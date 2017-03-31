Aroostook Outdoor News: 3.31.17 edition

It may feel like spring outside, but it sure doesn’t look like it! Enjoy what’s left of winter while it’s still here!

In this edition: 1) A fun run and citizens’ biathlon in Fort Kent. 2) A slideshow that is for the birds in Presque Isle. 3) Kick off spring running at the Spring Runoff in Presque Isle. Plus lots more!

Events:

Saturday, April 1

Valley Running Fools’ Errand Fun Run, Fort Kent. 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. Happy April Fools’ Day! Join others for trail running and weekend funning. XC trails, single-track trails, great views await. There may be a few surprises along the way. Distance: approximately 5 miles; may increase depending on group. Bring food, water, etc. Visit Valley Running on facebook www.facebook.com/groups/1605659379727285 FMI

*Saturday, April 1

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Citizens’ Biathlon, Fort Kent. 1:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Anyone interested in trying their hand at biathlon is invited to an intro session, then a short fun competition at about 2:30 p.m. We will have paintball biathlon for anyone that wants to try it, and regular .22 biathlon rifles for anyone over 12 years old. So come on up and try your hand at the fun sport of biathlon! Visit www.facebook.com/FortKentOutdoorCenter FMI

Wednesday, April 5

Aroostook Birders Annual Slide Show and Pot Luck, Presque Isle. 7:00 p.m. at Maine Dept. of Environmental Protection, 1235 Central Drive. Birds of a feather flock together; join us for an evening of show and tell! Bring one of your very best bird photos of the year and a dish to add to our pot luck supper. Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, April 8

37th Annual UMPI Spring Runoff 5k Road Race, Presque Isle. Race #2 in the County Challenge Series. Fundraiser for UMPI Cross Country running programs. Run as an individual or 3-person relay team. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at UMPI’s Wieden Gym. Walk start: 9:30 a.m. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Pizza and Pepsi will be served after the race! Cost: $15/individual, $25/relay team. Contact Chris Smith (207-768-9472) or christopher.smith@umpi.edu FMI

Wednesday, April 12

Caribou Rec. Take It Outside Series Adult Deer Yard/Greenhouse Tour, Caribou. Travel with Wildlife Biologist Rich Hoppe to learn what it takes to manage deer. Visit a greenhouse to learn about gardening; design and plant your own outdoor flower pot. Depart Caribou Rec: 8:30 a.m. Return: 4:00 p.m. Fee: $30; includes lunch, flower pot, transportation. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

*Wednesday, April 12

East Grand School Outdoor Ed. Grand Opening, Danforth. 3:00-6:00 p.m. Join us for the grand opening of the new Outdoor Classroom area; food fresh off the campfire grill, classroom demonstrations, activities. Contact Tammy Matula, David Apgar or Margaret White at (207-448-2260) FMI

Saturday, April 15

Fort Kent Athletics Booster Club Bunny Hop 5k Race, Fort Kent. 8:30 a.m. at Fort Kent Community High School. Road race and/or fun run; all runners, walkers, bikers are welcome. Multiple age categories; winners receive award and chocolate bunny. First 30 to register receive a free t-shirt. Fundraiser to support FKCHS/VRMS Athletics Booster Club Contact Davis Cyr (207-231-0821) or daviscyr@sad27.org FMI

Saturday, April 22

Ann King Cary Donor Dash 5k, Caribou. Annual Walk/Run for Organ and Tissue Awareness. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Griffeth Ford. Walk start: 9:00 a.m. Run start: 9:30 a.m. First 100 registrants get a t-shirt; refreshments at Cary following the event. Cost: $15/person, $25/family. All proceeds benefit New England Organ Bank. Contact Dean Cote (207-498-1282) FMI

*Saturday, April 22

Presque Isle Historical Society Guided Historic Downtown Walking Tour, Presque Isle. 10:00 a.m.-Noon. Guided two-mile tour begins and ends at the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum, 16 Third Street, and covers over 30 historic sites and individuals. Reservations suggested. Fee: FREE; $2 donation suggested. Contact Kim Smith (207-762-1151) or visit www.pihistory.org FMI

*Saturday, April 29

Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce Meduxnekeag River Canoe Race, Houlton. Approx. 8 miles; whitewater. Finish at third bridge in Downtown Houlton. 2017 Maine Downriver Championship Series Point Race. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at Wellington’s on the Station Road in New Limerick. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Fee: $15/adult; $10/youth. T-shirt to first 60 registrants. Awards, door prizes, lunch provided! Contact Jane Torres (207-532-4216) or director@greaterhoulton.com FMI

*Saturday, April 29

Aroostook Autism Support Group Autism Challenge, Presque Isle. Registration: 8:30 a.m. at Presque Isle Middle School. Kids’ Fun Run start: 9:30 a.m. 5k Run/Walk start: 10:00 a.m. Fully supported race with awards. Fee: $10/Kids’ Fun Run entries, $20/person; t-shirt to first 50 5k runners and first 25 Kids’ Fun Runners. Proceeds benefit Aroostook Autism Support Group. Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/PresqueIsle/AutismChallengeFunRun FMI

*Monday, May 1

C.R.X. Outdoor Adventure Program Open Registration, Caribou. Exciting outdoor activities for youth entering grades 5-11. June 16-18: Allagash Waterway. June 19-23: Kayaking I. June 26-29: Backpacking Baxter. July 10-14: Kayaking II. July 18-21: Mountain Biking. July 25-27; Baxter State Park I. August 1-3: Baxter II. Cost/age: varies by program. Open to all area youth. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Ongoing Programs:

County Strides Running Group, Presque Isle. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours, Easton. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting, Stockholm. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting, Limestone. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting, Presque Isle. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting, Presque Isle. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting, Madawaska. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Walking Group, Madawaska. Wednesdays and Saturdays; 1:00 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Bring lunch. Contact Jacqueline Soucy (207-728-7047) FMI

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club, Fort Fairfield. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

* = New or updated item(s)