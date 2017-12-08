Aroostook Outdoor News: 12.8.17 edition

In this edition: 1) Learn about the “Christmas Star” in Easton. 2) Cheer for some of the best skiers in New England and eastern Canada in Fort Kent. 3) Join in on a time-honored birding tradition in Caribou. Plus lots more!

#AroostookThing #Aroostook #AroostookCounty #TheCounty #NorthernMaine #offugo…

Events:

Saturday, December 9

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center “The Christmas Star” Planetarium Show.

11:00 a.m.-Noon at Francis Malcolm Science Center, 776 Houlton Rd. Full dome planetarium show offers festive, astronomical investigation of holiday traditions in general and the mystery of the “star” of Bethlehem in particular. Reservation requested. Cost: $5/adult, $3/child. Contact Tricia Langner (207) 488-5451 FMI

Saturday, December 16 & Sunday, December 17

FORT KENT: NENSA Eastern Cup Weekend. At Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. New England Nordic Ski Association and Fort Kent Outdoor Center host the 1st event of the season. Freestyle Sprint races Saturday, Classic Distance races Sunday. Come out and watch some fast skiers and exciting races! Visit www.10thmtskiclub.org FMI

Saturday, December 16

MARS HILL: Bigrock Mountain Opening Day. 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., weather permitting. It’s the day you’ve waited eight months for: Bigrock opens for the season! Kick off the ski/snowboard season at Bigrock! Visit www.bigrockmaine.com FMI

CARIBOU: Audubon Christmas Bird Count. 7:00 a.m. at Tim Horton’s, Bennett Dr. We invite you to join us for all or part of this day-long count in the Caribou area; all welcomed for this long-standing holiday tradition! We need all hands on deck! Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

Sunday, December 17

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Christmas at the Lodge. 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Pasta lunch, sleigh rides, tubing, skiing, snowshoeing, and SANTA! Bring the kids! Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Friday, December 22

CASTLE HILL: Honor for the Holidays Haystack Mountain Snowshoe Hike. 6:00 p.m. at Haystack Mountain Trailhead, Route 163. Honor our military and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and can’t be with loved ones this holiday season. Christmas tree w/lights dedicated at sunset (3:48 p.m.). Bring snowshoes, headlamp, holiday spirit! Visit www.facebook.com/events/1454781617954398 FMI

Wednesday, December 27-Friday, December 29

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Nordic Ski Festival. Looking for great snow for Nordic skiing? Look no further than FKOC, host of World Cup Biathlons, national, regional ski events. Events include Try it Biathlon (equipment, instruction provided), Winter Wildlands Backcountry Film Festival, Freestyle 5km Time Trial, and lots of fun. Contact Carl Theriault theriaultcarl@hotmail.com or visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

Saturday, December 30

PRESQUE ISLE: Audubon Christmas Bird Count. 7:00 a.m. at Tim Horton’s, Main St. We invite you to join us for all or part of this day-long count in the Presque Isle area; all welcomed for this long-standing holiday tradition! We need all hands on deck! Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

Ongoing Programs :

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. The Fort Kent Outdoor Center promotes healthy outdoor lifestyles by providing a first-rate facility, trail system, and recreational activities for members, athletes, and visitors. Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI