Aroostook Outdoor News: 10.20.17 edition

In this edition: 1) Learn about local haunted history by lantern light in Presque Isle. 2) 5k run/walks in Soldier Pond and Woodland. 3) Visit the North Maine Woods in Caribou. Plus lots more!

Events:

Friday, October 20 & Saturday, October 21

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Haunted Lantern History Tour. A “slightly scary, kinda creepy” nighttime downtown tour through the old jail (only opened for this tour), 13 sites for the true history of that particular site by lantern light. Tours begin at 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. each night at Historic Fire Station, 11 Church St. Cost: $5. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or pihistoricalsociety@hotmail.com FMI

Saturday, October 21

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Trail Work Session. 8:30–11:30 a.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. Fall is here and that means trail work. Meet at the Maintenance Building. Bring gloves, boots, lopping shears, hand saws, pruning saws for clearing brush on ski trails. Visit www.10thmtskiclub.org FMI

WESTON: 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. 10:00 a.m. at First Settler’s Lodge, 341 US Route 1. First Settlers Lodge is sponsoring Team Spanky’s Kids to help raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Contact First Settlers Lodge (207-448-3000) or firstsettlerslodge@gmail.com FMI

SOLDIER POND: 5k Spooktacular Run and Walk. Registration: 12:00 p.m. at Wallagrass Elementary School, 45 Church Ave. Race start: 2:00 p.m. A lovely 5k spooky timed race in the Wallagrass, New Canada, Soldier Pond locale. Cost: $20/person. Visit www.facebook.com/Soldier-Pond-Spooky-Run-1741287819505882 FMI

Sunday, October 22

WOODLAND: Woodchuck Run. Kids’ Races start: 12:00 p.m. at Woodland Consolidated School, 844 Woodland Center Rd. 5k start: 12:30 p.m. Fundraiser for Woodland XC Team. Cost: $10/adult, Donation/Youth 18 and under. Contact Woodland School (207-496-2981) FMI

Tuesday, October 24

NORTH MAINE WOODS: Caribou Rec. Adult Take It Outside Series Bradford Camps Trip. For over a century, sportsmen and tourists have traveled to North Maine Woods to embrace nature. Learn about the history of the camps from the owners while being treated to lunch in a wilderness lodge. Cost: $40. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

NEW LIMERICK: Maine Woodland Owners/Vital Pathways Fall Forestry Workshop: Forestry for Maine Birds. 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Houlton Community Golf Course, 32 Country Club Dr. Learn to assess forest habitat, consider management options to benefit forest songbirds. Workshop for foresters, woodland owners, loggers, birders. Cost: Free; includes lunch. Contact Maine Woodland Owners (207-626-0005) or FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Aroostook County Astronomy Club International Observe the Moon Night. 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Fort Fairfield Public Library, 339 Main St. All-ages event; fun hands-on activities, green screen to make moon-based videos! Weather permitting, observe the moon up close! Open to the public and no registration is required. Contact FFPL (207-472-3880) or dleighton@fortfairfield.org FMI

Friday, October 27

PREQUE ISLE: Roosevelt Day at The Maysville Museum. 6:00-8:00 p.m. at The Maysville Museum, 165 Caribou Rd. Commemorate Teddy Roosevelt’s 159th birthday; see PI Historical Society’s Roosevelt artifacts, handed down through Maine Guide Wilmot Dow’s family, including long barrel Colt revolver, birch bark moose call, velvet and buffalo horn mirror. Cost: $10/person. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) FMI

Thursday, November 2

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. Adult Take It Outside Series Tree Swallow Box Building Workshop. 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Caribou Rec. 55 Bennett Dr. Concerned about nature, natural approaches to control insects? Discusses benefits of tree swallow boxes, construct boxes to take home. Preregistration required. Cost: $20; all materials, tools provided. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, November 4

SINCLAIR: Aroostook Birders Long Lake Tour. 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Sinclair boat launch by the bridge. Join us on a carpool jaunt around Long Lake to see the last migrants leaving the state, stopping at promising spots, finishing at Lakeview Restaurant for lunch. We can always count on seeing spawning salmon too! Contact Bill Sheehan thearoostookbirders@gmail.com FMI

Sunday, November 5

FORT KENT: Jennifer Saucier Draper Benefit Walkathon & Bake Sale. 9:15 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Riverside Park, Dufour St. Jennifer has a rare form of cancer called Cholangio Carcinoma (bile duct cancer). Let’s help out this young family by getting sponsors and walking the Mills in order to show our support. Visit www.gofundme.com/jennifers-courageous-fight FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Quoggy Jo Ski Club Ski & Winter Sports Sale. 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Presque Isle Rec. Center, 24 Chapman Rd. Consignments accepted from 9:00 a.m.-Noon. Area ski shops on hand with new and used gear! Contact Gene Cronin (207-540-1496) or gene@skiquoggyjo.org FMI

Tuesday, November 14

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. Adult Take It Outside Series Winter Tree Identification Workshop. 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Caribou Rec. 55 Bennett Dr. Learn necessary skills to identify trees at home or favorite trail. Classroom presentation followed by tree walk around Teague Park. Cost: $10; preregistration required. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, November 18

MARS HILL: Central Aroostook High School Senior Class Jingle Bell Run. 8:00-11:00 a.m. at Central Aroostook Jr.-Sr. High School, 26 Pleasant St. Registration: 8:00 a.m. Race start: 9:15 a.m. Don’t forget your holiday cheer and gear! Cost: $25/person; first 50 registrants receive free t-shirt! Contact Isabelle Wright iwright@sad42.us FMI

Sunday, November 19

FORT KENT: Lonesome Pine Trails Ski Swap and Sale. Ski sale consignment registration: Saturday, 8:00 a.m.-Noon. Ski sale: Sunday, Noon-4:00 p.m. Discounted season passes available both days. Contact LPT (207-834-5202) or visit www.lonesomepinetrails.org FMI

Saturday, November 25

CARIBOU: Turkey Trot 5k. Registration: 8:30 a.m. at Caribou High School, 308 Sweden St. Walk start: 9:45 a.m. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Contact Evan Graves (207-226-0711) or gravespi@gmail.com FMI

Ongoing Programs :

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

Meetings:

STOCKHOLM: Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Frontier Fish and Game Club. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI