREE Father’s Day. Learn all about Maine logging history, including the use of bateaux on waterways to transport supplies, the stories of the fearless river drivers, what life was like inside a remote logging camp, and even the role of bean hole beans. Cost: Free admission for all dads! Contact Patten Lumbermen’s Museum (207-528-2650) or visit www.lumbermensmuseum.org FMI

Wednesday, June 20

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Family Fun Night: Kickball in the Stadium! 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. Bring a Kickball if you have one and join the fun! Cost: FREE! Contact Laura Audibert la4568@roadrunner.com FMI

Saturday, June 23

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. Guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Reservations suggested. Cost: FREE. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Sunday, June 24

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Work Day. 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Bring your tools and head to the Nordic for an afternoon of cleaning up the trials! Many hands will make for a great afternoon. Spread the word and bring your friends. Visit www.facebook.com/nordicheritagesportclub FMI

Saturday, June 30

MAPLETON: Mapleton Daze Splash and Dash. 1:00 p.m. at Mapleton Rec. Department, 27 Pool Street Splash and Dash is a fun, fast growing sport that combines running, swimming. Focus is on participation rather than competition. 100-meter swim, 1-mile run for children age 8-12, Cost: $10/person, $20/family; includes t-shirt, finisher medal. Visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/mapleton-daze-splash-dash-event FMI

Ongoing Programs:

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

CARIBOU: C.R.X. Outdoor Adventure Program Open Registration. Weekdays. Exciting outdoor activities for youth entering grades 5-11. Cost/age: varies by program. Open to all area youth. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Mondays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. All abilities, no-drop ride. 7-10 miles; 6-8 mph avg. Focus on technical riding skills, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

CARIBOU: Bike, Board and Ski Group Road Bike Ride. Tuesdays; 5:30 p.m. at SW Collins, 6 Washburn St. All abilities welcome; multiple groups/routes depending on abilities. Casual ride of 20-30 miles; 12-18 mph avg. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety, etiquette, having fun. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Women’s Trail Night. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Lodge parking lot. May-June. Beginner and advanced groups depart from the parking lot at 6:00 p.m. sharp. Cost: FREE! Visit www.facebook.com/groups/823219364374296 FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Group Mountain Bike Ride. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Welcome Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Year-round, conditions permitting. Faster group ride for intermediate to advanced riders. 10-13 miles; 8-10 mph avg. Focus on shredding the trails, group riding, having fun. Contact Tom Chasse (207-694-5222) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board & Ski Training Group Road Bike Ride. Thursdays; 5:30 p.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. Experienced riders; road bike only. 25-40 miles; 18+ mph avg. Be ready to work hard and hang on! May regroup if someone gets worked, falls off the back; can’t keep up be prepared to find your way home. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or info@bikeboardandski.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Bike Board and Ski Road Bike Ride. Saturdays; 7:30 a.m. at BB&S rear entrance behind Northeastland Hotel. 20-30 miles; 1.5-2 hours. Pace: moderate to fast; 16-18 mph. All abilities ride; no mountain bikes. Focus on improving group riding skills, safety and etiquette. Spirited at times, but we regroup several times along the way. Contact Andrew Bouchard (207-551-7027) or andrew@bikeboardandski.com FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI