Aroostook Outdoor News: 11.24.17 edition

In this edition: 1) Burn off those Thanksgiving calories at the Turkey Trot in Caribou. 2) Teach the toddlers how to dress for winter in Fort Fairfield. 3) A preseason program helps youths get ready for ski season in Caribou. Plus lots more!

#AroostookThing #Aroostook #AroostookCounty #TheCounty #NorthernMaine #offugo…

Events:

Saturday, November 25

CARIBOU: Turkey Trot 5k. Registration: 8:30 a.m. at Caribou High School, 308 Sweden St. Walk start: 9:45 a.m. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Contact Evan Graves (207-226-0711) or gravespi@gmail.com FMI

Thursday, November 30

FORT FAIRFIELD: Fort Fairfield Public Library Family Story Time: Winter Wear! 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Fort Fairfield Public Library, 339 Main St. Brr! Time to bundle up! This week’s story time will take a look at winter layers! Cost: FREE for all families with children ages newborn to 5 years old; no registration required. Contact Dianna Leighton (207-472-3880) or dleighton@fortfairfield.org FMI

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. PRESKISON Ski Program. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 3:00-6:00 p.m.; November 30-December 21. For youths in 5th-8th grade. Adventure to different locations to find activities to keep moving: mountain biking, snowshoeing, XC skiing, hiking, mountain climbing, ice skating. Pre-registration required. Cost: $35/person. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, December 2

MARS HILL: Bigrock Mountain Ski Swap and Sale. Old ski gear taking up space in your home? Looking for rock-bottom prices on ski stuff for the upcoming season? Then you better get to Bigrock! Last day to buy early bird season passes! Consignment intake: 9:00-11:00 a.m. Sale: 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Contact Bigrock (207-425-6711) FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Welcome Winter Social. 5:30-9:00 p.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Circle. This will be a social, membership drive, and fundraiser all in one; pot luck hors d’ouevres, cash bar, door prizes, indoor Christmas cornhole tournament. Let’s kick off the winter season together! Cost: $3/member; $5/non-member. Visit www.10thmtskiclub.org FMI

Wednesday, December 6

PRESQUE ISLE: UMPI Student Activities Office Out of the Darkness Walk. 6:00-7:30 at UMPI, 181 Main St. Walk in memory or support of those who have lost someone to suicide. Suicide can be prevented. Proceeds go to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to help raise awareness, provide education and support to survivors of suicide loss, etc. Visit www.afsp.org FMI

Saturday, December 16 & Sunday, December 17

FORT KENT: NENSA Eastern Cup Weekend. At Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. New England Nordic Ski Association and Fort Kent Outdoor Center host the 1st event of the season. Freestyle Sprint races Saturday, Classic Distance races Sunday. Come out and watch some fast skiers and exciting races! Visit www.10thmtskiclub.org FMI

Saturday, December 16

MARS HILL: Bigrock Mountain Opening Day. 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., weather permitting. It’s the day you’ve waited eight months for: Bigrock opens for the season! Kick off the ski/snowboard season at Bigrock! Visit www.bigrockmaine.com FMI

CARIBOU: Audubon Christmas Bird Count. 7:00 a.m. at Tim Horton’s, Bennett Dr. We invite you to join us for all or part of this day-long count in the Caribou area; all welcomed for this long-standing holiday tradition! We need all hands on deck! Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

Sunday, December 17

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Christmas at the Lodge. 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Pasta lunch, sleigh rides, tubing, skiing, snowshoeing, and SANTA! Bring the kids! Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Ongoing Programs :

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

Meetings:

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI