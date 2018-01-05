Aroostook Outdoor News: 1.5.18 edition

In this edition: 1) Youth ski club starts up in Presque Isle. 2) The first Aroostook Cup ski race of the season gets underway in Madawaska. 3) Check out youth ski programs in Presque Isle and Caribou. Plus lots more!

Events:

Sunday, January 7

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Deprey Classic Ski Race. Aroostook Cup Series Race #1. Distance: 6k Freestyle. Registration: 11:30 a.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring Street. Youth start: 12:15 p.m. Race start: 1:00 p.m. Cost: $10. Pasta meal available for purchase. Contact Colin Jandreau (207-728-6103) or jandreau@roadrunner.com FMI

Monday, January 8

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. Ski-Daddle Program. Sign up now! Mondays & Wednesdays, 3:00-4:30 p.m.; January 8-March 7. For all ability levels in grades 3-5; lessons include intro to equipment and techniques and lots of outdoor fun. Equipment available; students welcome to bring own equipment. Pre-registration required. Cost: $10/resident, $25/non-resident. Contact Caribou Rec (207-493-4224) FMI

Friday, January 12

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. Downhill Skiing Gate Racing Program. Sign up now! Fridays, 3:00-4:30 p.m.; January 12-February 16. Kids in grades 3-8 learn proper technique for skiing Slalom, Giant Slalom at Caribou HS Ski Hill, two trips to Bigrock. Participants must have knowledge of alpine skiing, own equipment. Pre-registration required. Cost: $40/non Bigrock season pass holder. Contact Caribou Rec (207-493-4224) FMI

Saturday, January 13

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Youth XC Ski Club. Saturdays starting January 6; 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Rd. For 4th-8th graders. Want to learn more about XC skiing? Try something new? The Aroostook County Bill Koch Club is for you; play games, learn technique, and have fun on skis! Cost $15/child. Contact Lydia Streinz lstreinz@rsu39.org FMI

EAGLE LAKE: Eagle Lake Sled Dog Races. 30- and 100-mile sled dog races starting at 10:00 a.m. Come cheer the dog teams off and stay to enjoy a campfire and refreshments while waiting to congratulate the returning teams. Contact Holly Dionne (207-316-7498) or visit www.eaglelakedogsledraces.com FMI

HOULTON: Houlton Rec. Winter Sports Day. 1:00-3:00 p.m. each day at Community Park. Come give cross country skiing and snowshoeing a try for FREE! Dress warmly. We have children and adult sized equipment. Contact Houlton Rec. (207-532-1310) FMI

Monday, January 15

PRESQUE ISLE: United Way of Aroostook/TAMC Snowman and Sliding Day. 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Presque Isle Housing Authority, 58 Birch St. Everyone welcome! Make a snowman, enjoy an afternoon of sliding, free books, arts and crafts. Prizes awarded for best family snowman. Bring your own sled. Cookies, cocoa also provided. Cost: Free! Contact Jamie Guerrette (207-768-4000) FMI

Saturday, January 20

PRESQUE ISLE: Chewonki Traveling Natural History Program: Owls of Maine. 12:00-1:30 p.m. at Mark & Emily Turner Memorial Library, 39 2nd St. Live owl presentation with an educator/handler; participants learn about owls in Maine and have a rare opportunity to see live owls up close. Contact Turner Memorial Library (207-764-2572) or visit www.pimainelibrary.org FMI

Thursday, January 25

FORT FAIRFIELD: Fort Fairfield Public Library Family Story Time: Backyard Birds! 10:30-11:30 a.m. at FFPL, 339 Main St. Winter can be a surprisingly good time to observe birds! Explore local birds, winter migrations, snacks for feathered friends through story, craft, more! Cost: FREE/families with children ages newborn to 5 years. Contact Dianna Leighton at (207-472-3880) or dleighton@fortfairfield.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Quoggy Jo TAMC Youth Ski Day. 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Quoggy Jo Ski Center, 420 Fort Rd. Now is your chance to see what all the buzz is about at this little hill! Cost: $5/person! Rentals: $5/person while supplies last! Lessons: free! Contact Quoggy Jo (207-540-1496) or visit www.skiquoggyjo.org FMI

Ongoing Programs :

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club/TAMC Youth Ski Program. Saturdays; 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. February 3-24. Coaches combine instruction, technique training with games on skis. This is the perfect way to get outside and enjoy the winter! For ages 6 – 14; children under 6 must be accompanied by adult. Cost: FREE! Contact Paul Lamoreau (207-764-6517) FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI