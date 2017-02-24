Aroostook Outdoor News: 2.24.17 edition

In this edition: 1) A #winter #FamilyFun Day in #PresqueIsle.2) #Outdoor fun in #Madawaska. 3) A #family #SnowDay in #PortageLake. Plus lots more! #offugo…

#AroostookThing(s) of the week: Wrap up your February vacation by getting outside with the family!

This weekend in Aroostook, it’s all about family!

There are not one, not two, but three all-ages family fun festivals scheduled, each one sure to offer a splendid day of winter time outdoor activities.

Up first is the Aroostook State Park Winter Family Fun Day in Presque Isle. The event is held from 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. at Aroostook State Park.

Organizers will have everything you need to have fun with the family, outside, in Aroostook County’s winter wonderland, including: XC skiing, snowshoeing, sliding, snowmobile tote-rides, nature walks, a warming hut, a bonfire, and hot food.

To top it off, attendees can visit with Smokey the Bear and Maine Game Wardens.

Winter equipment is available. The cost to attend is $1.50/person for those aged 12-64 years; all others are FREE! Contact Aroostook State Park (207-768-8341) FMI

The next stop on our family festival tour is in Madawaska for 5th Annual NMMC/FSTA Rally in the Valley Winter Festival.

Kids of all ages are invited to attend a fun outdoor snow day participating in activities such as skiing, snowshoeing, tubing, games, and more!

Registration takes place at 11:00 a.m. at the Four Seasons Lodge, which is located at 425 Spring St. Event activities will take place from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The cost to participate is $5/person, which includes a t-shirt and water bottle. Contact Gail Lamarr (207-834-1459) or gail.lamarr@nmmc.org FMI

Finally, Town of Portage Lake is holding their annual Snow Day, beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Portage Hills Country Club, which is located at 98 Country Club Ave.

They have planned an afternoon of sliding, which includes Snowsledders bringing people back up the hill. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Inhe evening, there will be Pizza and a Movie at the Town Hall on School Street at 4:00 p.m., a Pie and Dessert Auction fundraiser at Dean’s Motor Lodge at 7:00 p.m., and live music and dancing from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (adults only!). Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1272828352803358/ FMI

#AroostookNote: It may feel like spring outside, but did you know #DYK that Aroostook County (specifically, Caribou) averages 18 inches of snow in March? www.usclimatedata.com

Events:

Saturday, February 25

Aroostook State Park Winter Family Fun Day, Presque Isle. 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. We have everything you need to have fun with the family, outside in Aroostook County’s winter wonderland: XC skiing, snowshoeing, sliding, snowmobile tote-rides, nature walks, warming hut, bonfire, hot food, Smokey the Bear, Maine Game Wardens. Equipment available. Fee: $1.50/person ages 12-64; all others FREE. Contact Aroostook State Park (207-768-8341) FMI

Saturday, February 25

5th Annual NMMC/FSTA Rally in the Valley Winter Festival, Madawaska. Kids of all ages are invited to attend a fun outdoor snow day; skiing, snowshoeing, tubing, games, and more! Registration: 11:00 a.m. at Four Seasons Lodge. Event: 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Cost: $5; includes t-shirt and water bottle. Contact Gail Lamarr (207-834-1459) or gail.lamarr@nmmc.org FMI

Saturday, February 25

Town of Portage Lake Snow Day, Portage Lake. 12:00 p.m. at Portage Hills Country Club, 98 Country Club Ave. Join us for an afternoon of sliding. Snowsledders will bring people back up the hill; refreshments for sale. Pizza and a movie at the Town Hall, School Street at 4:00 p.m. Pie/Dessert Auction fundraiser at Dean’s Motor Lodge at 7:00 p.m.; live music and dancing from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (adults only!). Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1272828352803358/ FMI

Saturday, March 4-Sunday, March 5

Fort Kent Outdoor Center/Can-Am Crown Skijoring Races, Fort Kent. Skijoring: a blend of XC skiing and mushing, where skier and animal(s) work together. 2k, 4k Sprint races under the lights Saturday; 6k, 18k races Sunday, at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. Cost: $20/2k, $25/4k, $35/5k, $45/15k; 10% discount if registered before February 24. Contact FKOC fkocevents@gmail.com or visit www.fortkentoc.org/skijoring-in-fort-kent FMI

Saturday, March 4

Himie Towle Memorial Ski Frolic, Presque Isle. Aroostook Cup Series Race #5. Youth races (ages 15 and under) at varying distances; 10k Freestyle Race (classic track also set), 5k Tour for adults. Registration: 10:00 a.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Youth race start: 12:00 p.m. Adult race start: 12:30 p.m. Cost: $20/family, $10/adult, $5/youth; includes lunch. Contact Tom Towle (207-227-6306) or ttowle@fortfairfield.org FMI

Saturday, March 4

Can-Am Crown 1st Annual Snowshoe Challenge, Fort Kent. 12:00 p.m. at Lonesome Pine Trails, Forest Ave. Join us for a snowshoe race after all the Can-Am Crown Mushers have left the starting line. 11 and under, 12-15 y/o divisions race are on flat course; 16 and above division runs up The Far Side trail, down Founders trail. Cost: $5/15 and under, $10/16 and above. The above race runs up The Far Side trail and down the Founders trail. Contact Michelle Labbe (207-231-0386) FMI

*Saturday, March 4

Houlton Recreation Department Winter Sports Day, Houlton. Borrow gear from our Winter Sports Trailer and give cross country skiing and snowshoeing a try; bundle up and see you there! 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Linneus Sno-Sports Club, Mill Brook Rd. More dates to be announced. Cost: FREE! Contact Houlton Rec. (207-532-1310) FMI

Saturday, March 4

81st Annual New Sweden Community Sno Carnival, New Sweden. Events and activities for children and adults; snowshoeing, XC skiing, lip sync contest, sledding under the lights, fireworks, more at New Sweden Trails, 113 Westmanland Road. Lasagna Dinner available for purchase. Contact New Sweden School (207-896-5541) FMI

Wednesday, March 8- Wednesday, April 12

SAD 1 Adult & Community Education Fly Tying Course, Presque Isle. Wednesdays, Mar. 8-Apr. 12; 6:00-9:00 p.m. at SAD 1 Adult & Comm. Ed., 79 Blake St. Learn to tie your own flies. Many anglers find it enjoyable to spend winter months tying flies for next year’s fishing season. This very basic workshop is geared toward beginners and those who want to brush up on techniques. Cost: $30. Contact SAD 1 Adult & Comm. Ed. (207-764-4776) or visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com FMI

*Friday, March 10

Francis Malcolm Science Center Moonlight Snowshoe Hike, Easton. 6:30 p.m. at FMSC, 776 Houlton Road. Join us for a 1-hour hike through our beautiful woods. Hot chocolate served following the hike. Reservations required. Cost: $5/adult, $3/child, $20/family. Snow shoes available at no charge with paid admission. Please bring flashlight or head lamp. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) or tricia@francismalcolmsciencecenter.com FMI

Saturday, March 11

4th Annual Angel Snowfest, St. Agatha. All-day event at Lakeview Restaurant; live music, outdoor Ice Bar, Snowshoe/Walk, Luminary Walk on the breathtaking Lakeview trails. Proceeds benefit Angel Flight NE and Edgar J. Paradis Cancer Fund. Fee: $15; includes neck-warmer, stew, entertainment. Visit www.facebook.com/angelsnowfest FMI

*Saturday, March 11

42nd Annual Henry Anderson Memorial Ski Dag, Caribou. Aroostook Cup Series Race #4. 5-mile, Classical XC ski race open to all ages. This is the granddaddy of ‘em all! The longest continuously-run Nordic race in Aroostook! Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Caribou Country Club, 728 Sweden St. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Contact Caribou Parks & Recreation Department (207-493-4224) FMI

Sunday, March 12

Sportsmen’s Inc. Kids’ Ice Fishing Day, Madawaska Lake. 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. All fishing equipment and bait provided. First 100 kids registered will receive a free ice fishing trap. Food available. Contact Northstar Variety (207-896-3239) or visit “Sportsmen Inc.” on facebook FMI

*Wednesday, March 15

Aroostook Birders Annual Slide Show and Pot Luck, Presque Isle. 6:00 p.m. at Maine Dept. of Environmental Protection, 1235 Central Drive. Birds of a feather flock together; join us for an evening of show and tell! Bring one of your very best bird photos of the year and a dish to add to our pot luck supper. Contact Bill Sheehan (207-227-7301) or bill.j.sheehan@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, March 18

Acadia FCU Marathon, Madawaska. Aroostook Cup Series Race #6. 40k classic/skate race with cash prizes; 20k classic/skate race. Pasta meal with lots of raffle prizes for all skiers. Race start: 11:00 a.m. at Four Seasons Trails, 425 Spring St. Fee: $25/40k racers, $20/20k racers, $10/18 and under. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org/acadia-fcu-marathon FMI

Ongoing Programs:

County Strides Running Group, Presque Isle. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

Bigrock McCain Ski4Life Program, Mars Hill. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at Bigrock, 37 Graves Rd. Learn to ski program for students in grades K-12. Begins January 8 and runs for 10 weeks. Cost: $15/student; includes lift ticket, lesson, equipment rental for students K-12 only. Parents of students enrolled in the program may purchase lift tickets for $20, equipment rental for $15. This program is open to everyone. Contact Bigrock (207-425-6711) FMI

Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours, Easton. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting, Stockholm. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting, Limestone. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting, Presque Isle. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting, Presque Isle. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting, Madawaska. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club, Fort Fairfield. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

* = New or updated item(s)