Aroostook Outdoor News: 10.13.17 Aroostook Hunter’s Breakfast Edition

Hunter’s breakfasts are a long-standing and revered tradition here in Aroostook County.

Whether you’re a hunter looking to fuel up before a day in the deer woods or someone looking for a hearty, home-cooked meal, a hunter’s breakfast offers something for just about everyone.

The centerpiece of these small town soirees is simple: it’s all about the food.

Most outfits offer up traditional breakfast fare – usually in huge, all-you-can-eat helpings – at a very reasonable price.

And, because these feasts frequently function as fundraisers for local clubs and organizations, most feature an overabundance of door prizes and raffle prizes to help get people in the door and raise a little extra money for their project.

As an attendee at my share of these breakfast banquets over the years, I have been the lucky recipient of gas cards, hunting hats, sweatshirts, and even a case of oil. Most folks, in my experience, go home with a prize; the luckiest leave with a new rifle or a certificate for full tank of home heating fuel.

So, as deer hunting season approaches and you map out which section of woods you plan to visit in search of the elusive whitetail, don’t forget to include a stop for breakfast.

You might end up with more than a full belly!

Saturday, October 21

CASWELL: Borderline ATV Club Hunter’s Breakfast. 5:00-9:00 a.m. at Borderline ATV Clubhouse, corner of Route 1A and Willard Rd. Menu: eggs, homefries, sausage, ham, beans, toast, coffee, juice, dessert. Cost: $8/adult, $3/child, FREE/under 12 yrs. Cash raffle, 50/50 draw, door prizes available. Contact Lawrence Zenzius (207-325-4667) or lzenzius@gmail.com FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish & Game Club Annual Youth Day Hunter’s Breakfast & Gun Raffle. 5:30- 9:00 a.m. at FFFF&GC, 550 Dorsey Rd. Menu: eggs, French toast, ham, hash browns, baked beans, juice, milk, coffee. Cost: $8/adult, $5/child 12 and under. Gun Raffle: Savage .270 rifle w/scope, Mossberg 20 gauge shotgun; drawing to be held after breakfast.

Saturday, October 28

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Fish & Game Club 68th Annual Hunter’s Breakfast. 4:00-8:00 a.m. at Presque Isle Fish & Game clubhouse, 360 Parsons Rd. Menu: eggs, bacon, homefries, sausage, pancakes, toast and more! Cost: $8/person. Door prizes, .30-06 rifle or fuel oil raffle available.

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Rotary Club 62nd Annual Hunter’s Breakfast. 4:00-9:00 a.m. at Fort Kent Community High School Cafeteria, 84 Pleasant St. Menu: sausage, ham, eggs cooked to order, pancakes, home fries, beans, toast, cereal, juice, coffee. Cost: $7/person pre-sale, $8/person at the door; pre-sale available from any Fort Kent Rotarian. Contact Tracey Hartt (207-834-3562) FMI

ASHLAND: Ashland Fish and Game Club’s Hunter’s Breakfast. 4:00-8:00 a.m. at Ashland Fish and Game Club. Gun raffle, door prizes available. Everyone Welcome. Contact Liesha Milliard (207-472-6034) FMI

WASHBURN: Washburn Rotary Club Hunter’s Breakfast. 4:30-8:00 a.m. at Washburn Trail Runners Clubhouse, 48 Station Rd. Menu: Ham, sausage, home fries, eggs, beans, Mapleton Diner donuts, French toast. Cost: $7/person, $4/child 12 and under. Door prizes.

STOCKHOLM: Stockholm American Legion Post 136 Hunter’s Breakfast. 4:30-8:00 a.m. at Stockholm American Legion, 295 Main St. Menu: ham, homefries, scrambled eggs, French toast, baked beans, coffee, milk, orange juice, donuts. Cost: $8/adult, $5/child 12 and under. Door prizes. Raffle prizes: 12-gauge O/U shotgun or Walmart gift card, 100 gallons of fuel oil, $50 gift card to Anderson’s Store.

WESTFIELD: 20th Annual Camper’s Paradise Hunter’s Breakfast. 5:00-8:00 a.m. at Camper’s Paradise, 433 Simpson Rd. Menu: eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, home fries, pancakes, muffins, toast, coffee, hot chocolate, tea, juices. Cost: $6/person. 50-50 drawing, door prizes.

ISLAND FALLS: Island Falls Free-Wheelers ATV Club Hunter’s Breakfast. 6:00-10:00 a.m. at Island Falls Fish and Game Club. Menu: eggs cooked to order, pancakes, French toast, breakfast sausage, bacon, sausage gravy & biscuits, toast, juices, coffee. Cost: donation. Contact Lewis Conrad (207-538-7774) FMI

Saturday, November 4

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Knights of Columbus Hunter’s Breakfast. 4:30-9:00 a.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 12 Chapman St. Contact Knights of Columbus (207-764-0904) FMI

Saturday, November 11

STOCKHOLM: Sportsmen, Inc. 56th Annual and Northern Maine’s Original Hunter’s Breakfast. 3:00-9:00 a.m. at Sportsmen Inc. Lodge, Axle Siding, 14 mi. north of Caribou on Rt. 161. Cost: $7/adult, $5/child 12 and under. Rifle, fuel oil raffle tickets available at additional cost.