Aroostook Outdoor News: 7.14.17 edition

In this edition: 1) Run the Forts: a long run in Fort Fairfield and a reeeeeally long run in Fort Kent. 2) Stay active with the Maine Potato Blossom Festival cycling and paddling events in Fort Fairfield. 3) Like loons? Help count ‘em at your local body of water, then use your Maine Loon Plate to get free access to Aroostook State Park in Presque Isle! Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, July 15

STATEWIDE: Maine Audubon Loon Count Project. Be a citizen scientist; go to your favorite lake or pond to count loons and help protect them and their lake habitat. The count occurs between 7:00 and 7:30 a.m.; the early morning provides an excellent snapshot of our loon population. Registration required. Contact Susan Gallo (207-781-2330 x216) or sgallo@maineaudubon.org FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival 5-Miler. Registration: 7:30 a.m. across from Hillside IGA, Main St. Walk start: 8:30 a.m. Run start: 9:00 a.m. Cost: $15/person; t-shirt to first 70 registrants. Contact Rob Langner (207-227-6075) FMI

FORT KENT: FK40k. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. A fun running event, fundraiser for Fort Kent Outdoor Center. Course consists of 20k loop with rolling XC trails, hills, unmaintained wet trail sections, moose, old stumps, blowdowns, single-track MTB trails, tall grass, wildflowers, ski hill, winding snowshoe trails. Cost: $15. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1093323354074264 FMI

Sunday, July 16

STATEWIDE: Maine State Parks and Historic Sites Loon Plate Appreciation Day. All vehicles bearing Maine Loon Conservation license plates are allowed free entrance to Maine state parks and historic sites, including Aroostook State Park and Fort Kent; does not apply to Baxter State Park and some other facilities. Contact Aroostook State Park (207-768-8341) FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Spud Cycle Classic. 25-mile and 12-mile (for ages 13-15) events. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at FF Community Center, 18 Community Center Dr. Race start: 10:00 a.m. at FF Public Library. Race ends at Hillcrest Estates. Cost: $15/rider; includes t-shirt to first 50 registrants. Contact Tom Towle (207-472-3882) or ttowle@fortfairfield.org FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Flotilla of Fun. 2:00 p.m. at Forbes Landing, 6 mi. north of Fort Fairfield on Rt. 161. Ends at Giggey’s Landing just after FF Bridge. Bring your kayaks and canoes and lifejackets; join us on the Aroostook River for an afternoon of floating, fun, serenity, many opportunities to enjoy wildlife. Cost: FREE! Contact Tom Towle (207-472-3882) or ttowle@fortfairfield.org FMI

Sunday, July 16-Friday, July 21

EAGLE LAKE: Lugdon Lodge Deboullie Adventure. For ages 10-18. Spend two nights at Lugdon Lodge learning outdoor survival skills; campfire building, cooking, wilderness first aid, compass skills. Spend two-three nights near base of Deboullie Mtn.; hike trails, fish, kayak, canoe, cook over campfires, eat too many s’mores! Cost: $300/person. Visit www.lugdonlodge.wordpress.com FMI

Monday, July 17—Thursday, July 20

FORT KENT: FKOC Jalbert Shooting Camp. 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Circle. Biathlon shooting camp for ages 8 and up. Cost: $30/youth. Contact Carl Theriault (207-631-9589) or theriaultcarl@hotmail.com FMI

Friday, July 21-Saturday, July 22

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Trail Festival. At Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Rd. A celebration of community, trails and lifestyle. Tackle the trails for a day of running or biking; relax and take part in various events. Enjoy live music, games, contests, food, racing, and awesome trails of the Nordic Heritage Sport Club. Visit www.nordictrailfestival.com FMI

Friday, July 21

HOULTON: 2nd Annual United Way of Aroostook Book It for Reading. Registration: 7:30 a.m. at Millar Arena, 94 Randall Ave. Kids’ 1-Mile Fun Run start: 9:00 a.m. 5k Run/Walk start: 9:30 a.m. Cost: Fun Run: $10/person; 5k: $25/person pre July 7, $30/person post July 6; t-shirt to first 50 registrants, all runners select book at finish line! Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/Houlton/BookItForReadingHOULTON FMI

Saturday, July 22

PRESQUE ISLE: PI Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. This guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Fee: FREE; $2 donation suggested. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Friday, July 28

FORT FAIRFIELD: 3-2-1 Blast Off! Exploring Rockets. 11:00 a.m.-1200 p.m. at Fort Fairfield Public Library, 339 Main St. Livestream of Soyuz MS-05 spaceflight transport of crew members to International Space Station! Experiment with your own rocket creations, explore space, and more! Suggested ages: 5-10 y/o with attending adult; all ages welcome. Contact FFPL (207-472-3880) or dleighton@fortfairfield.org FMI

Sunday, July 30

ISLAND FALLS: IF Lakes Association Summer Fest Around the Pond Canoe/Kayak Race. Find your competitive spirit and enter our fun race! Proceeds support college scholarship fund. Paddle around Pleasant Pond while helping a local high school student fund their college dreams. Registration: 12:00 p.m. at Birch Point Campground, 33 Birch Point Lane. Race start: 1:00 p.m. Visit www.islandfallslakesassociation.com FMI

Saturday, August 5

FORT KENT: UMFK Summer 5k Fun Run. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at UMFK Sports Center. Race start: 9:00 a.m. Proceeds benefit Dylan R. Levesque Memorial Scholarship, which helps students who have overcome adversity and hardship. Cost: $20/person; $10/additional family member Contact Lucas Levesque (207-834-7876) or lucas.levesque@maine.edu FMI

PORTAGE LAKE: 3rd Annual Portage Lake Association Family Chub Tournament. Catch the most “trash fish.” No trout, salmon, frozen fish allowed. Derby start: 8:00 a.m. Weigh-in: 1:00 p.m. at Maine Forest Service building, Ranger St. Cost: $5/person. Categories: Children 5-12, Adult, Party Boat (max. 5 people). Prize to participant with largest weigh-in from each category. Contact Larry (207-435-4361) FMI

FOREST CITY: Woodie Wheaton Land Trust Community Pancake Breakfast and Classic Canoe Display. 8:00-9:30 a.m. at WWLT Center, 2 Grove Road. Join friends and neighbors at the height of blueberry season for a hearty breakfast before visiting the outdoor display of classic, old canoes from a by-gone era, weather permitting. Breakfast: $6/person. Contact WWLT (207-448-3250) or WWLToffice@gmail.com FMI

FOREST CITY: Woodie Wheaton Land Trust Flat Water Canoe and Kayak Paddle. 9:45 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at WWLT Center, 2 Grove Road. Pack you lunch and your canoe or kayak and join local Maine Guides for a flat water paddle. Tour will launch from the Castle Road landing, paddling across open water to the conserved Big Birch Island. Contact WWLT (207-448-3250) or WWLToffice@gmail.com FMI

HOULTON: S1C Aaron Henderson Memorial 5k Run/Walk. Cross country style race; may be muddy, contain rough terrain, tree roots, small river bed crossing. Registration: 7:30 a.m. at Houlton Community Park, 94 Randall Ave. Run/Walk start: 9:00 a.m. Cost: $20/person; t-shirt to first 100 registrants. All proceeds to Green Beret Foundation. Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/Houlton/AaronHendersonMemorial5K FMI

Wednesday, August 9

EAGLE LAKE: St. John Valley Senior College Michaud Camp Outing. 10:00 a.m. at Old Mill Marina, 23 Furlong Rd. Enjoy a boat ride to the Michaud Camps for lunch and learn about the history of the camps. Cost: $15/person SJVSC tuition. Additional $15 should cover lunch; cash only. Pre-register at least two weeks prior to class date. Contact MSAD #27 Continuing Education Office (207-834-3536) FMI

Thursday, August 10–Sunday, August 13

PRESQUE ISLE: Women’s Only Guide School. Hosted by Women of The Maine Outdoors at Presque Isle Fish and Game Club, 360 Parsons Rd. A class made just for women to become a Maine Guide. Fins & Furs Adventures will be teaching the course. Contact Fins & Furs Adventures (207-474-5430) FMI

Friday, August 11-Sunday, August 13

FORT KENT: Fort Kent International Muskie Derby. Begins at 9:00 a.m. Friday; scales open until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Muskie fishing is considered one of the greatest freshwater sports fish challenges in all of North America. The scenic St. John River has over 225 miles of prime habitat for Muskie fishing. Registration: open until Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Cost: $40/adult, $20/youth under 16. Visit www.fortkent-muskie.com FMI

Friday, August 11

PRESQUE ISLE: PI Historical Society Guided Historic Fairmount Cemetery Tour. Meet at 5:30 p.m. at Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, 3 Houlton Road. 1.5-hour guided walking tour; discuss origins, Victorian influences, 30 local historic figures. Many hills on tour. Cost: $5; reservations required. Contact Kimberly Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Saturday, August 12

MADAWASKA: Madawaska Athletic Boosters 5k Color Run. Grab your friends for a Color Run through Madawaska; dress in white and let us supply the color! Registration: 7:00 a.m. at Madawaska Multi-Purpose Building, 160 7th Ave. Race start: 8:30 a.m. Cost: $30/adult (18 & up), $15/youth (11-17); pre-registration (by July 15) includes t-shirt, one color packet, contribution to Boosters. Contact Mindy Braley (207-728-7069)

HOULTON: Hodgdon High School My School Color Run. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Millar Arena, 94 Randall Ave. Run start: 9:00 a.m. Untimed 5k fun run/walk. Several color splash zones throughout course; end with a color toss. Cost: $25/before July 29; includes t-shirt, color packet, race bib. Contact Anita Levesque (207-694-0314) or anitalevesque@msad70.org or visit www.HodgdonColorRun.eventbrite.com FMI

MARS HILL: Mars Hill Mountain Challenge. 9:00 a.m. at Bigrock Mountain Ski Area. 5k course with plenty of elevation gain; natural and man-made obstacles. Individual, 4-person teams accepted. Open to ages 15+; recommended for ages 18+. Pre-registration required; online only. Cost: $60/person before August 1; includes t-shirt, 2017-18 lift ticket. Visit www.marshillmountainchallenge.com FMI

Ongoing Programs:

DEBOULLIE: Maine Conservation Corps Volunteer Opportunity. Assist MCC Field Team members working on trail corridor maintenance, trail system repainting, stone step work, bog bridging. This is a great opportunity to learn new skills or share your own! No prior trail work experience or minimum time commitment required. Contact Cathy Herr (207-624-6092) or MConsCorp.VOC@maine.gov FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

CARIBOU: C.R.X. Outdoor Adventure Program Open Registration. Weekdays. Exciting outdoor activities for youth entering grades 5-11. Mountain Biking. July 26-28; Baxter State Park I. August 2-4: Baxter II. Cost/age: varies by program. Open to all area youth. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Rec. Youth Geocaching/Hiking. Mondays; 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Riverside Park. July 10-August 7. For boys, girls in grades 6-9. Let our instructors open your eyes to our beautiful trails; explore Mantle Lake Park, Haystack, Quoggy Jo, and many more trails in this fun adventure program! Cost: $25/student. Contact PI Rec. (207-764-2545) FMI

STOCKHOLM: Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Rec. Youth Mountain Biking. Tuesdays or Thursdays; 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Riverside Park. July 11-August 10. For boys, girls in grades 6-9. Open to bikers of all abilities; learn to climb steep hills, bunny hop over a log, stop in a hurry and have a blast with your friends. Explore Presque Isle trails, Nordic Heritage Center, Aroostook State Park. Cost: $25/student. Contact PI Rec. (207-764-2545) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Rec. Youth Kayaking. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays; 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Riverside Park. July 11-August 10. For boys, girls in grades 6-9. From pond to stream to river, join us as we learn to paddle a touring kayak; explore the many bodies of water all around us, learn water safety procedures, swift water rescue. Cost: $25/student. Contact PI Rec. (207-764-2545) FMI

FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Summer Nordic/Biathlon Training. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 4:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Cir. For Nordic skiers grade 6 and up. Goal: build base for next season, introduce skiers to biathlon. Activities include running, biking, roller skiing, hiking; specific strength for Nordic skiing, agility training exercises, games, and FUN! Contact Carl Theriault theriaultcarl@hotmail.com FMI

CARIBOU: Tuesday Track Workouts. Tuesdays; 5:15 p.m. at CHS. Join runners of all abilities to do predetermined intervals, your own workout, or just run with others and forget the workout. Average distance: 5-9 miles; can be adapted per individual. Contact PJ Gorneault (207-762-0613) pgorneault@rsu39.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Women’s Trail Night, Presque Isle. Wednesdays; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center Lodge parking lot, 450 Fort Fairfield Road. May-August. Beginner and advanced groups depart from the parking lot at 6:00 p.m. sharp. Cost: FREE! Visit www.facebook.com/groups/823219364374296 FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Frontier Fish and Game Club. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Rec. Youth Archery, Presque Isle. Wednesdays or Fridays; hour-long classes beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Mantle Lake Park. July 12-August 11. For boys, girls in grades 4-9. Come enjoy the great sport of archery in a safe and fun environment. Classes focus on range safety and basic shooting techniques with recurve bow. Cost: $25/student; all equipment provided. Contact PI Rec. (207-764-2545) FMI