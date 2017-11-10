Aroostook Outdoor News: 11.10.17 edition

Thank you, VETERANS, for your service and your sacrifice!

In this edition: 1) Learn to identify trees in Caribou. 2) Winter is coming – rent skis for your kids in Caribou. 3) Bring your holiday cheer and gear to the Jingle Bell Run in Mars Hill. Plus lots more!

Events:

Tuesday, November 14

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. Adult Take It Outside Series Winter Tree Identification Workshop. 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Caribou Rec. 55 Bennett Dr. Learn necessary skills to identify trees at home or favorite trail. Classroom presentation followed by tree walk around Teague Park. Cost: $10; preregistration required. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Thursday, November 16

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec./Northern Skiers Club Youth XC Ski Rental Night. 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Caribou Wellness Center. Seasonal rentals available for Caribou youth; includes skis, boots, poles, equipment bag. Cost: $55. Volunteers needed. Contact CPRD (207-493-4224) FMI

Saturday, November 18

MARS HILL: Central Aroostook High School Senior Class Jingle Bell Run. 8:00-11:00 a.m. at Central Aroostook Jr.-Sr. High School, 26 Pleasant St. Registration: 8:00 a.m. Race start: 9:15 a.m. Don’t forget your holiday cheer and gear! Cost: $25/person; first 50 registrants receive free t-shirt! Contact Isabelle Wright iwright@sad42.us FMI

Sunday, November 19

FORT KENT: Lonesome Pine Trails Ski Swap and Sale. Ski sale consignment registration: Saturday, 8:00 a.m.-Noon. Ski sale: Sunday, Noon-4:00 p.m. Discounted season passes available both days. Contact LPT (207-834-5202) or visit www.lonesomepinetrails.org FMI

Monday, November 20

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. Youth Mountain Biking Trip to Nordic Heritage Center. 12:00-4:00 p.m. For youths in grades 5-10. Limited number of bikes available on a first-come, first-served basis. Helmet required. Cost: $5/person. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, November 25

CARIBOU: Turkey Trot 5k. Registration: 8:30 a.m. at Caribou High School, 308 Sweden St. Walk start: 9:45 a.m. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Contact Evan Graves (207-226-0711) or gravespi@gmail.com FMI

Thursday, November 30

FORT FAIRFIELD: Fort Fairfield Public Library Family Story Time: Winter Wear! 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Fort Fairfield Public Library, 339 Main St. Brr! Time to bundle up! This week’s story time will take a look at winter layers! Cost: FREE for all families with children ages newborn to 5 years old; no registration required. Contact Dianna Leighton (207-472-3880) or dleighton@fortfairfield.org FMI

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. PRESKISON Ski Program. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 3:00-6:00 p.m.; November 30-December 21. For youths in 5th-8th grade. Adventure to different locations to find activities to keep moving: mountain biking, snowshoeing, XC skiing, hiking, mountain climbing, ice skating. Pre-registration required. Cost: $35/person. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, December 2

MARS HILL: Bigrock Mountain Ski Swap and Sale. Old ski gear taking up space in your home? Looking for rock-bottom prices on ski stuff for the upcoming season? Then you better get to Bigrock! Last day to buy early bird season passes! Consignment intake: 9:00-11:00 a.m. Sale: 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Contact Bigrock (207-425-6711) FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Welcome Winter Social. 5:30-9:00 p.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Circle. This will be a social, membership drive, and fundraiser all in one; snacks, cash bar, live music, door prizes. Let’s kick off the winter season together! Cost: $3/member; $5/non-member. Visit www.10thmtskiclub.org FMI

Ongoing Programs :

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

Meetings:

STOCKHOLM: Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Frontier Fish and Game Club. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI