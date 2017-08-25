Aroostook Outdoor News: 8.25.17 edition

In this edition: 1) An XC running race under the lights in Caribou. 2) A glow run in Van Buren. 3) A colorful 5k in Presque Isle. Plus lots more!

Events:

Friday, August 25

PRESQUE ISLE: Boys and Girls Club of Presque Isle Community BBQ Bash. 3:30-7:00 p.m. at Mantle Lake Park, Pine St. Aroostook Band of Micmacs staff, in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club, will barbecue for the community. Picnic under the pavilion, supervised playground and trail system, followed by family canoeing at Arnold Brook Lake. Canoes available or bring your own. Contact Fenton Jones (207-764-1972) FMI

CARIBOU: CHS Alumni and Community XC Race. Distance: 2.75 miles. Race as an individual or as a team. Runners start according to age; each category starting one minute apart so everyone has a chance to win. Cost: FREE. Registration: 6:30 p.m. at CHS Ski Building, 308 Sweden St. Race start: 7:45 p.m. Contact Roy Alden (207-498-3563) or ralden@rsu39.org FMI

VAN BUREN: Class of 2018 Family Fun Glow Run 5k Run/Walk. Run through colored powder stations plus plenty of glow sticks to add to the colors. Registration: 7:30 p.m. at Van Buren High School, 169 Main Street. Run start: 8:00 p.m. Cost: $25/person. Proceeds benefit Van Buren Class of 2018 and Hemophilia Alliance of Maine. Visit www.VBGlowRun.com FMI

Saturday, August 26

PRESQUE ISLE: UMPI/Wintergreen Arts Color Presque Isle 5k. If life hands you color…run with it! The event is all about fun, fitness and the arts! Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Riverside Park. Race start: 9:00 a.m. Cost: $30/person before 8/1; $40/person after 7/31; free/under 10. Free t-shirt to first 100 registrants. Contact UMPI (207-768-9452) or visit www.umpi.edu/colorpresqueisle5k FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. Guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Reservations suggested. Fee: FREE; $2 donation suggested. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. Take It Outside Series Adult Aroostook River Trip. 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. The Aroostook River from Caribou to Fort Fairfield is a favorite trip for locals and visitors. Learn basic kayaking skills, stop for lunch on the river at “The Ledges.” Cost: $10; includes transportation, gear. Preregistration, bag lunch, snacks required. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

WESTON: Woodie Wheaton Land Trust Mushroom Talk & Walk. 2:00 p.m. at First Settler’s Lodge, 341 US Route One. Esther Tozier shares knowledge of edible, toxic, medicinal mushrooms; discuss identification. Bring basket for gathering, sharp paring knife, notepad, pencil. Cost: $10 donation suggested. Contact WWLT (207-448-3250) or WWLToffice@gmail.com FMI

Sunday, August 27

FORT FAIRFIELD: 20th Annual Carl Robert’s Dream Walk. Registration: 9:30 a.m. at Fort Fairfield Middle/High School, 28 High School Drive. Walk start: 11:00 a.m. Pot luck lunch to follow; please bring a dish to share. To benefit Aroostook children with life-threatening illness. Pledge sheets available. Contact Linda Langley (207-473-4495) or Rebecca Langley (207-473-0967) FMI

Friday, September 1

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. Take It Outside Series Adult Grand Falls Gorge/St. John River Boat Trip. 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Guided hike around NB’s Grand Falls Gorge; learn the history of what the falls meant to early settlers. 4-hour pontoon boat cruise above Grand Falls; eat lunch aboard the boat, enjoy the beauty of the natural landscape, wildlife. Cost: $50; includes lunch. Preregistration required. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, September 2

SHERMAN: Old Home Days. Saturday: Cancer Walk, 9:00 a.m. at the Bandstand. Sunday: Antler Show, 10:00 a.m. at the Town Office; Monday: Maine’s only “twice around” parade, 10:00 a.m. Contact Allison Roy (207-557-4365) or Steven Lane (207-365-4311) FMI

WESTON: 10th Annual Living Waters Mountain View Challenge. 1:00 p.m. at Living Waters Bible Conference, 47 Dark Cove Rd. A day of fun and friendly competition for the whole family. To celebrate MVC’s 10th year, we are adding a festive element to our signature 5k: making it a color race! Free kids activities during the challenge. Cost: $20/person. Contact Erin Tucker (207-578-2245) or Tuckerclan14@gmail.com FMI

Monday, September 4

CARIBOU: Viking Run. Kids’ running races on the Caribou High School track; various distances according to age group. Registration: 8:00 a.m. Race start: 9:00 a.m. Contact Roy Alden (207-498-3563) or ralden@rsu39.org FMI

CARIBOU: Labor Day Road Race. 5k walk start: 10:30 a.m. 8k run start: 11:00 a.m. Meet at Caribou High School Ski Building. Contact Chris Smith (207-768-9472) or christopher.smith@umpi.edu FMI

Friday, September 8

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Fairmount Cemetery Tour. Meet at 5:30 p.m. at Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, 3 Houlton Road. 1.5-hour guided walking tour; discuss origins, Victorian influences, 30 local historic figures. Many hills on tour. Cost: $5; reservations required. Contact Kimberly Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Saturday, September 9

FORT KENT: St. John Valley Out of the Darkness Walk. Walk in memory or support of those who have lost someone to suicide. Suicide can be prevented. Join the movement! Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Fort Kent Lions’ Pavilion, River Street. Walk start: 9:00 a.m. Proceeds go to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to help raise awareness, provide education and support to survivors of suicide loss, etc. Visit www.afsp.org FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Annual BBQ & Band Fundraiser. 3:00–8:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Intro to Orienteering followed by meal highlighting local ingredients from Aroostook Beef Company, Bouchard Family Farms, James Pelletier Farm Produce: smoked BBQ beef, chili, potato bar, ploye ice cream sandwiches. Live music. Cost: $15/person. Contact FKOC info@fortkentoc.org FMI

Tuesday, September 13

PRESQUE ISLE: SAD #1 Adult & Community Education Youth Mountain Biking. 3:00-5:15 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Rd. 6-week program (Sep 12-Oct 17) available to bikers of all ability levels in grades 5-12. Learn to climb and descend hills, bunny hop over obstacles, ride the terrain park, and navigate the trails at NHC. Cost: $30/person. Contact SAD #1 Adult Ed. (207-764-4776) or lerae.kinney@sad1.org FMI

Saturday, September 16

FORT KENT: UMFK Jim Grandmaison Bike Tour. Enjoy beautiful scenery from Fort Kent to Soldier Pond to Eagle Lake; 16-mile or 33-mile ride options. All riders should wear blue. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Blake Library, 23 University Dr. Tour start: 10:00 a.m. Pre-registration recommended. Cost: $10 UMFK student, $35/non-student, $100/Family. Visit www.athletics.umfk.edu/biketour-pir/ FMI

PORTAGE LAKE: 1st Annual September Fest. 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Portage Lakeside Cabins, 4 Almond Dr. Friends and families enjoy kayak races, biggest chub/sunfish catch, horse shoes, croquet, water balloon fights, duck pool pickin,’ cribbage, more. Trophies, prizes awarded. Dinner, dancing to follow. Cost: $25/age 16 and up, $15/age 15 and under, FREE/under 5. Contact Portage Lakeside Cabins (207-227-2454) FMI

Saturday, September 23

PRESQUE ISLE: SAD #1 Adult & Community Education Whitewater Rafting Bus Trip. We have teamed up with Northeast Whitewater for a rafting trip down the Kennebec River. Don’t miss this amazing adventure! Space limited to 40 participants. Cost: $94/person; includes transportation, equipment, meals. Contact SAD #1 Adult & Community Education (207-764-4776) or lerae.kinney@sad1.org FMI

FORT KENT: 2017 Northern Maine Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Take the first step to a world without Alzheimer’s. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Riverside Park, 416 West Main St. Ceremony: 9:00 a.m. Walk start: 9:30 a.m. Route Length: 3 miles. Contact: Lisa Frazell

(207-249-8962) or lfrazell@alz.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. This guided two-mile tour begins, ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third St., covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Fee: FREE; donation suggested. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Ongoing Programs:

DEBOULLIE: Maine Conservation Corps Volunteer Opportunity. Assist MCC Field Team members working on trail corridor maintenance, trail system repainting, stone step work, bog bridging. This is a great opportunity to learn new skills or share your own! No prior trail work experience or minimum time commitment required. Contact Cathy Herr (207-624-6092) or MConsCorps.VOC@maine.gov FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

CARIBOU: C.R.X. Outdoor Adventure Program Open Registration. Weekdays. Exciting outdoor activities for youth entering grades 5-11. July 25-27: Baxter State Park I. August 1-3: Baxter State Park II. Cost/age: varies by program. Open to all area youth. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

STOCKHOLM: Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Summer Nordic/Biathlon Training. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 4:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Cir. For Nordic skiers grade 6 and up. Goal: build base for next season, introduce skiers to biathlon. Activities include running, biking, roller skiing, hiking; specific strength for Nordic skiing, agility training exercises, games, and FUN! Contact Carl Theriault theriaultcarl@hotmail.com FMI

CARIBOU: Tuesday Track Workouts. Tuesdays; 5:15 p.m. at CHS. Join runners of all abilities to do predetermined intervals, your own workout, or just run with others and forget the workout. Average distance: 5-9 miles; can be adapted per individual. Contact PJ Gorneault (207-762-0613) pgorneault@rsu39.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Women’s Trail Night, Presque Isle. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Lodge parking lot, 450 Fort Fairfield Road. May-August. Beginner and advanced groups depart from the parking lot at 6:00 p.m. sharp. Cost: FREE! Visit www.facebook.com/groups/823219364374296 FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Frontier Fish and Game Club. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI