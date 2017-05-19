Aroostook Outdoor News: 5.19.17 edition

In this edition: 1) A bird walk in Fort Kent. 2) A kayaking outing in Caribou. 3) Canoe and Kayak events in Washburn and Stockholm. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, May 20

Aroostook Birders FKOC Bird Walk, Fort Kent. 8:00 a.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Circle. Bill Sheehan will walk the trails with us, show us how to identify the various types of birds. It will be fun to try to see and identify the birds that sing all those beautiful songs we hear. Bring binoculars, bird field guide if you have them. Refreshments in the lodge following the walk. Visit www.10thmtnskiclub.org FMI

Saturday, May 20

Caribou Rec/Healthy You Kayaking Outing, Caribou. Paddle from the Snow Farm on Grimes Road to Fort Fairfield. Pre-registration required. Cost: $10/person. Includes transportation, incredibly stable Old Town Loon 138 kayaks, PFD’s, paddles. Depart from Caribou Wellness & Recreation Center at 9:00 a.m.; return by 3:00 p.m. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, May 20

10th Annual Presque Isle, Washburn, Caribou Rotary Clubs Aroostook River Fun Run Canoe/Kayak Race, Run/Walk & Road Bike Ride, Washburn. 8 miles; flat water. Registration: 8:30 a.m.: at Washburn public boat landing; bikes at Caribou Rec; walkers, runners at PI Rec. Canoe Race mass start: 10:00 a.m. Routes end at PI Fish & Game Club. Cost: $10/adult, $7/18 and under; includes bbq lunch, t-shirts for pre-registrants by May 1. Visit www.presqueislerotary.com FMI

Saturday, May 20

Walk MS: Caribou 2017, Caribou. 9:00 a.m. at Cary Medical Center, 163 Van Buren Road. Raise awareness, funds to support cutting-edge research, life-changing programs and services for people living with multiple sclerosis. Contact Sue Tidd (207-781-2088) or susan.tidd@nmss.org or visit www.main.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR/Walk/MAMWalkEvents?pg=entry&fr_id=28764 FMI

*Saturday, May 20

Francis Malcolm Science Center Annual Open House, Easton. 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at FMSC, 776 Houlton Rd. Explore the wonders of space through a presentation in the planetarium, now providing a fully immersive experience through its full-dome, digital projection system! Other attractions include model rocket launches, tropical aquarium, interactive displays, chance to win a telescope! FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

Saturday, May 20 & Sunday, May 21

SAD 1 Adult & Community Education Skydiving, Presque Isle. What better things can you do than grab a breath taking view from over 10,000 feet while safely skydiving attached to your tandem instructor? Complete video services available. Requirements: must be 18 years old (no exceptions), in relatively good physical condition, weigh under 230 lbs. Cost: $249/person. Contact SAD 1 Adult & Community Education (207-764-4776) or visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com/course/skydiving FMI

Saturday, May 20

Patten Lumbermen’s Museum Fiddlers and Fiddlehead Fest, Patten. 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. at Patten Lumbermen’s Museum, 61 Shin Pond Road. Fiddlers will fiddle while fierce fiddlehead cooks compete in the Cast-iron Chef cook-off. Artisans, craftsmen, demonstrations, food vendors, tours, and much more! Giant slingshot, scavenger hunt, and games will keep the kids happy! Rain or shine; bring your own chair. Cost: donation. Visit www.lumbermensmuseum.org FMI

Saturday, May 20

Life By Design Pathway to Recovery Walk, Caribou. 12:00 p.m. at Collins Pond Park. There are many paths that individuals in recovery, people seeking recovery, and families take to address substance use disorders. Taking the first step can lead to healthier individuals, families, communities. Please join us to celebrate those on the road to recovery and remember those who we have lost. Contact Life By Design (207-492-1653) or visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/WYTLHPJ FMI

Sunday, May 21

37th Annual Madawaska River Run, Stockholm. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at the bridge on the Little Madawaska Lake Road in Westmanland. Race start: 11:00 a.m. Race ends at Stockholm American Legion. Cost: $15/watercraft; includes one t-shirt. $12/extra t-shirt. Visit www.facebook.com/StockholmLegion136 FMI

Tuesday, May 23

Caribou Rec/Healthy You Grimes Road Birding Trip, Caribou. Meet at Caribou Wellness Center at 6:30 a.m. Bird watching at the Caribou Waste Water treatment ponds with Bill Sheehan. Open to all ages. Rain or shine. Cost: FREE! Includes free bird call. Limited binoculars, bird books available. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, May 27

Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour, Presque Isle. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. Guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Reservations suggested. Fee: FREE; $2 donation suggested. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Monday, May 29

Wilderness Walk For Warriors Honor Run Half Marathon, Monticello. 13.1 miles on dirt railbed to Houlton, runners will accept flag transfer from Maine Army National Guard members; course unsupported, not certified; wear patriotic attire. Race start: 9:00 a.m. at Blue Moose Restaurant, 180 US-Route 1. Cost: FREE; donations accepted. Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/Events/ME/Monticello/HonorRunHalf FMI

Monday, May 29

Wilderness Walk for Warriors Memorial Day 5k Run/Walk, Houlton. Proceeds to assist veterans, service members, families, as well as honor our fallen Maine heroes. Registration: 10:30 a.m. on Kelleran St. Kids’ 1-mile Fun Run start: 12:00 p.m. 5k Run/Walk start: 12:30 p.m. Cost: $5/Kids’ Fun Run; $30/5k Run/Walk before May 22, $40 after May 21; plus online SignUp Fee; includes tech t-shirt, BBQ for participants, veterans, service members. Visit www.competitorme.com FMI

*Saturday, June 3 & Sunday, June 4

Maine Free Family Fishing Days, Statewide. On these days, any person (except those whose license has been suspended or revoked) may fish without a license. All other laws and regulations apply. Visit www.maine.gov/ifw/fishing/regulations_seasons/index.htm#freefishingdays FMI

*Friday, June 2

Casting For Recovery Maine Breast Cancer Retreat Application Deadline, Deboullie Twp. Often, the adventure of spending a weekend flyfishing deep in the Maine woods is one of the most exciting aspects to many of the participants. Retreat takes place July 28-30 at Red River Camps in Deboullie Township. Only 14 Maine women applicants will be accepted. Visit www.castingforrecovery.org/breast-cancer-retreats/maine FMI

Saturday, June 3

Aroostook Birders Bird Walk, Presque Isle. 7:00-10:00 a.m. at Aroostook State Park. Please join us for an early morning bird walk. We will split into groups, depending on the attendance, and search for returning migrants in the various habitats of the park. Warblers should be in abundance unless it is pouring rain! Cost: $3/adult 12-64 years, $1/youth 5-11 years, all others free. Visit www.aroostookbirders.com FMI

Sunday, June 4

Aroostook County Girls on the Run Celebratory 5k, Presque Isle. 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Mantle Lake Park. Noncompetitive event. It doesn’t matter who finishes first or last; it is about setting a goal and achieving it. Come join the girls as we all run, walk, or skip our way to the finish line! Monies raised support our GOTR team, help continue and expand GOTR to more girls in the County. Visit www.girlsontherunmaine/5k FMI

Friday, June 9

PI Historical Society Guided Historic Fairmount Cemetery Tour, Presque Isle. Meet at 5:30 p.m. at Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, 3 Houlton Road. 1.5-hour guided walking tour; discuss origins, Victorian influences, 30 local historic figures. Many hills on tour. Cost: $5; reservations required. Contact Kimberly Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Saturday, June 10

Aroostook Birders Paddle Trip, Hodgdon. 8:00 a.m. at Anderson’s Mill Pond Dairy Bar, 226 Hodgdon Mills Rd. Please join us for a leisurely paddle along the Hodgdon Deadwater, located in Gordon Manuel Wildlife Management Area, summer home to many waterfowl species, established pair of Bald Eagles. Bring your canoe or kayak, drinking water, bug spray and sunscreen! Visit www.aroostookbirders.com FMI

*Saturday, June 10

Rally in the Valley Mountain Bike Festival, Fort Kent. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center. Event: 10:00 a.m.-Noon. For grades PK-8; purpose of the day is for kids to enjoy biking while becoming skilled in other facets of the sport. Cost: $5; includes free prize and snacks, all participants present eligible to win new mountain bike! Contact Joanne Fortin (207-834-1353) or j.fortin@nmmc.org FMI

*Saturday, June 10

Central Aroostook Humane Society Paws For The Cause Walk, Presque Isle. 2-mile walk to benefit the animals. All dogs, big or small, are welcome! Registration: 9:30 a.m. at Central Aroostook Humane Society, 26 Cross St. Walk start: 10:00 a.m. Rain or shine. Cost: $5 for those without pledges; includes refreshments, door prizes. Rabies Clinic: 11:00 a.m.; $10 fee. Contact CAHS (207-764-3441) FMI

*Wednesday, June 14

St. John Valley Senior College Allagash Tour, Fort Kent. 9:00 a.m. at UMFK Sports Center. Reminisce as you tour a museum of chainsaws, visit a homegrown furniture factory, and have a delicious lunch at Two Rivers. Visit www.SJVSC.org FMI

*Saturday, June 17

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club Youth Fishing Derby, Fort Fairfield. Registration: 7:00 a.m. at Fish & Game Club, 550 Dorsey Road. $1000 in prizes available due to our generous sponsors. Cash prize by age group: 12 & under, 13-18. 1st Prize: $250, 2nd Prize: $150, 3rd Prize: $50, Most Hornpout Prize: $100. Visit www.facebook.com/fortfairfieldfrontierfishandgame FMI

Saturday, June 17

4th Annual Greater Grand Isle Canoe/Kayak Race, Grand Isle. Flat water. 10 mi.; Madawaska to Grand Isle. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Madawaska boat landing next to Central Building Supply. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Beautiful scenic race along US/Canada border. Finish at Grand Isle boat landing. Cost: $15/adult, $7/youth 12 & under; first 100 registrants receive a t-shirt. Contact Grand Isle General Store (207-895-3311) FMI

Saturday, June 17

Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Moose Permit Lottery, Caribou. 9:30 a.m. Caribou Rec. All-day activities for all ages; DIF&W staff, local biologists, game wardens, local vendors on-site with info, products regarding guided hunting trips, handmade crafts, goods, more. Moose Lottery drawing start: 2:00 p.m.; reading of names may last 3-4 hours. Contact Christina Kane-Gibson christina.kane-gibson@cariboumaine.org FMI

*Sunday, June 18

Maine State Parks and Lands Maine Resident’s Day, Statewide. On Father’s Day from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., all vehicles bearing Maine license plates are allowed free entrance to Maine state parks and historic sites; does not apply to Baxter State Park and some other facilities. Contact Aroostook State Park (207-768-8341) FMI

*Sunday, June 18

Patten Lumberman’s Museum FREE Father’s Day, Patten. Learn all about Maine logging history, including the use of bateaux on waterways to transport supplies, the stories of the fearless river drivers, what life was like inside a remote logging camp, and even the role of bean hole beans. Cost: Free admission for all dads! Contact Patten Lumbermen’s Museum (207-528-2650) or visit www.lumbermensmuseum.org FMI

*Saturday, June 24

Aroostook Council for Healthy Families Strides 2 Strengthen 5K Fun Run/Walk and Kids’ Run, Houlton. 8:00 a.m. at Millar Civic Center, 94 Randall Street. A family-focused event with positive parenting messages posted along the route to promote strengthening healthy families and child abuse/neglect prevention. Cost: Donation. Contact Bonnie Dickison (207-532-7405) or bonniedickison@myfairpoint.net FMI

*Saturday, June 24

3rd Annual Patten Rec. Lower and Upper Shin Pond Fishing Derby, Mount Chase. $750 in cash prizes! Great kids’ prize and trophy packages for top 10 kids. Rules, registration forms can be obtained at Patten Town Office and local businesses. Cost: $20/adult, $10/youth. Contact Patten Recreation Dept. (207-528-2902) or pattenrec@gmail.com FMI

*Sunday, June 25

SW Collins Co. 5k Run/Walk and Kids’ Fun Run, Caribou. Aroostook Musterds Challenge Series Race #3. Registration: 8:30 a.m. at SW Collins, 6 Washburn Street. Start times: Kids’ Fun Run start: 9:00 a.m. Walk start: 9:45 a.m. Run start: 10:00 a.m. First 75 registrants receive t-shirt. Contact Leslie Jackson (207-496-6723) or lesliej@swcollins.com FMI

Ongoing Programs:

County Strides Running Group, Presque Isle. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

C.R.X. Outdoor Adventure Program Open Registration, Caribou. Weekdays. Exciting outdoor activities for youth entering grades 5-11. June 17-19: Allagash. June 20-24: Kayaking I. June 29-July 2: Backpack Baxter. July 11-14: Kayaking II. July 18-21: Mountain Biking. July 26-28; Baxter State Park I. August 2-4: Baxter II. Cost/age: varies by program. Open to all area youth. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours, Easton. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting, Stockholm. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting, Limestone. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

Tuesday Track Workouts, Caribou. Tuesdays; 5:15 p.m. at CHS. Join runners of all abilities to do predetermined intervals, your own workout, or just run with others and forget the workout. Average distance: 5-9 miles; can be adapted per individual. Contact PJ Gorneault pgorneault@rsu39.org FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting, Presque Isle. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting, Presque Isle. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting, Madawaska. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group, Madawaska. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club, Fort Fairfield. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

* = New or updated item(s)