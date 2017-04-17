Aroostook Outdoor News: 4.14.17 edition

In this edition: 1) Get your bunny hop on at the Bunny Hop 5k in Fort Kent. 2) Support organ and tissue donation at the Ann King Donor Dash in Caribou. 3) Get out and walk with birds in Fort Fairfield and with history in Presque Isle. Plus lots more

Events:

Saturday, April 15

Fort Kent Athletics Booster Club Bunny Hop 5k Race, Fort Kent. 8:30 a.m. at Fort Kent Community High School. Road race and/or fun run; all runners, walkers, bikers are welcome. Multiple age categories; winners receive award and chocolate bunny. First 30 to register receive a free t-shirt. Fundraiser to support FKCHS/VRMS Athletics Booster Club Contact Davis Cyr (207-231-0821) or daviscyr@sad27.org FMI

Saturday, April 22

Ann King Cary Donor Dash 5k, Caribou. Annual Walk/Run for Organ and Tissue Awareness. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Griffeth Ford. Walk start: 9:00 a.m. Run start: 9:30 a.m. First 100 registrants get a t-shirt; refreshments at Cary following the event. Cost: $15/person, $25/family. All proceeds benefit New England Organ Bank. Contact Dean Cote (207-498-1282) FMI

Saturday, April 22

Aroostook Birders Waterfowl Walk, Fort Fairfield. 8:00-11:00 a.m. at Riverside Park. Rain or shine. Join us for a leisurely morning birding along the Aroostook River and other popular area sites for waterfowl and early spring arrivals. Non-strenuous series of short drives; a great way to discover some excellent birding spots. Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, April 22

Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour, Presque Isle. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. Guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Reservations suggested. Fee: FREE; $2 donation suggested. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Saturday, April 29

Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce Meduxnekeag River Canoe Race, Houlton. Approx. 8 miles; whitewater. Finish at third bridge in Downtown Houlton. 2017 Maine Downriver Championship Series Point Race. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Wellington’s on the Station Road in New Limerick. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Fee: $15/adult; $10/youth. T-shirt to first 60 registrants. Awards, door prizes, lunch provided! Contact Jane Torres (207-532-4216) or director@greaterhoulton.com FMI

Saturday, April 29

Aroostook Autism Support Group Autism Challenge, Presque Isle. Registration: 8:30 a.m. at Presque Isle Middle School. Kids’ Fun Run start: 9:30 a.m. 5k Run/Walk start: 10:00 a.m. Fully supported race with awards. Fee: $10/Kids’ Fun Run entries, $20/person; t-shirt to first 50 5k runners and first 25 Kids’ Fun Runners. Proceeds benefit Aroostook Autism Support Group. Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/PresqueIsle/AutismChallengeFunRun FMI

Saturday, April 29

3rd Annual Team Berry Sisters Walk for MS, Island Falls. Join us to raise funds and awareness for MS. Support a great cause and enjoy a spectacular view of Mt. Katahdin all the while walking with a close knit community; color run for those who want to participate. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Island Falls Municipal Building, 30 Library St. Walk start: 9:00 a.m. Cost: $15/person. Contact Susan Batchelder (207-949-6968) or susren1972@aol.com FMI

*Saturday, April 29

3rd Annual Donate Life America/Houlton Regional Hospital Hannah 5k Run/Walk, Houlton. Working together to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation in honor of Hannah Mooers. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Millar Civic Center. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Cost: $10; includes t-shirt (limited quantity; first come, first serve). Feel free to wear a Pink t-shirt in Hannah’s honor instead with a $5 registration fee. Contact Tammy Farwell (207-694-0521) FMI

Monday, May 1

C.R.X. Outdoor Adventure Program Open Registration, Caribou. Exciting outdoor activities for youth entering grades 5-11. June 16-18: Allagash Waterway. June 19-23: Kayaking I. June 26-29: Backpacking Baxter. July 10-14: Kayaking II. July 18-21: Mountain Biking. July 25-27; Baxter State Park I. August 1-3: Baxter II. Cost/age: varies by program. Open to all area youth. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Monday, May 1

Madawaska Adult & Community Education Fly Fishing Workshop, Madawaska. All-day workshop designed for the angler who desires to learn the sport of fly fishing or the beginner who wants to understand the techniques required to catch fish found in Maine waters. Fly rods available or bring your own Will start indoors and move over to a local outdoor stocked pond. Bring a bag lunch. Cost: $25/person. Visit www.madawaska.coursestorm.com/course/fly-fishing-ws17?page=2 FMI

Tuesday, May 2

Fort Fairfield Public Library May Astronomy Program: Check Out the Night Sky, Fort Fairfield. 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Fort Fairfield Public Library, 339 Main St. Join Jim Stepp of Aroostook County Astronomy Club as he shares tips, resources, tools for observing the night sky during the month of May. Program is open to the public and for all ages. Contact Fort Fairfield Public Library (207-472-3880) FMI

Tuesday, May 2

Caribou Rec/Healthy You Owl Prowl & Night Sounds Field Trip, Caribou. Listen for owls using audio enhancement tools while exploring a local forest. Meet at Caribou Wellness Center at 6:45 p.m. Open to all ages. Rain or shine. Cost: FREE! Includes transportation. Headlamps/flashlights strongly recommended; walking over relatively flat land that may have puddles, mud. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Saturday, May 6

4th Annual Community Voices High On Life 420 Run, Fort Kent. 5k run/walk for all ages, abilities. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at FK Community High School. Supervised children’s activities: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Walk start: 8:45 a.m. Race start: 9:00 a.m. Cost: $15/Individual, $25/Family (3 or more), $10/Group (business, team, organizations, etc.; price per participant). Proceeds support Community Voices substance abuse prevention programs. Visit www.communityv.com/420-run-high-on-life-5k FMI

Sunday, May 7

6th Annual Knights of Columbus Polar Dip for Special Olympics, Sinclair. Registration: 11:00 a.m. at Long Lake Sporting Club. Polar Dip: 12:00 p.m. Open to all; must raise at least $1. T-shirt for $50 or more in pledges; highest total wins $100 Sporting Club gift cert. “Chicken Pool” available for those who do not wish to jump into the lake. Contact Duane Belanger (207-231-1932) or dssmaine@roadrunner.com or visit www.FreezeItforSpecialOlympics.org FMI

Sunday, May 7

5th Annual Safe Homes Aroostook 5k Run/Walk, Presque Isle. Registration: 12:00 p.m. at UMPI’s Gentile Hall. Race start: 1:00 p.m. Cost: $20. Participants encouraged to solicit pledges; individuals, teams raising most funds receive prizes. Only participants who register online are guaranteed to receive an event t-shirt. Proceeds go directly to Hope & Justice Project and Homeless Services of Aroostook. Visit www.safehomesaroostook.org FMI

*Wednesday, May 10

Aroostook Birders/Caribou Rec Collins Pond Bird Watching Outing, Caribou. 7:00-8:00 a.m. rain or shine; please dress appropriately for weather. Meet at Collins Pond picnic area, lower Roberts St. Light walking; warbler exploration around perimeter of pond. Cost: FREE! Includes free bird call to all participants. Binoculars, bird books available on a first-come first-serve basis. Drawing for a free pair of binoculars. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Friday, May 13

PI Historical Society Guided Historic Fairmount Cemetery Tour, Presque Isle. 5:30 p.m. at Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, 3 Houlton Rd. 1.5-hour guided walking tour; many hills. Hear the history of the cemetery, its’ Victorian influences, stories of some of Presque Isle’s interesting historical figures interred within. Additional tours on June 9, July 7, August 11, September 8. Cost: $5; reservations required. Contact Kimberly Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

*Saturday, May 13

Baskahegan Stream Canoe/Kayak Race, Danforth. 34 miles; flat water. Kossuth to Bancroft. Runs in conjunction with East Grand Adventure Race as a paddle-only option. Check-in: 7:00 a.m. at East Grand School. Pre-registration required. Cost: $20/pre-registration, $30/day-of-race. Contact Dave Conley (207-551-8729) or visit www.canoethewild.com/east-grand-adventure-race FMI

*Saturday, May 13

12th Annual East Grand Adventure Race, Danforth. 20 miles; off-trail compass run, mountain bike, paddle. Challenges include river traverse, mud crawl, tomahawk throw, log roll, cross-cut saw; 9 divisions: High School, Adult, Family, Open. Check-in: 7:30 a.m. at East Grand School. Cost: $20/pre-registration, $30/day-of-race; includes trophies, t-shirts, lunch, $1,000+ in prizes. Contact Dave Conley (207-551-8729) or visit www.canoethewild.com/east-grand-adventure-race FMI

*Saturday, May 13

Aroostook Birders Perham Bog/Salmon Brook Lake Birding Hike, Perham. 7:00-11:00 a.m. Meet at Perham Town Office for a 3-mile round trip excursion along the railroad trail and boardwalk in this interesting ecological reserve. Birders should bring proper clothing, snacks and water for this rain or shine event. Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

*Wednesday, May 17

6th Annual Cary VA2K Walk and Roll, Caribou. 11:00 a.m. at Cary Medical Center Trails, 163 Van Buren Road. Come together for better health and to help benefit Homeless Veterans in Aroostook County. All monetary contributions or gift card contributions from local businesses are very much appreciated. Sign up for Door Prizes! All fitness levels welcome. Contact Tami Kilcollins (207-498-1158) FMI

*Friday, May 19

Casting For Recovery Maine Breast Cancer Retreat Application Deadline, Deboullie Twp. Retreat takes place July 28-30 at Red River Camps in Deboullie Township. Often, the adventure of spending a weekend deep in the Maine woods is one of the most exciting aspects to many of the participants. Open only to women who live in Maine; only 14 applicants will be accepted. Visit www.castingforrecovery.org/breast-cancer-retreats/maine FMI

Ongoing Programs:

County Strides Running Group, Presque Isle. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours, Easton. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting, Stockholm. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting, Limestone. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting, Presque Isle. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting, Presque Isle. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting, Madawaska. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group, Madawaska. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club, Fort Fairfield. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

* = New or updated item(s)