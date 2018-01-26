Aroostook Outdoor News: 1.26.18 edition

In this edition: 1) Ice fishing fun in Sinclair. 2) Snowshoeing and cross country skiing events in Fort Kent. 3) Reduced rates for skiing and snowboarding in Presque Isle. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, January 27 & Sunday, January 28

SINCLAIR: 13th Annual Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby. Maine’s largest cash prize ice fishing derby; $17,000 in cash prizes! Derby Waters: Long, Cross, St. Froid, Square, Eagle, Glazier, Beau, Portage Lakes, Carr Pond, St. John River. Registration: at Long Lake Sporting Club, 48 Sinclair Rd. Proceeds benefit Paradis Cancer Fund. Visit www.stagatha.com/derby FMI

Saturday, January 27

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Blue Moon Snowshoe Poker Run. 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Come join us for fun on the trails and food and socializing afterwards. Bring friends and a snack to share! Best poker hand wins half the pot! Bring a headlamp. Cost: Free, $5/person to enter Poker Run. Snowshoe rentals available. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Moonlight Snowshoe Hike. 6:30 p.m. at FMSC, 776 Houlton Road. “Back to the Moon for Good” 30-minute presentation details upcoming GOOGLE Lunar X Prize competition, followed by our first moonlight snow shoe hike at 7:00 p.m. Reservation required. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) or tricia@francismalcolmsciencecenter.com FMI

Sunday, January 28

PRESQUE ISLE: Quoggy Jo TAMC Youth Ski Day. 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Quoggy Jo Ski Center, 420 Fort Rd. Now is your chance to see what all the buzz is about at this little hill! Cost: $5/person! Rentals: $5/person while supplies last! Lessons: free! Contact Quoggy Jo (207-540-1496) or visit www.skiquoggyjo.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Frostbite XC Ski Event. Aroostook Cup Series Race #2. 10k race, 4k Family Pass the Hat Relay; 2-4 members, any age any ski. Prize for craziest hat. Registration: 11:30 a.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Race start: 1:00 p.m. Cost: $15/adult or $10/youth for the 10k, $20/relay team. Light lunch available by donation. Contact Laura Audibert la4568@roadrunner.com FMI

Saturday, February 3

HOULTON: 34th Annual Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run. 2018 Aroostook Musterds County Challenge Series Race #1. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Millar Arena, 94 Randall Ave. 2-mile walk start: 10:45 a.m. 5k run start: 11:00 a.m. Course: Pretty flat and fast. Cost: $12. T-shirts to first 50 registrants. Proceeds support Houlton Rec. Refreshments, traditional chicken stew after event. Contact Houlton Rec (207-532-1310) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: BikeMaine 2018 Kickoff Party! 4:30-8:00 p.m. at Sargent Family Community Center, 24 Chapman Rd. Unveiling of the route and the specific host communities for BikeMaine 2018: Acadia in the St. John Valley – La Terre Entre Deux. Bike mechanics demos, helmet fittings, and info on programs coming to Aroostook County in 2018! Visit www.bikemaine.org FMI

Sunday, February 4

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Women’s Winter Snow Day.

**CANCELED** Hoping to reschedule in March!

Saturday, February 10

PRESQUE ISLE: TAMC Free Snowshoe Hike. 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Guided snowshoe hike as part of the Fit and Fun Winter Challenge 2018. Pre-registration required. Contact Linda Menard (207-768-4172) or lmenard@emhs.org FMI

Sunday, February 11

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Free Family Fun Day. 12:00-4:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Free trail passes, ski and snowshoe rentals, beginner ski lessons, guided ski and snowshoe tours, sledding, snacks, hot chocolate, and a bonfire with s’mores! Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

Friday, February 16–Sunday, February 18

PATTEN: Mt. Chase Lodge Family Ski & Snowshoe Weekend. Come out to Mt Chase Lodge, 1517 Shin Pond Rd, to experience a winter wonderland next door to Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument and Baxter State Park. Instruction, leadership by Registered Maine Guides, lodging, meals, and accommodations. Cost: $319/Adult, $279/Youth (16 and younger). Visit www.mtchaselodge.com FMI

Saturday, February 17

PRESQUE ISLE: TAMC/Nordic Heritage Sport Club Youth Ski Day. 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. All youth are invited for a morning of free Nordic skiing with instructor Paul Lamoreau. Snacks provided. Rental equipment available while supplies last beginning at 9:30. This event is part of the Fit and Fun Winter Challenge 2018. Contact Jamie Guerrette (207-768-4008) FMI

Saturday, February 24

PRESQUE ISLE: Aroostook State Park Winter Family Fun Day. 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. Come have fun with the family outside in Aroostook County’s winter wonderland: XC skiing, snowshoeing, sliding, snowmobile tote-rides, nature walks, warming hut, hot food, bonfire, Smokey the Bear, Maine Game Wardens. Fee: $1.50/person ages 12-64; all others FREE. Equipment available. Contact Aroostook State Park (207-768-8341) FMI

LIMESTONE: Limestone Ski Club C-Me-Ski Classic Tour and Race. Aroostook Cup Series Race #3. Come out and enjoy the beauty of the wooded trails, wildlife, good food! Distances: .5k/ages 12 and under; 7k/ages 13-18; 21k/adults. Registration: 12:00 p.m. at Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge, 97 Refuge Rd. Youth race start: 1:00 p.m. Adult race start: 1:30 p.m. Cost: $10/person. Contact Limestone Ski Club (207-328-7491) FMI

Tuesday, February 27

PRESQUE ISLE: Quoggy Jo Ski Center/SAD1 Adult & Community Ed. Youth Ski Program. Tuesdays; 3:00-6:00 p.m. February 27-March 27 at Quoggy Jo, 420 Fort Rd. For students in grades 1-12. Cost: $39/student, includes transportation, equipment, lesson. Contact SAD1 Adult Ed. (207-764-4776) or visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/quoggy-jo-skiing-program FMI

Ongoing Programs :

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club/TAMC Youth Ski Program. Saturdays; 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. February 3-24. Coaches combine instruction, technique training with games on skis. This is the perfect way to get outside and enjoy the winter! For ages 6–10; children under 6 must be accompanied by adult. Cost: FREE! Contact Paul Lamoreau (207-764-6517) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Youth XC Ski Club. Saturdays; 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. For 4th-8th graders. Want to learn more about XC skiing? Try something new? The Aroostook County Bill Koch Club is for you; play games, learn technique, and have fun on skis! Cost $15/child. Contact Lydia Streinz lstreinz@rsu39.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Adult Ski Night. Tuesdays; 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Rd. Group skiing and instruction for all abilities! Cost: FREE! Equipment rentals available, please arrive no later than 5:45 p.m. Contact Tom Chasse (207-769-2453) or tomsharo@yahoo.com FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI