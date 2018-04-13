Aroostook Outdoor News: 4.13.18 edition

In this edition: 1) Learn about the effect of climate change on our winter economy. 2) Take your toddler to learn about Earth Day in Fort Fairfield. 3) Wake up early for a wicked good waterfowl walk in Fort Fairfield. Plus lots more!

Events:

Monday, April 16

PRESQUE ISLE: NMCC/Bike, Board & Ski “Saving Snow” Film Presentation. 6:00 p.m. at Northern Maine Community College Edmunds Conference Center, 33 Edgemont Dr. Documentary about the economic impact of warming winters. Learn more at www.adaptationnow.com/saving-snow/. Cost: FREE, donations welcome. Contact Julie French hebronlake@hotmail.com FMI

Thursday, April 19

FORT FAIRFIELD: Family Story Time: Earth Day! 10:30 a.m.-Noon at Fort Fairfield Public Library, 339 Main St. Using tools from the NASA@My Library project, we’ll take a temperature-taking field trip to learn about the earth’s temperature, just like NASA scientists! Cost: FREE for families with children ages newborn to 5 years old. Contact Dianna Leighton at (207) 472-3880 or dleighton@fortfairfield.org FMI

Saturday, April 21

FORT FAIRFIELD: Aroostook Birders Waterfowl Walk. 8:00-11:00 a.m. at Riverside Park. Rain or shine. Join us for a leisurely morning birding along the Aroostook River and other popular area sites for waterfowl and early spring arrivals. Non-strenuous series of short drives; a great way to discover some excellent birding spots. Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

CARIBOU: Ann King Cary Donor Dash 5k. Annual Walk/Run for Organ and Tissue Awareness. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Griffeth Ford. Walk start: 9:00 a.m. Run start: 9:30 a.m. First 100 registrants get a t-shirt; refreshments at Cary following the event. Cost: $15/person, $25/family. All proceeds benefit New England Organ Bank. Contact Dean Cote (207-498-1282) FMI

Friday, April 27

PRESQUE ISLE: Star City Splash & Dash Club. Meets Fridays, April 27-June 8 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at UMPI’s Gentile Hall. TAMC, UMPI, UCU, and SAD 1 Adult & Comm. Ed. offer a new, improved version of Youth Aroostook Tri Club: running and swimming only! Focus is on participation, not competition. For children ages 8-12. Cost: $30. Visit www,msad1.coursestorm.com/course/star-city-splash-dash?search=splash FMI

Tuesday, May 1

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec/Healthy You Owl Prowl & Night Sounds Field Trip. Listen for owls using audio enhancement tools while exploring a local forest. Meet at Caribou Wellness Center at 6:45 p.m. Open to all ages. Rain or shine. Cost: FREE! Includes transportation. Headlamps/flashlights strongly recommended. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, May 5

HOULTON: Meduxnekeag River Canoe Race. 8 miles; whitewater. Finish in downtown Houlton. 2018 Maine Downriver Championship Series Point Race. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Wellington’s on Station Rd., New Limerick. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Fee: $15/adult; $10/youth. T-shirt to first 60 registrants. Awards, door prizes, lunch provided! Contact Jane Torres (207-532-4216) or director@greaterhoulton.com FMI

Wednesday, May 9

CARIBOU: Aroostook Birders/Caribou Rec. Collins Pond Bird Watching Outing. 7:00-8:00 a.m. at Collins Pond picnic area, lower Roberts St. Rain or shine. Light walking. Warbler exploration around perimeter of pond. Cost: FREE! Includes bird call to all participants. Binoculars, bird books available on first-come first-serve basis. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, May 12

PERHAM: Aroostook Birders Perham Bog/Salmon Brook Lake Birding Hike. 7:00-11:00 a.m. Meet at Perham Town Office for a 3-mile round trip excursion along the railroad trail and boardwalk in this interesting ecological reserve. Birders should bring proper clothing, snacks and water for this rain or shine event. Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

DANFORTH: Baskahegan Stream Canoe/Kayak Race. 34 miles; flat water. Kossuth to Bancroft. Runs in conjunction with East Grand Adventure Race as a paddle-only option. Check-in: 7:00 a.m. at East Grand School. Pre-registration required. Cost: $20/pre-registration, $30/day-of-race. Contact Dave Conley (207-551-8729) or visit www.canoethewild.com/east-grand-adventure-race FMI

DANFORTH: 13th Annual East Grand Adventure Race. 20 miles; off-trail compass run, mountain bike, paddle. Challenges include river traverse, mud crawl, tomahawk throw, log roll, cross-cut saw. Cost: $20/pre-registration, $30/day-of-race; includes trophies, t-shirts, lunch, $1,000+ in prizes. Contact Dave Conley (207-551-8729) or visit www.canoethewild.com/east-grand-adventure-race FMI

Ongoing Programs:

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI