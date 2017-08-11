Aroostook Outdoor News: 8.11.17 edition

In this edition: 1) Muskie fishing in Fort Kent. 2) Colorful 5k’s in Madawaska and Houlton. 3) Walk for wishes in Presque Isle. Plus lots more!

Events:

Friday, August 11-Sunday, August 13

FORT KENT: Fort Kent International Muskie Derby. Begins at 9:00 a.m. Friday; scales open until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Muskie fishing is considered one of the greatest freshwater sports fish challenges in all of North America. The scenic St. John River has over 225 miles of prime habitat for Muskie fishing. Registration: open until Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Cost: $40/adult, $20/youth under 16. Visit www.fortkent-muskie.com FMI

Friday, August 11

PRESQUE ISLE: PI Historical Society Guided Historic Fairmount Cemetery Tour. Meet at 5:30 p.m. at Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, 3 Houlton Road. 1.5-hour guided walking tour; discuss origins, Victorian influences, 30 local historic figures. Many hills on tour. Cost: $5; reservations required. Contact Kimberly Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Saturday, August 12

MADAWASKA: Madawaska Athletic Boosters 5k Color Run. Grab your friends for a Color Run through Madawaska; dress in white and let us supply the color! Registration: 7:00 a.m. at Madawaska Multi-Purpose Building, 160 7th Ave. Race start: 8:30 a.m. Cost: $30/adult (18 & up), $15/youth (11-17); pre-registration (by July 15) includes t-shirt, one color packet, contribution to Boosters. Contact Mindy Braley (207-728-7069)

HOULTON: Hodgdon High School My School Color Run. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Millar Arena, 94 Randall Ave. Run start: 9:00 a.m. Untimed 5k fun run/walk. Several color splash zones throughout course; end with a color toss. Cost: $25/before July 29; includes t-shirt, color packet, race bib. Contact Anita Levesque (207-694-0314) or anitalevesque@msad70.org or visit www.HodgdonColorRun.eventbrite.com FMI

MARS HILL: Mars Hill Mountain Challenge. **Canceled**

Visit www.marshillmountainchallenge.com FMI

Sunday, August 13

PRESQUE ISLE: Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Walk for Wishes. 1:00-3:00 p.m. at University of Maine Presque Isle, 181 Main St. A fun afternoon filled with BBQ, bounce house, face painting, and a walk around campus to help support Make-A-Wish. Donations greatly appreciated. Contact Dawn Larrabee d.larrabee@katahdintrust.com or visit www.maine.wish.org FMI

Wednesday, August 16

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Rec & Parks Cross County Running. Learn the value of being physically active, how much fun running on all terrain can be. All levels of runners in grades 3-5 welcome. Registration deadline: Aug. 16. Meets Aug. 21-Sept. 29 at Mantle Lake Park. All runners: Mondays 3:30-4:30 p.m. Grades 3-4: Tuesdays 3:30-4:30 p.m. Grade 5: Wednesdays 3:30-4:30. Contact Chris Beaulieu (207-764-2545) FMI

Saturday, August 19

PRESQUE ISLE: 2nd Annual United Way of Aroostook Book It for Reading. Registration: 7:30 a.m. at Mantle Lake Park, 110 Pine St. Kids’ 1-Mile Fun Run start: 9:00 a.m. 5k Run/Walk start: 9:30 a.m. Cost: Fun Run: $10/person; 5k: $ 25/person; increases post August 3. T-shirt to first 50 registrants, all registrants select book of choice at finish line! Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/PresqueIsle/BookItForReadingPRESQUEISLE FMI

HOULTON: Aroostook County Walk Like MADD 2017. Do something about drunk driving in our community. This year, thousands of people in cities around the nation will participate in 5k events to eliminate drunk driving from our roadways. Registration: 7:30 a.m. at Houlton Rec., 128 Main St. Walk start: 9:00 a.m. Visit www.walklikemadd.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=751 FMI

SHIN POND: Baxter Outdoors/Katahdin Woods & Waters Wild Maine Weekend 5k Relay. Course weaves through pristine KWW National Monument; mostly dirt logging roads. Registration: 8:30 a.m. at 100 yds. past Matagamon Wilderness Store & Camps. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Cost: $30/5k Solo, $35/10k Solo, $55/10k Team. Evening fun, food, entertainment at Shin Pond Village after race. Visit www.baxteroutdoors.com FMI

PORTAGE LAKE: Portage Lake Whoopie Pie Festival. 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Portage Lake Municipal Building, 20 School St. Ben’s Trading Post inflatable archery range. Also, vendors selling whoopie pie samples for .25/each, live music, games, bounce house for kids. Cost: FREE! Contact Taunja Jandreau (207-435-4361) FMI

PORTAGE LAKE: Historical Society Canoe Carry, Portage Lake. 7:00 p.m. Join in on this historical re-enactment of the traditional portage from Little Machias Lake to Portage Lake. Distance: 2.1 miles; put in at southwest corner of Portage Lake; land at Picnic Pavilion in Portage. Contact Jim Dumond (207-227-1864) FMI

Sunday, August 20

FORT KENT: 27th Annual Tour de la Vallée. Bring family, friends on a challenging grand tour of the St. John Valley. Bike 25, 50, 62, or 100 miles, mountain bike 35 miles, or walk/run 3, 5, or 10 miles. Fully supported; rest stops, medical, mechanical. Cost: $30/individual, $60/family; individuals must raise $100 in pledges. Supports local cancer patients, families. Visit www.paradiscancerfund.org/tour-de-la-vallee FMI

WASHBURN: August Festival 3k Road Race & Charity Walk. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Washburn District Elementary School. Race start: 8:30 a.m. Walk start: 8:35 a.m. Cost: $8. T-shirt to first 40 registrants. Proceeds to benefit Quintin Thompson and Kelsey Farr. Contact Colbie Churchill (207-551-5624) FMI

Monday, August 21

FORT FAIRFIELD: Solar Eclipse Viewing. 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Fort Fairfield Public Library, 339 Main St. Join us on the lawn to view this spectacular solar eclipse! Glasses available for safe sun viewing. Arrive early for fun science experiments, craft activities, and MORE! Open to the public; attendees ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Contact FFPL (207-472-3880) or dleighton@fortfairfield.org FMI

Wednesday, August 23 and Saturday September 2

MONTICELLO: Monticello Fish and Game Club Hunter Safety Course. This two-part course will begins on August 23 from 6:00–9:00 p.m. at MF&GC, 82 Russell Rock Rd. Part 2 will be an all-day event on September 2 from 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. Bring lunch, snacks, and drink. Cost Free! Contact MF&GC monticellofishandgame@gmail.com FMI

Friday, August 25

PRESQUE ISLE: Boys and Girls Club of Presque Isle Community BBQ Bash. 3:30-7:00 p.m. at Mantle Lake Park, Pine St. Aroostook Band of Micmacs staff, in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club, will barbecue for the community. Picnic under the pavilion, supervised playground and trail system, followed by family canoeing at Arnold Brook Lake. Canoes available or bring your own. Contact Fenton Jones (207-764-1972) FMI

CARIBOU: CHS Alumni and Community XC Race. Distance: 2.75 miles. Race as an individual or as a team. Runners start according to age; each category starting one minute apart so everyone has a chance to win. Cost: FREE. Registration: 6:30 p.m. at CHS Ski Building, 308 Sweden St. Race start: 7:45 p.m. Contact Roy Alden (207-498-3563) or ralden@rsu39.org FMI

VAN BUREN: Class of 2018 Family Fun Glow Run 5k Run/Walk. Run through colored powder stations plus plenty of glow sticks to add to the colors. Registration: 7:30 p.m. at Van Buren High School, 169 Main Street. Run start: 8:00 p.m. Cost: $25/person. Proceeds benefit Van Buren Class of 2018 and Hemophilia Alliance of Maine. Visit www.VBGlowRun.com FMI

Saturday, August 26

PRESQUE ISLE: UMPI/Wintergreen Arts Color Presque Isle 5k. If life hands you color…run with it! The event is all about fun, fitness and the arts! Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Riverside Park. Race start: 9:00 a.m. Cost: $30/person before 8/1; $40/person after 7/31; free/under 10. Free t-shirt to first 100 registrants. Contact UMPI (207-768-9452) or visit www.umpi.edu/colorpresqueisle5k FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. Guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Reservations suggested. Fee: FREE; $2 donation suggested. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. Take It Outside Series Adult Aroostook River Trip. 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. The Aroostook River from Caribou to Fort Fairfield is a favorite trip for locals and visitors. Learn basic kayaking skills, stop for lunch on the river at “The Ledges.” Cost: $10; includes transportation, gear. Preregistration, bag lunch, snacks required. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

WESTON: Woodie Wheaton Land Trust Mushroom Talk & Walk. 2:00 p.m. at First Settler’s Lodge, 341 US Route One. Esther Tozier shares knowledge of edible, toxic, medicinal mushrooms; discuss identification. Bring basket for gathering, sharp paring knife, notepad, pencil. Cost: $10 donation suggested. Contact WWLT (207-448-3250) or WWLToffice@gmail.com FMI

Friday, September 1

CARIBOU: Caribou Rec. Take It Outside Series Adult Grand Falls Gorge/St. John River Boat Trip. 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Guided hike around NB’s Grand Falls Gorge; learn the history of what the falls meant to early settlers. 4-hour pontoon boat cruise above Grand Falls; eat lunch aboard the boat, enjoy the beauty of the natural landscape, wildlife. Cost: $50; includes lunch. Preregistration required. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Monday, September 4

CARIBOU: Viking Run. Kids’ running races on the Caribou High School track; various distances according to age group. Registration: 8:00 a.m. Race start: 9:00 a.m. Contact Roy Alden (207-498-3563) or ralden@rsu39.org FMI

CARIBOU Labor Day Road Race. 5k walk start: 10:30 a.m. 8k run start: 11:00 a.m. Meet at Caribou High School Ski Building. Contact Chris Smith (207-768-9472) or christopher.smith@umpi.edu FMI

Ongoing Programs:

DEBOULLIE: Maine Conservation Corps Volunteer Opportunity. Assist MCC Field Team members working on trail corridor maintenance, trail system repainting, stone step work, bog bridging. This is a great opportunity to learn new skills or share your own! No prior trail work experience or minimum time commitment required. Contact Cathy Herr (207-624-6092) or MConsCorps.VOC@maine.gov FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

CARIBOU: C.R.X. Outdoor Adventure Program Open Registration. Weekdays. Exciting outdoor activities for youth entering grades 5-11. July 25-27: Baxter State Park I. August 1-3: Baxter State Park II. Cost/age: varies by program. Open to all area youth. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

STOCKHOLM: Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Summer Nordic/Biathlon Training. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 4:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Cir. For Nordic skiers grade 6 and up. Goal: build base for next season, introduce skiers to biathlon. Activities include running, biking, roller skiing, hiking; specific strength for Nordic skiing, agility training exercises, games, and FUN! Contact Carl Theriault theriaultcarl@hotmail.com FMI

CARIBOU: Tuesday Track Workouts. Tuesdays; 5:15 p.m. at CHS. Join runners of all abilities to do predetermined intervals, your own workout, or just run with others and forget the workout. Average distance: 5-9 miles; can be adapted per individual. Contact PJ Gorneault (207-762-0613) pgorneault@rsu39.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Women’s Trail Night, Presque Isle. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Lodge parking lot, 450 Fort Fairfield Road. May-August. Beginner and advanced groups depart from the parking lot at 6:00 p.m. sharp. Cost: FREE! Visit www.facebook.com/groups/823219364374296 FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Frontier Fish and Game Club. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI