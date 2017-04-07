Aroostook Outdoor News: 4.7.17 edition

In this edition: 1) Kick off spring running at the Spring Runoff in Presque Isle. 2) Celebrate the end of ski season in Stockholm. 3) Learn about whitetails and gardening in Caribou. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, April 8

37th Annual UMPI Spring Runoff 5k Road Race, Presque Isle. Race #2 in the County Challenge Series. Fundraiser for UMPI Cross Country running programs. Run as an individual or 3-person relay team. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at UMPI’s Wieden Gym. Walk start: 9:30 a.m. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Pizza and Pepsi will be served after the race! Cost: $15/individual, $25/relay team. Contact Chris Smith (207-768-9472) or christopher.smith@umpi.edu FMI

*Saturday, April 8

Aroostook Cup Awards and End of Season Celebration, Stockholm. 5:00 p.m. at Stockholm School Town Office, School St. Pot Luck Dinner; lease bring the following based upon your last name: A-F: Main Dish, G-L: Salad, chips, dip, M-R: Dessert, S-Z – Drinks (soda, juice, etc.). Kitchen available to plug in crock pots, use stove, etc. Pre-party group ski at 3:00 p.m. on Jack’s Trail near end of Donworth Ave.; weather permitting. Visit www.facebook.com/events/660231950850134 FMI

Wednesday, April 12

Caribou Rec. Take It Outside Series Adult Deer Yard/Greenhouse Tour, Caribou. Travel with Wildlife Biologist Rich Hoppe to learn what it takes to manage deer. Visit a greenhouse to learn about gardening; design and plant your own outdoor flower pot. Depart Caribou Rec: 8:30 a.m. Return: 4:00 p.m. Fee: $30; includes lunch, flower pot, transportation. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Wednesday, April 12

East Grand School Outdoor Ed. Grand Opening, Danforth. 3:00-6:00 p.m. Join us for the grand opening of the new Outdoor Classroom area; food fresh off the campfire grill, classroom demonstrations, activities. Contact Tammy Matula, David Apgar or Margaret White at (207-448-2260) FMI

Saturday, April 15

Fort Kent Athletics Booster Club Bunny Hop 5k Race, Fort Kent. 8:30 a.m. at Fort Kent Community High School. Road race and/or fun run; all runners, walkers, bikers are welcome. Multiple age categories; winners receive award and chocolate bunny. First 30 to register receive a free t-shirt. Fundraiser to support FKCHS/VRMS Athletics Booster Club Contact Davis Cyr (207-231-0821) or daviscyr@sad27.org FMI

Saturday, April 22

Ann King Cary Donor Dash 5k, Caribou. Annual Walk/Run for Organ and Tissue Awareness. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Griffeth Ford. Walk start: 9:00 a.m. Run start: 9:30 a.m. First 100 registrants get a t-shirt; refreshments at Cary following the event. Cost: $15/person, $25/family. All proceeds benefit New England Organ Bank. Contact Dean Cote (207-498-1282) FMI

*Saturday, April 22

Aroostook Birders Waterfowl Walk, Fort Fairfield. 8:00-11:00 a.m. at Riverside Park. Rain or shine. Join us for a leisurely morning birding along the Aroostook River and other popular area sites for waterfowl and early spring arrivals. Non-strenuous series of short drives; a great way to discover some excellent birding spots. Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, April 22

Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour, Presque Isle. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. Guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Reservations suggested. Fee: FREE; $2 donation suggested. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

Saturday, April 29

Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce Meduxnekeag River Canoe Race, Houlton. Approx. 8 miles; whitewater. Finish at third bridge in Downtown Houlton. 2017 Maine Downriver Championship Series Point Race. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Wellington’s on the Station Road in New Limerick. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Fee: $15/adult; $10/youth. T-shirt to first 60 registrants. Awards, door prizes, lunch provided! Contact Jane Torres (207-532-4216) or director@greaterhoulton.com FMI

*Saturday, April 29

3rd Annual Team Berry Sisters Walk for MS, Island Falls. Join us to raise funds and awareness for MS. Support a great cause and enjoy a spectacular view of Mt. Katahdin all the while walking with a close knit community; color run for those who want to participate. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Island Falls Municipal Building, 30 Library St. Walk start: 9:00 a.m. Cost: $15/person. Contact Susan Batchelder (207-949-6968) or susren1972@aol.com FMI

Saturday, April 29

Aroostook Autism Support Group Autism Challenge, Presque Isle. Registration: 8:30 a.m. at Presque Isle Middle School. Kids’ Fun Run start: 9:30 a.m. 5k Run/Walk start: 10:00 a.m. Fully supported race with awards. Fee: $10/Kids’ Fun Run entries, $20/person; t-shirt to first 50 5k runners and first 25 Kids’ Fun Runners. Proceeds benefit Aroostook Autism Support Group. Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/PresqueIsle/AutismChallengeFunRun FMI

Monday, May 1

C.R.X. Outdoor Adventure Program Open Registration, Caribou. Exciting outdoor activities for youth entering grades 5-11. June 16-18: Allagash Waterway. June 19-23: Kayaking I. June 26-29: Backpacking Baxter. July 10-14: Kayaking II. July 18-21: Mountain Biking. July 25-27; Baxter State Park I. August 1-3: Baxter II. Cost/age: varies by program. Open to all area youth. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

*Monday, May 1

Madawaska Adult & Community Education Fly Fishing Workshop, Madawaska. All-day workshop designed for the angler who desires to learn the sport of fly fishing or the beginner who wants to understand the techniques required to catch fish found in Maine waters. Fly rods available or bring your own Will start indoors and move over to a local outdoor stocked pond. Bring a bag lunch. Cost: $25/person. Visit www.madawaska.coursestorm.com/course/fly-fishing-ws17?page=2 FMI

*Tuesday, May 2

Fort Fairfield Public Library May Astronomy Program: Check Out the Night Sky, Fort Fairfield. 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Fort Fairfield Public Library, 339 Main St. Join Jim Stepp of Aroostook County Astronomy Club as he shares tips, resources, tools for observing the night sky during the month of May. Program is open to the public and for all ages. Contact Fort Fairfield Public Library (207-472-3880) FMI

*Tuesday, May 2

Caribou Rec/Healthy You Owl Prowl & Night Sounds Field Trip, Caribou. Listen for owls using audio enhancement tools while exploring a local forest. Meet at Caribou Wellness Center at 6:45 p.m. Open to all ages. Rain or shine. Cost: FREE! Includes transportation. Headlamps/flashlights strongly recommended; walking over relatively flat land that may have puddles, mud. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

*Saturday, May 6

4th Annual Community Voices High On Life 420 Run, Fort Kent. 5k run/walk for all ages, abilities. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at FK Community High School. Supervised children’s activities: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Walk start: 8:45 a.m. Race start: 9:00 a.m. Cost: $15/Individual, $25/Family (3 or more), $10/Group (business, team, organizations, etc.; price per participant). Proceeds support Community Voices substance abuse prevention programs. Visit www.communityv.com/420-run-high-on-life-5k FMI

*Sunday, May 7

6th Annual Knights of Columbus Polar Dip for Special Olympics, Sinclair. Registration: 11:00 a.m. at Long Lake Sporting Club. Polar Dip: 12:00 p.m. Open to all; must raise at least $1. T-shirt for $50 or more in pledges; highest total wins $100 Sporting Club gift cert. “Chicken Pool” available for those who do not wish to jump into the lake. Contact Duane Belanger (207-231-1932) or dssmaine@roadrunner.com or visit www.FreezeItforSpecialOlympics.org FMI

*Sunday, May 7

5th Annual Safe Homes Aroostook 5k Run/Walk, Presque Isle. Registration: 12:00 p.m. at UMPI’s Gentile Hall. Race start: 1:00 p.m. Cost: $20. Participants encouraged to solicit pledges; individuals, teams raising most funds receive prizes. Only participants who register online are guaranteed to receive an event t-shirt. Proceeds go directly to Hope & Justice Project and Homeless Services of Aroostook. Visit www.safehomesaroostook.org FMI

Ongoing Programs:

County Strides Running Group, Presque Isle. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours, Easton. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting, Stockholm. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting, Limestone. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting, Presque Isle. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting, Presque Isle. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting, Madawaska. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group, Madawaska. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club, Fort Fairfield. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

* = New or updated item(s)