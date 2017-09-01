Aroostook Outdoor News: 9.1.17 edition

In this edition: 1) A walk to remember and support those with cancer in Sherman. 2) A colorful and fun 5k in Weston. 3) Races for kids (on the track) and for adults (on the road) in Caribou. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, September 2

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trails Association Work Day. 8:00 a.m. at FSTA, 425 Spring Street. Spreading crusher dust on the snowshoe trails. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org/calendar FMI

SHERMAN: Old Home Days. Saturday: Cancer Walk, 9:00 a.m. at the Bandstand. Sunday: Antler Show, 10:00 a.m. at the Town Office; Monday: Maine’s only “twice around” parade, 10:00 a.m. Contact Allison Roy (207-557-4365) or Steven Lane (207-365-4311) FMI

WESTON: 10th Annual Living Waters Mountain View Challenge. 1:00 p.m. at Living Waters Bible Conference, 47 Dark Cove Rd. A day of fun and friendly competition for the whole family. To celebrate MVC’s 10th year, we are adding a festive element to our signature 5k: making it a color race! Free kids activities during the challenge. Cost: $20/person. Contact Erin Tucker (207-578-2245) or Tuckerclan14@gmail.com FMI

Monday, September 4

CARIBOU: Viking Run. Kids’ running races on the Caribou High School track; various distances according to age group. Registration: 8:00 a.m. Race start: 9:00 a.m. Contact Roy Alden (207-498-3563) or ralden@rsu39.org FMI

CARIBOU: Labor Day Road Race. 5k walk start: 10:30 a.m. 8k run start: 11:00 a.m. Meet at Caribou High School Ski Building. Contact Chris Smith (207-768-9472) or christopher.smith@umpi.edu FMI

Friday, September 8

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Fairmount Cemetery Tour. Meet at 5:30 p.m. at Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, 3 Houlton Road. 1.5-hour guided walking tour; discuss origins, Victorian influences, 30 local historic figures. Many hills on tour. Cost: $5; reservations required. Contact Kimberly Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Saturday, September 9

FORT KENT: St. John Valley Out of the Darkness Walk. Walk in memory or support of those who have lost someone to suicide. Suicide can be prevented. Join the movement! Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Fort Kent Lions’ Pavilion, River Street. Walk start: 9:00 a.m. Proceeds go to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to help raise awareness, provide education and support to survivors of suicide loss, etc. Visit www.afsp.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Annual BBQ & Band Fundraiser. 3:00–8:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Intro to Orienteering followed by meal highlighting local ingredients from Aroostook Beef Company, Bouchard Family Farms, James Pelletier Farm Produce: smoked BBQ beef, chili, potato bar, ploye ice cream sandwiches. Live music. Cost: $15/person. Contact FKOC info@fortkentoc.org FMI

Tuesday, September 13

PRESQUE ISLE: SAD #1 Adult & Community Education Youth Mountain Biking. 3:00-5:15 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Rd. 6-week program (Sep 12-Oct 17) available to bikers of all ability levels in grades 5-12. Learn to climb and descend hills, bunny hop over obstacles, ride the terrain park, and navigate the trails at NHC. Cost: $30/person. Contact SAD #1 Adult Ed. (207-764-4776) or lerae.kinney@sad1.org FMI

Saturday, September 16

HOULTON: Riverfront Harvest Festival 5k. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Riverfront Park, Mill St. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Fee: $12. Contact Chris Rines (207-227-2813) or visit www.facebook.com/runaharvest5k FMI

FORT KENT: UMFK Jim Grandmaison Bike Tour. Enjoy beautiful scenery from Fort Kent to Soldier Pond to Eagle Lake; 16-mile or 33-mile ride options. All riders should wear blue. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Blake Library, 23 University Dr. Tour start: 10:00 a.m. Pre-registration recommended. Cost: $10 UMFK student, $35/non-student, $100/Family. Visit www.athletics.umfk.edu/biketour-pir/ FMI

PORTAGE LAKE: 1st Annual September Fest. 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Portage Lakeside Cabins, 4 Almond Dr. Friends and families enjoy kayak races, biggest chub/sunfish catch, horse shoes, croquet, water balloon fights, duck pool pickin,’ cribbage, more. Trophies, prizes awarded. Dinner, dancing to follow. Cost: $25/age 16 and up, $15/age 15 and under, FREE/under 5. Contact Portage Lakeside Cabins (207-227-2454) FMI

PATTEN: Stars Over Katahdin 2017. Explore Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument and view the amazing night sky over Maine’s tallest mountain. Activities include: guided Barnard Mountain hike, guided mountain bike ride into Orin Falls, campfire chats and s’mores, guided night sky viewing with experts. Contact Susan Adams lunksoos@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, September 23

PRESQUE ISLE: SAD #1 Adult & Community Education Whitewater Rafting Bus Trip. We have teamed up with Northeast Whitewater for a rafting trip down the Kennebec River. Don’t miss this amazing adventure! Space limited to 40 participants. Cost: $94/person; includes transportation, equipment, meals. Contact SAD #1 Adult & Community Education (207-764-4776) or lerae.kinney@sad1.org FMI

FORT KENT: 2017 Northern Maine Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Take the first step to a world without Alzheimer’s. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Riverside Park, 416 West Main St. Ceremony: 9:00 a.m. Walk start: 9:30 a.m. Route Length: 3 miles. Contact: Lisa Frazell

(207-249-8962) or lfrazell@alz.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. This guided two-mile tour begins, ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third St., covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Fee: FREE; donation suggested. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Saturday, September 30

PRESQUE ISLE: TAMC Colors of Courage 5k Run/Walk. Celebrate, support cancer survivors! Registration: 8:30 a.m. at TAMC, 140 Academy St. Champions’ Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Champions’ Lap: 9:45 a.m. Kids’ Fun Run: 10:15 a.m. 5k start: 10:30 a.m. Cost: $20/person before 9/1, $25/person after 8/31, FREE/ Kids’ Fun Run. Visit www.tamc.org/colorsofcourage FMI

Sunday, October 1-Thursday, October 5

CHASE: Mt. Chase Lodge Wilderness Plein Air Retreat. Join seasoned plein air artists Diane Dubreuil and Suzanne Savage Brewer for a special painting retreat in the Penobscot wilderness of northern Maine; a unique opportunity offering a team-teaching approach in watercolors and oils for beginning and practicing plein air painters. Visit www.dianedubreuil.com/workshop/15594/wilderness-plein-air-painting-retreat FMI

Ongoing Programs:

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Women’s Trail Night, Presque Isle. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Lodge parking lot, 450 Fort Fairfield Road. May-August. Beginner and advanced groups depart from the parking lot at 6:00 p.m. sharp. Cost: FREE! Visit www.facebook.com/groups/823219364374296 FMI

Meetings:

STOCKHOLM: Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Get involved in volunteer projects at ANWR in effort to balance enhancing of habitat with public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Frontier Fish and Game Club. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI