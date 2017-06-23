Aroostook Outdoor News: 6.23.17 edition

In this edition: 1) Breakfast with a view in Mapleton. 2) 5k events in Houlton and Caribou. 3) A fishing derby in Shin Pond. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, June 24

MAPLETON: Mapleton Daze Breakfast with a View. 7:00 a.m. at Haystack Mountain Trailhead, located approx. 4 miles west of Mapleton or approx. 10 miles east of Ashland on ME-163. Hike the mountain and enjoy breakfast at the top. Sponsored by ACAP. Breakfast included as part of event. Contact Deana Easler (207-227-6128) FMI

HOULTON: Strides 2 Strengthen 5k Fun Run/Walk and Kids’ Run. 8:00 a.m. at Millar Civic Center, 94 Randall Street. Family-focused event with positive parenting messages posted along the route to promote strengthening healthy families, child abuse/neglect prevention. Cost: Donation. Contact Bonnie Dickison (207-532-7405) or bonniedickison@myfairpoint.net FMI

PATTEN: 3rd Annual Lower and Upper Shin Pond Fishing Derby, Mount Chase. $750 in cash prizes! Great kids’ prize and trophy packages for top 10 kids. Rules, registration forms can be obtained at Patten Town Office and local businesses. Cost: $20/adult, $10/youth. Contact Patten Recreation Dept. (207-528-2902) or pattenrec@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. Guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Reservations suggested. Fee: FREE. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

MAPLETON: Maple Meadow Farm Festival Book Talk: Allagash Tales and Tails. 11:00 a.m. at Maple Meadow Farm, 830 Mapleton Rd. Author Tim Caverly will discuss Maine’s Wild and Scenic River and his books. Contact Maple Meadow Farms (207-764-3276) or visit www.allagashtails.com or www.maplemeadowfarms.com FMI

Sunday, June 25

CARIBOU: SW Collins Co. 5k Run/Walk and Kids’ Fun Run. Aroostook Musterds Challenge Series Race #3. Registration: 8:30 a.m. at SW Collins, 6 Washburn Street. Start times: Kids’ Fun Run start: 9:00 a.m. Walk start: 9:45 a.m. Run start: 10:00 a.m. First 75 registrants receive t-shirt. Contact Leslie Jackson (207-496-6723) or lesliej@swcollins.com FMI

Friday, June 30

HOULTON: 5th Annual LP Miracle Mile: Makenna and Maggie’s Race for Research. 1-mile downhill race for runners, walkers to raise money for research, awareness for Pediatric Cancer. Registration: online only. Check-in: 4:00 p.m. at Military Street Baptist Church. Race start: 6:00 p.m. on Drake’s Hill; finish in Market Square. Contact Chris Rines (207-227-2813) or visit www.runamiraclemile.com FMI

Saturday, July 1

*ASHLAND: Ashland Area Summer Fest Book Walk: “Over in the Forest.” 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Chase Tree Farm, 267 Garfield Road. Sharpen your observation skills as you look for ten woodland animals and learn the ways of the forest. Receive a special treat. Visit www.townofashland.org FMI

Sunday, July 2

*SOLDIER POND: Pondfest 2017 5k Colorsplash Run. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Soldier Pond Boat Landing, Strip Rd. Walk start: 8:30 a.m. Run start: 9:00 a.m. Cost: $10/person. Visit www.facebook.com/soldierpond.wallagrass FMI

LIMESTONE: Red White and Blue Color Run. Approx. 5 miles. Colored powder supplied by Limestone Rec. Please bring white shirt if you wish! Limited amount of custom event shirts available for $5. Registration 9:00 a.m. at Albert Michaud Memorial Park. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Cost: $10/person. Food, refreshments available for purchase during the event! Contact Limestone Rec. (207-551-1204) FMI

*ASHLAND: Ashland Area Summer Fest Book Walk: “Over in the Forest.” 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Chase Tree Farm, 267 Garfield Road. Sharpen your observation skills as you look for ten woodland animals and learn the ways of the forest. Receive a special treat. Visit www.townofashland.org FMI

FOREST CITY: Woodie Wheaton Land Trust East Grand Lake Canoe Tour. 2:30-5:00 p.m. at WWLT Center, 2 Grove Road. Join registered Maine guides to explore by Grand Laker canoe, lower East Grand Lake, the second largest lake in the boundary waters. Refreshments served at Village Camps following tour. Cost: Free; donations greatly appreciated. Space is limited; RSVP by June 28. Contact WWLT (207-448-3250) FMI

Monday, July 3 – Friday, July 7

MAPLETON: Baptist Park Outdoor Adventure Week. Faith-based: at Baptist Park, 60 Park Road. Wilderness activities include trail hiking, camping, tree & leaf identification, mountain biking, swimming, canoeing, rock climbing, high ropes, and low ropes course, archery, and .22 target range. Cost: $225/person; includes breakfast, supper, cabin lodging. Register by June 29. Contact Baptist Park (207-764-1832) FMI

Wednesday, July 5 – Friday, July 7

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Rec. Youth Survival Camp. For boys, girls in grades 4-7 with a positive-filled attitude, strong passion for the great outdoors. Activities include: mountain biking, orienteering, hiking, kayaking, teambuilding, fire making, shelter building, nature exploring at Aroostook State Park. Cost: $105/student; includes Survival Camp shirt, food, beverages. Contact PI Rec. (207-764-2545) FMI

Thursday, July 6

EASTON: Field Days 5k Race/Walk. Registration: 5:30 p.m. at Easton Elementary School Playground. Race start: 6:00 p.m. Cost: $15/person; all participants receive t-shirt. Ribbons awarded to top 3 finishers in each category. Contact Melissa (207-227-4093) or Taylor (207-551-9492) FMI

EASTON: Planetarium Show – Nine Planets and Counting. Shows at 7:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. at Francis Malcolm Science Center, 776 Houlton Rd. Tour, explore the variety of worlds that populate our solar system, examine individual planets, compare giant gassy worlds to rocky “midget” planets. Expect surprises as we define the word “planet.” Cost: Free; reservations recommended. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

Friday, July 7

CARIBOU: Musterd Mile. Aroostook Musterds Challenge Series Race #4. 1-mile run on Sweden Street for all ages. Registration: 6:00 p.m. at Caribou High School Race start: 7:00 p.m. Contact PJ Gorneault (207-762-0613) pgorneault@rsu39.org FMI

Saturday, July 8

FORT KENT: 2nd Annual United Way of Aroostook Book It for Reading. Registration: 7:30 a.m. at FKCHS, 84 Pleasant St. Kids’ 1-Mile Fun Run start: 9:00 a.m. 5k Run/Walk start: 9:30 a.m. Cost: Fun Run: $10/person; 5k: $ 25/person pre June 23, $30/person post June 22. T-shirt to first 50 registrants, all registrants select book of choice at finish line! Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/FortKent/BookItForReadingFORTKENT FMI

Sunday, July 9 – Friday, July 14

EAGLE LAKE; Lugdon Lodge Acting Out Camp. Campers 8-18 will audition, rehearse and perform an original comedy titled “A History of the World” by Ben Regan! Campers will also participate in many traditional summer camp activities such as kayaking, mountain climbing, swimming, field games and, of course, campfires and too many s’mores! Visit www.lugdonlodge.wordpress.com FMI

Tuesday, July 11

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Canoe & Kayak Fun Day. 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Frontier Fish and Game Club, Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Some canoes and kayaks available with life vests, or bring your own. Paddlers must wear life vest; children must be accompanied by adult. Cost: FREE! Hotdog B.B.Q. to follow. Contact Garrett Martin (207-356-7781) FMI

EASTON: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Planetarium Shows. Show times: 7:00 and 8:00 p.m. at Francis Malcolm Science Center, 776 Houlton Rd. Experience our new digital projection system during special screenings of “2 Small Pieces of Glass” detailing the wonders of the telescope featuring northern Maine summer night sky. Cost: Free; donations welcome. Reservations recommended. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

Friday, July 14

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Bike Rodeo. 9:00 a.m. at CP Station Park. For kids ages 12 and under. Bring your bike and helmet and join in the fun! Visit www.fortfairfield.org FMI

Saturday, July 15

*STATEWIDE: Maine Audubon Loon Count Project. Be a citizen scientist; go to your favorite lake or pond to count loons and help protect them and their lake habitat. The count occurs between 7:00 and 7:30 a.m.; the early morning provides an excellent snapshot of our loon population. Registration required. Contact Susan Gallo (207-781-2330 x216) or sgallo@maineaudubon.org FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival 5-Miler. Registration: 7:30 a.m. across from Hillside IGA, Main St. Walk start: 8:30 a.m. Run start: 9:00 a.m. Cost: $15/person; t-shirt to first 70 registrants. Contact Rob Langner (207-227-6075) FMI

FORT KENT: FK40k. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. A fun running event, fundraiser for Fort Kent Outdoor Center. Course consists of 20k loop with rolling XC trails, hills, unmaintained wet trail sections, moose, old stumps, blowdowns, single-track MTB trails, tall grass, wildflowers, ski hill, winding snowshoe trails. Cost: $15. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1093323354074264 FMI

Sunday, July 16

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Spud Cycle Classic. 25-mile and 12-mile (for ages 13-15) events. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at FF Community Center, 18 Community Center Dr. Race start: 10:00 a.m. at FF Public Library. Race ends at Hillcrest Estates. Cost: $15/rider; includes t-shirt to first 50 registrants. Contact Tom Towle (207-472-3882) or ttowle@fortfairfield.org FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Maine Potato Blossom Festival Flotilla of Fun. 2:00 p.m. at Forbes Landing, 6 mi. north of Fort Fairfield on Rt. 161. Ends at Giggey’s Landing just after FF Bridge. Bring your kayaks and canoes and lifejackets; join us on the Aroostook River for an afternoon of floating, fun, serenity, many opportunities to enjoy wildlife. Cost: FREE! Contact Tom Towle (207-472-3882) or ttowle@fortfairfield.org FMI

Sunday, July 16-Friday, July 21

EAGLE LAKE: Lugdon Lodge Deboullie Adventure. For ages 10-18. Spend two nights at Lugdon Lodge learning outdoor survival skills; campfire building, cooking, wilderness first aid, compass skills. Spend two-three nights near base of Deboullie Mtn.; hike trails, fish, kayak, canoe, cook over campfires, eat too many s’mores! Cost: $300/person. Visit www.lugdonlodge.wordpress.com FMI

Friday, July 21 to Saturday, July 22

*PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Trail Festival. At Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Rd. A celebration of community, trails and lifestyle. Tackle the trails for a day of running or biking; relax and take part in various events. Enjoy live music, games, contests, food, racing, and awesome trails of the Nordic Heritage Sport Club. Visit www.nordictrailfestival.com FMI

Friday, July 21

*HOULTON: 2nd Annual United Way of Aroostook Book It for Reading. Registration: 7:30 a.m. at Millar Arena, 94 Randall Ave. Kids’ 1-Mile Fun Run start: 9:00 a.m. 5k Run/Walk start: 9:30 a.m. Cost: Fun Run: $10/person; 5k: $25/person pre July 7, $30/person post July 6; t-shirt to first 50 registrants, all runners select book at finish line! Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/Houlton/BookItForReadingHOULTON FMI

Ongoing Programs:

PRESQUE ISLE: County Strides Running Group. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

CARIBOU: C.R.X. Outdoor Adventure Program Open Registration. Weekdays. Exciting outdoor activities for youth entering grades 5-11. June 17-19: Allagash. June 20-24: Kayaking I. June 29-July 2: Backpack Baxter. July 11-14: Kayaking II. July 18-21: Mountain Biking. July 26-28; Baxter State Park I. August 2-4: Baxter II. Cost/age: varies by program. Open to all area youth. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) FMI

EASTON: Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Rec. Youth Geocaching/Hiking. Mondays; 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Riverside Park. July 10-August 7. For boys, girls in grades 6-9. Let our instructors open your eyes to our beautiful trails; explore Mantle Lake Park, Haystack, Quoggy Jo, and many more trails in this fun adventure program! Cost: $25/student. Contact PI Rec. (207-764-2545) FMI

STOCKHOLM: Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

LIMESTONE: Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Rec. Youth Mountain Biking. Tuesdays or Thursdays; 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Riverside Park. July 11-August 10. For boys, girls in grades 6-9. Open to bikers of all abilities; learn to climb steep hills, bunny hop over a log, stop in a hurry and have a blast with your friends. Explore Presque Isle trails, Nordic Heritage Center, Aroostook State Park. Cost: $25/student. Contact PI Rec. (207-764-2545) FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Rec. Youth Kayaking. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays; 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Riverside Park. July 11-August 10. For boys, girls in grades 6-9. From pond to stream to river, join us as we learn to paddle a touring kayak; explore the many bodies of water all around us, learn water safety procedures, swift water rescue. Cost: $25/student. Contact PI Rec. (207-764-2545) FMI

*FORT KENT: Fort Kent Outdoor Center Summer Nordic/Biathlon Training. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 4:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Cir. For Nordic skiers grade 6 and up. Goal: build base for next season, introduce skiers to biathlon. Activities include running, biking, roller skiing, hiking; specific strength for Nordic skiing, agility training exercises, games, and FUN! Contact Carl Theriault theriaultcarl@hotmail.com FMI

CARIBOU: Tuesday Track Workouts. Tuesdays; 5:15 p.m. at CHS. Join runners of all abilities to do predetermined intervals, your own workout, or just run with others and forget the workout. Average distance: 5-9 miles; can be adapted per individual. Contact PJ Gorneault (207-762-0613) pgorneault@rsu39.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

MADAWASKA: Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

FORT FAIRFIELD: Frontier Fish and Game Club. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

PRESQUE ISLE: Presque Isle Rec. Youth Archery, Presque Isle. Wednesdays or Fridays; hour-long classes beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Mantle Lake Park. July 12-August 11. For boys, girls in grades 4-9. Come enjoy the great sport of archery in a safe and fun environment. Classes focus on range safety and basic shooting techniques with recurve bow. Cost: $25/student; all equipment provided. Contact PI Rec. (207-764-2545) FMI

* = New or updated item(s)