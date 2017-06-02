Aroostook Outdoor News: 6.2.17 edition

In this edition: 1) Free fishing days statewide. 2) A bird walk in Presque Isle. 3) Celebrate girls at a 5k run in Presque Isle. Plus lots more!

Events:

Friday, June 2

Casting For Recovery Maine Breast Cancer Retreat Application Deadline, Deboullie Twp. Often, the adventure of spending a weekend flyfishing deep in the Maine woods is one of the most exciting aspects to many of the participants. Retreat takes place July 28-30 at Red River Camps in Deboullie Township. Only 14 Maine women applicants will be accepted. Visit www.castingforrecovery.org/breast-cancer-retreats/maine FMI

Saturday, June 3 & Sunday, June 4

Maine Free Family Fishing Days, Statewide. On these days, any person (except those whose license has been suspended or revoked) may fish without a license. All other laws and regulations apply. Visit www.maine.gov/ifw/fishing/regulations_seasons/index.htm#freefishingdays FMI

Saturday, June 3

Aroostook Birders Bird Walk, Presque Isle. 7:00-10:00 a.m. at Aroostook State Park. Please join us for an early morning bird walk. We will split into groups, depending on the attendance, and search for returning migrants in the various habitats of the park. Warblers should be in abundance unless it is pouring rain! Cost: $3/adult 12-64 years, $1/youth 5-11 years, all others free. Visit www.aroostookbirders.com FMI

*Saturday, June 3

20th Annual Greater Houlton Christian Academy Bike-a-thon, Houlton. Start times: 60/100-mile: 7:00 a.m., 20-mile: 8:00 a.m., 10-mile/2-mile/5-mile walk: 9:00 a.m. Awards/Public Spaghetti Supper at Southern Aroostook Agricultural Museum: 4:30 p.m. Admission by donation; registered participants eat free! Proceeds support GHCA Annual Fund. Contact GHCA (207-532-0736) FMI

Saturday, June 3

Presque Isle Elks 17th Annual Hooked on Fishing, Not Drugs Youth Fishing Derby, Presque Isle. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Mantle Lake Park. Open to all youth 4-15 years; must be accompanied by an adult. Cost: FREE! First prize: lifetime fishing license. Special prizes for special catches. Lunch, prizes for all registered contestants; fishing gear available. Contact Curtis Lewin at (207-768-8008) FMI

Sunday, June 4

Aroostook County Girls on the Run Celebratory 5k, Presque Isle. 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Mantle Lake Park. Noncompetitive event. It doesn’t matter who finishes first or last; it is about setting a goal and achieving it. Come join the girls as we all run, walk, or skip our way to the finish line! Monies raised support our GOTR team, help continue and expand GOTR to more girls in the County. Visit www.girlsontherunmaine/5k FMI

*Tuesday, June 6-Thursday, June 8

Bradford Camps Birding in the North Maine Woods, Munsungan Lake. Guided by a professional birder in search of the many species that nest and that fly through our boreal North Maine Woods; access to Reed Preserve, the largest old growth forest in New England. Cost: $650/person; all meals, full use of lodge facilities, floatplane flight into old growth forest included. Contact Bradford Camps (207-746-7777) FMI

Friday, June 9

PI Historical Society Guided Historic Fairmount Cemetery Tour, Presque Isle. Meet at 5:30 p.m. at Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, 3 Houlton Road. 1.5-hour guided walking tour; discuss origins, Victorian influences, 30 local historic figures. Many hills on tour. Cost: $5; reservations required. Contact Kimberly Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Saturday, June 10

Aroostook Birders Paddle Trip, Hodgdon. 8:00 a.m. at Anderson’s Mill Pond Dairy Bar, 226 Hodgdon Mills Rd. Please join us for a leisurely paddle along the Hodgdon Deadwater, located in Gordon Manuel Wildlife Management Area, summer home to many waterfowl species, established pair of Bald Eagles. Bring your canoe or kayak, drinking water, bug spray and sunscreen! Visit www.aroostookbirders.com FMI

Saturday, June 10

Rally in the Valley Mountain Bike Festival, Fort Kent. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center. Event: 10:00 a.m.-Noon. For grades PK-8; purpose of the day is for kids to enjoy biking while becoming skilled in other facets of the sport. Cost: $5; includes free prize and snacks, all participants present eligible to win new mountain bike! Contact Joanne Fortin (207-834-1353) or j.fortin@nmmc.org FMI

Saturday, June 10

Central Aroostook Humane Society Paws For The Cause Walk, Presque Isle. 2-mile walk to benefit the animals. All dogs, big or small, are welcome! Registration: 9:30 a.m. at Central Aroostook Humane Society, 26 Cross St. Walk start: 10:00 a.m. Rain or shine. Cost: $5 for those without pledges; includes refreshments, door prizes. Rabies Clinic: 11:00 a.m.; $10 fee. Contact CAHS (207-764-3441) FMI

Wednesday, June 14

St. John Valley Senior College Allagash Tour, Fort Kent. 9:00 a.m. at UMFK Sports Center. Reminisce as you tour a museum of chainsaws, visit a homegrown furniture factory, and have a delicious lunch at Two Rivers. Visit www.SJVSC.org FMI

Saturday, June 17

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club Youth Fishing Derby, Fort Fairfield. Registration: 7:00 a.m. at Fish & Game Club, 550 Dorsey Road. $1000 in prizes available due to our generous sponsors. Cash prize by age group: 12 & under, 13-18. 1st Prize: $250, 2nd Prize: $150, 3rd Prize: $50, Most Hornpout Prize: $100. Visit www.facebook.com/fortfairfieldfrontierfishandgame FMI

Saturday, June 17

4th Annual Greater Grand Isle Canoe/Kayak Race, Grand Isle. Flat water. 10 mi.; Madawaska to Grand Isle. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Madawaska boat landing next to Central Building Supply. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Beautiful scenic race along US/Canada border. Finish at Grand Isle boat landing. Cost: $15/adult, $7/youth 12 & under; first 100 registrants receive a t-shirt. Contact Grand Isle General Store (207-895-3311) FMI

Saturday, June 17

TAMC/UMPI Youth Triathlon, Presque Isle. Get active while having fun! Competitors swim, bike, and run on the UMPI campus in three different divisions; 7-9 year olds, 10-12 year olds, 13-14 year olds. Check-in: 9:00 a.m. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Cost: $10/child. Pre-registration required by June 9. Visit www.aroostookyouthtri.org FMI

Saturday, June 17

Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Moose Permit Lottery, Caribou. 9:30 a.m. Caribou Rec. All-day activities for all ages; DIF&W staff, local biologists, game wardens, local vendors on-site with info, products regarding guided hunting trips, handmade crafts, goods, more. Moose Lottery drawing start: 2:00 p.m.; reading of names may last 3-4 hours. Contact Christina Kane-Gibson christina.kane-gibson@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, June 17

Woodie Wheaton Land Trust Photo History Narrative & Ice Cream Social, Forest City. 6:30 p.m. at WWLT Center, 2 Grove Rd. Come relax with an ice cream sundae and travel back in time as long-time resident, Bud Brooks, uses local vintage photographs to take us on an historic walk through old Forest City. Cost: $5/person. RSVP by June 10. Contact WWLT (207-448-3250) FMI

Sunday, June 18

Maine State Parks and Lands Maine Resident’s Day, Statewide. On Father’s Day from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., all vehicles bearing Maine license plates are allowed free entrance to Maine state parks and historic sites; does not apply to Baxter State Park and some other facilities. Contact Aroostook State Park (207-768-8341) FMI

Sunday, June 18

Patten Lumberman’s Museum FREE Father’s Day, Patten. Learn all about Maine logging history, including the use of bateaux on waterways to transport supplies, the stories of the fearless river drivers, what life was like inside a remote logging camp, and even the role of bean hole beans. Cost: Free admission for all dads! Contact Patten Lumbermen’s Museum (207-528-2650) or visit www.lumbermensmuseum.org FMI

Wednesday, June 21 & Thursday, June 22

Fort Fairfield Public Library Science Sessions: Our Blue Planet, Fort Fairfield. 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at FF Public Library, 339 Main St. Kickstart summer with a look at all things WATER! Explore Cornerstones of Science’s Water Trunk; look at water cycle, frogs of Maine, breathing underwater, more! Ages 6-14. Cost: FREE! Pre-registration required. Two identical sessions are being offered. Contact FFPL (207-472-3880) FMI

Saturday, June 24

Aroostook Council for Healthy Families Strides 2 Strengthen 5K Fun Run/Walk and Kids’ Run, Houlton. 8:00 a.m. at Millar Civic Center, 94 Randall Street. A family-focused event with positive parenting messages posted along the route to promote strengthening healthy families and child abuse/neglect prevention. Cost: Donation. Contact Bonnie Dickison (207-532-7405) or bonniedickison@myfairpoint.net FMI

Saturday, June 24

3rd Annual Patten Rec. Lower and Upper Shin Pond Fishing Derby, Mount Chase. $750 in cash prizes! Great kids’ prize and trophy packages for top 10 kids. Rules, registration forms can be obtained at Patten Town Office and local businesses. Cost: $20/adult, $10/youth. Contact Patten Recreation Dept. (207-528-2902) or pattenrec@gmail.com FMI

*Saturday, June 24

Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour, Presque Isle. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. Guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Reservations suggested. Fee: FREE. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

*Saturday, June 24

Maple Meadow Farm Festival Book Talk: Allagash Tales and Tails, Mapleton. 11:00 a.m. at Maple Meadow Farm, 830 Mapleton Rd. Author Tim Caverly will discuss Maine’s Wild and Scenic River and his books. Contact Maple Meadow Farms (207-764-3276) or visit www.allagashtails.com or www.maplemeadowfarms.com FMI

Sunday, June 25

SW Collins Co. 5k Run/Walk and Kids’ Fun Run, Caribou. Aroostook Musterds Challenge Series Race #3. Registration: 8:30 a.m. at SW Collins, 6 Washburn Street. Start times: Kids’ Fun Run start: 9:00 a.m. Walk start: 9:45 a.m. Run start: 10:00 a.m. First 75 registrants receive t-shirt. Contact Leslie Jackson (207-496-6723) or lesliej@swcollins.com FMI

Friday, June 30

5th Annual LP Miracle Mile: Makenna and Maggie’s Race for Research, Houlton. 1-mile downhill race for runners, walkers to raise money for research, awareness for Pediatric Cancer. Registration: online only. Check-in: 4:00 p.m. at Military Street Baptist Church. Race start: 6:00 p.m. on Drake’s Hill; finish in Market Square. Contact Chris Rines (207-227-2813) or visit www.runamiraclemile.com FMI

*Sunday, July 2

Woodie Wheaton Land Trust East Grand Lake Canoe Tour, Forest City. 2:30-5:00 p.m. at WWLT Center, 2 Grove Road. Join registered Maine guides to explore by Grand Laker canoe, lower East Grand Lake, the second largest lake in the boundary waters. Refreshments served at Village Camps following tour. Cost: Free; donations greatly appreciated. Space is limited; RSVP by June 28. Contact WWLT (207-448-3250) FMI

*Monday, July 3 – Friday, July 7

Baptist Park Outdoor Adventure Week, Mapleton. Faith-based: at Baptist Park, 60 Park Road. Wilderness activities include trail hiking, camping, tree & leaf identification, mountain biking, swimming, canoeing, rock climbing, high ropes, and low ropes course, archery, and .22 target range. Cost: $225/person; includes breakfast, supper, cabin lodging. Register by June 29. Contact Baptist Park (207-764-1832) FMI

*Wednesday, July 5 – Friday, July 7

Presque Isle Rec. Youth Survival Camp, Presque Isle. For boys, girls in grades 4-7 with a positive-filled attitude, strong passion for the great outdoors. Activities include: mountain biking, orienteering, hiking, kayaking, teambuilding, fire making, shelter building, nature exploring at Aroostook State Park. Cost: $105/student; includes Survival Camp shirt, food, beverages. Contact PI Rec. (207-764-2545) FMI

*Thursday, July 6

Francis Malcolm Science Center Planetarium Show: Nine Planets and Counting, Easton. Shows at 7:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. at FMSC, 776 Houlton Rd. Tour, explore the variety of worlds that populate our solar system, examine individual planets, compare giant gassy worlds to rocky “midget” planets. Expect surprises as we define the word “planet.” Cost: Free; reservations recommended. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

Ongoing Programs:

County Strides Running Group, Presque Isle. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

C.R.X. Outdoor Adventure Program Open Registration, Caribou. Weekdays. Exciting outdoor activities for youth entering grades 5-11. June 17-19: Allagash. June 20-24: Kayaking I. June 29-July 2: Backpack Baxter. July 11-14: Kayaking II. July 18-21: Mountain Biking. July 26-28; Baxter State Park I. August 2-4: Baxter II. Cost/age: varies by program. Open to all area youth. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours, Easton. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

*Presque Isle Rec. Youth Geocaching/Hiking, Presque Isle. Mondays; 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Riverside Park. July 10-August 7. For boys, girls in grades 6-9. Let our instructors open your eyes to our beautiful trails; explore Mantle Lake Park, Haystack, Quoggy Jo, and many more trails in this fun adventure program! Cost: $25/student. Contact PI Rec. (207-764-2545) FMI

Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting, Stockholm. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting, Limestone. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

*Presque Isle Rec. Youth Mountain Biking, Presque Isle. Tuesdays or Thursdays; 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Riverside Park. July 11-August 10. For boys, girls in grades 6-9. Open to bikers of all abilities; learn to climb steep hills, bunny hop over a log, stop in a hurry and have a blast with your friends. Explore Presque Isle trails, Nordic Heritage Center, Aroostook State Park. Cost: $25/student. Contact PI Rec. (207-764-2545) FMI

*Presque Isle Rec. Youth Kayaking, Presque Isle. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays; 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Riverside Park. July 11-August 10. For boys, girls in grades 6-9. From pond to stream to river, join us as we learn to paddle a touring kayak; explore the many bodies of water all around us, learn water safety procedures, swift water rescue. Cost: $25/student. Contact PI Rec. (207-764-2545) FMI

Tuesday Track Workouts, Caribou. Tuesdays; 5:15 p.m. at CHS. Join runners of all abilities to do predetermined intervals, your own workout, or just run with others and forget the workout. Average distance: 5-9 miles; can be adapted per individual. Contact PJ Gorneault pgorneault@rsu39.org FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting, Presque Isle. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting, Presque Isle. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting, Madawaska. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group, Madawaska. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club, Fort Fairfield. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

*Presque Isle Rec. Youth Archery, Presque Isle. Wednesdays or Fridays; hour-long classes beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Mantle Lake Park. July 12-August 11. For boys, girls in grades 4-9. Come enjoy the great sport of archery in a safe and fun environment. Classes focus on range safety and basic shooting techniques with a recurve bow. Cost: $25/student; all equipment provided. Contact PI Rec. (207-764-2545) FMI

* = New or updated item(s)