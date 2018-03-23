Aroostook Outdoor News: 3.23.18 edition

In this edition: 1) Get ready for warmer weather outdoor pursuits at the sportsman’s show in Presque Isle. 2) Ski (or cheer) at a marathon in Madawaska. 3) Suit up for skiing and snowshoeing and s’mores some more in Fort Kent. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, March 24-Sunday, March 25

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Sportsman’s Show. Doors open: 9:00 a.m. each day at UMPI’s Gentile Hall. Kids’ Trout Fishing Pond, Air Gun Shooting Range, Laser Shot Rifle/Pistol Range, Video Hunting Game, Moose Calling Contest, hourly kids’ door prizes! 75+ exhibitors. Fee: $5/person, FREE/kids 10 and under. Visit Presque Isle Fish and Game Club www.PIFG.org FMI

Saturday, March 24

FORT KENT: Lonesome Pine Trails Ski Invitational Race. 9:00 a.m. at Lonesome Pine Trails, Forest Ave. Slalom and Giant Slalom downhill youth races. Contact Lonesome Pine Trails (207-834-5202) or info@lonesomepines.org or visit www.lonesomepines.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Acadia FCU Marathon. Aroostook Cup Series Race #6. 40k freestyle race with cash prizes; 20k freestyle race. Race start: 10:30 a.m. at Four Seasons Trails, 425 Spring St. Fee: $25/40k racers, $20/20k racers, $10/18 and under. Pasta meal with lots of raffle prizes for all skiers. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org/acadia-fcu-marathon FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Paul Cyr Showcase. 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at FMSC, 776 Houlton Road. Mr. Cyr’s broad range of nature and aerial photography encapsulates the color, motion, and sheer beauty of seasonal changes in the Crown of Maine in all its cultural and climatic diversity. Cost: $5/adult, $3/child. Reservations required. Contact FMSC (207-488-545) or tricia@francismalcolmsciencecenter.com FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Ski, Snowshoe & S’mores. 6:15-8:30 p.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. Last event of the season. Choose ski tour or snowshoe hike and we’ll all meet at the top of Lonesome Pine Trails to roast marshmallows. $5/non-FKOC member, FREE/children and FKOC members. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

Wednesday, March 28

PRESQUE ISLE: Aroostook Birders Annual Slide Show and Pot Luck. 6:00 p.m. at Maine Dept. of Environmental Protection, 1235 Central Drive. Birds of a feather flock together; join us for an evening of show and tell! Bring one of your very best bird photos of the year and a dish to add to our pot luck supper. Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, April 7

PRESQUE ISLE: 38th Annual UMPI Spring Runoff 5k Road Race. County Challenge Series Race #2. Run as an individual or 3-person relay team. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at UMPI’s Wieden Gym. Walk start: 9:30 a.m. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Pizza and Pepsi served after the race! Cost: $15/individual, $25/relay team. Contact Chris Smith (207-768-9472) or christopher.smith@umpi.edu FMI

Tuesday, April 10

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. Take It Outside Series Adult Deer Yard/Greenhouse. Travel with Wildlife Biologist Amanda DeMusz to learn what it takes to manage deer. Visit a greenhouse to learn about gardening; design and plant your own outdoor flower pot. Depart Caribou Rec: 8:30 a.m. Return: 4:00 p.m. Fee: $30; includes lunch, flower pot, transportation. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Monday, April 16

PRESQUE ISLE: NMCC/Bike, Board & Ski “Saving Snow” Film Presentation. 6:00 p.m. at Northern Maine Community College Edmunds Conference Center, 33 Edgemont Dr. Documentary about the economic impact of warming winters. Learn more at www.adaptationnow.com/saving-snow/. Cost: FREE, donations welcome. Contact Julie French hebronlake@hotmail.com FMI

Saturday, April 21

CARIBOU: Ann King Cary Donor Dash 5k. Annual Walk/Run for Organ and Tissue Awareness. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Griffeth Ford. Walk start: 9:00 a.m. Run start: 9:30 a.m. First 100 registrants get a t-shirt; refreshments at Cary following the event. Cost: $15/person, $25/family. All proceeds benefit New England Organ Bank. Contact Dean Cote (207-498-1282) FMI

Ongoing Programs :

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

CARIBOU: Men’s Ski Night. Thursdays; 5:00-6:30 p.m. Casual ski outing switching between Freestyle and Classical skiing each week. Start out with larger group, than most likely naturally break off into smaller groups depending on numbers. This is not a race or workout. If there is interest in workouts, we can discuss that and try another night for workouts. Contact Evan Graves egraves@rsu39.org FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI