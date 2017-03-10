Aroostook Outdoor News: 3.10.17 edition

In this edition: 1) #Snowshoeing in #Easton #StAgatha and #FortKent. 2) An #Alpine #SkiRace in #MarsHill. 3) A special day of #IceFishing for the kids at #MadawaskaLake. Plus lots more! #offugo…

Events:

Friday, March 10

Francis Malcolm Science Center Moonlight Snowshoe Hike, Easton. 6:30 p.m. at FMSC, 776 Houlton Road. Join us for a 1-hour hike through our beautiful woods. Hot chocolate served following the hike. Reservations required. Cost: $5/adult, $3/child, $20/family. Snow shoes available at no charge with paid admission. Please bring flashlight or head lamp. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) or tricia@francismalcolmsciencecenter.com FMI

Saturday, March 11

4th Annual Angel Snowfest, St. Agatha. All-day event at Lakeview Restaurant; live music, outdoor Ice Bar, Snowshoe/Walk, Luminary Walk on the breathtaking Lakeview trails. Proceeds benefit Angel Flight NE and Edgar J. Paradis Cancer Fund. Fee: $15; includes neck-warmer, stew, entertainment. Visit www.facebook.com/angelsnowfest FMI

*Saturday, March 11

42nd Annual Henry Anderson Memorial Ski Dag, Caribou.

**CANCELED**

*Sunday, March 12

Bigrock Invitational Youth Ski Race, Mars Hill. Registration: 8:00 a.m. Giant Slalom Race start: 10:00 a.m. Slalom Race start: 12:45 p.m. Awards: 2:30 p.m. Fee: $25/skier; includes lift ticket, $15/season pass holders. Contact Bigrock (207-425-6711) FMI

Sunday, March 12

Gateway Snowmobile Club Spring Fling/Family Fun Day, Van Buren. 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Gros Bens Mountain (end of Poplar St.). Snow sledding, snowmobile rides, X-country skiing, snowshoeing, food, refreshments. All Free! Contact Joseph Michaud (207-868-4062) FMI

Sunday, March 12

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Snowshoe Outing, Fort Kent. 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. Come join us for a relaxed snowshoe outing! Cost: Free/FKOC member, $5/non-members; includes snowshoe rental and day pass. Visit www.10thmtnskiclub.org FMI

Wednesday, March 15

Aroostook Birders Annual Slide Show and Pot Luck, Presque Isle. 6:00 p.m. at Maine Dept. of Environmental Protection, 1235 Central Drive. Birds of a feather flock together; join us for an evening of show and tell! Bring one of your very best bird photos of the year and a dish to add to our pot luck supper. Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, March 18

Acadia FCU Marathon, Madawaska. Aroostook Cup Series Race #6. 40k classic/skate race with cash prizes; 20k classic/skate race. Pasta meal with lots of raffle prizes for all skiers. Race start: 11:00 a.m. at Four Seasons Trails, 425 Spring St. Fee: $25/40k racers, $20/20k racers, $10/18 and under. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org/acadia-fcu-marathon FMI

*Sunday, March 19

Sportsmen’s Inc. Kids’ Ice Fishing Day, Madawaska Lake. 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. All fishing equipment and bait provided. First 100 kids registered will receive a free ice fishing trap. Food available. Contact Northstar Variety (207-896-3239) or visit “Sportsmen Inc.” on facebook FMI

*Saturday, March 25-Sunday, March 26

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Sportsman’s Show, Presque Isle. Doors open at 9:00 a.m. each day at UMPI’s Gentile Hall. Kids’ Trout Fishing Pond sponsored by L.L. Bean, Air Gun Shooting Range, Laser Shot Rifle/Pistol Range, Video Hunting Game, Moose Calling Contest, hourly kids’ door prizes! 75+ exhibitors from Maine, New Brunswick, Labrador, Quebec, New England. Fee: $5/person, FREE/kids 10 and under. Visit Presque Isle Fish and Game Club www.PIFG.org FMI

Saturday, March 25

Lonesome Pine Trails Ski Invitational Race, Fort Kent. 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Lonesome Pine Trails, Forest Avenue. Slalom and Giant Slalom downhill youth races. Contact Lonesome Pine Trails (207-834-5202) or info@lonesomepines.org or visit www.lonesomepines.org FMI

Saturday, March 25

Wilderness Walk for Warriors Mars Hill Area Veterans Luncheon, Mars Hill. 12:00-2:00 p.m. at American Legion Post 118, 1 Silver St. Luncheon and slideshow to incorporate 2014/2015/2016 hikes, along with the many things the organization has done since inception in 2013, plus thank you food boxes for local area veterans. Visit www.facebook.com/Wilderness-Walk-for-Warriors -615012731884921 FMI

*Monday, March 27-Saturday, April 1

Outdoor Sport Institute Parc de la Gaspesie Ski Tour, Caribou. Ski along a backcountry hut system that offers the chance for incredible touring and downhill excitement. While enjoying this impressive wilderness you will sharpen your skills for winter backcountry ski travel, and gain plenty of tips and tricks to enjoy the experience. Fee: $1195; includes instruction, transportation, food, lodging, group camping equipment. Contact Mike Smith (207-227-0250) or mike@outdoorsi.org FMI

Saturday, April 1

Valley Running Fools’ Errand Fun Run, Fort Kent. 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. Happy April Fools’ Day! Join others for trail running and weekend funning. XC trails, single-track trails, great views await. There may be a few surprises along the way. Distance: approximately 5 miles; may increase depending on group. Bring food, water, etc. Visit Valley Running on facebook www.facebook.com/groups/1605659379727285 FMI

Saturday, April 8

37th Annual UMPI Spring Runoff 5k Road Race, Presque Isle. Race #2 in the County Challenge Series. Fundraiser for UMPI Cross Country running programs. Run as an individual or 3-person relay team. Registration: 8:00 a.m. at UMPI’s Wieden Gym. Walk start: 9:30 a.m. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Pizza and Pepsi will be served after the race! Cost: $15/individual, $25/relay team. Contact Chris Smith (207-768-9472) or christopher.smith@umpi.edu FMI

*Wednesday, April 12

Caribou Rec. Take It Outside Series Adult Deer Yard/Greenhouse Tour, Caribou. Travel with Wildlife Biologist Rich Hoppe to learn what it takes to manage deer. Visit a greenhouse to learn about gardening; design and plant your own outdoor flower pot. Depart Caribou Rec: 8:30 a.m. Return: 4:00 p.m. Fee: $30; includes lunch, flower pot, transportation. Contact Neal Sleeper (207-493-4224) or sleeper@cariboumaine.org FMI

Ongoing Programs:

County Strides Running Group, Presque Isle. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours, Easton. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting, Stockholm. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting, Limestone. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting, Presque Isle. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting, Presque Isle. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting, Madawaska. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club, Fort Fairfield. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

* = New or updated item(s)