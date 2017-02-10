Aroostook Outdoor News: 2.10.17 edition

In this edition: 1) #Moonlight #snowshoe hikes in #EastonME and #FortKentME and a daylight snowshoe #hike in Easton. 2) A celebration of #winter in #FlorencevilleBristol #NewBrunswick. 3) A #MovieNight for #birders in #PresqueIsleME. Plus lots more! #offugo

#AroostookThing of the week: Snowshoe hikes: two in Easton and one in Fort Kent

My work has led me to Washington, D. C. this week, and though the steady waters of the Potomac River flow by not far from my hotel room, it is not hard to see that this urban jungle and our Aroostook home are worlds apart.

I have been lucky enough to sneak away a couple of times to get outside and enjoy the natural features around this convention center at the extreme southern tip of our nation’s capital. Jogging along the nearby bike/run path on the eastern bank of the Potomac provided the perfect therapy to counteract endless seminars and workshops.

Enigmatically, the last couple of days have drawn a stark reminder that we Aroostookians have at least one thing in common with the denizens of the DMV (District – Maryland – Virginia): crazy weather.

Wednesday was about 70 degrees and sunny — a near-record high for this area. A fellow convention-goer said to me, “It feels like spring outside today.” I replied, “Where I’m from, this is like a nice summer night.” After a brief geography lesson, she agreed.

Thursday, however, was more my speed – 40 degrees and overcast with a persistent Potomac gust. Throw in a couple of quick but robust snow squalls, and my homesickness began to ebb just a smidge.

Alas, Friday is a travel day for me, and I will soon be back in our snowy utopia (snowtopia, anyone?). I am actually looking forward to clearing the still clogged driveway, getting in a ski day, and trying to get to at least one of the three planned snowshoe outings this weekend.

That is, as long as the giant bird that I have to take from here to BOS and the smaller bird to PQI are snow birds.

Check out the calendar below for all the info you need to get outside and active this weekend.

#AroostookNote: #DYK that Maine Avenue in Washington, D. C. is 1.2 miles long and affords a fantastic view of the Jefferson Memorial? Beginning at Independence Avenue, travelers on Maine Avenue will glimpse the iconic statue of Jefferson from across the Tidal Basin, then cross U.S. Route 1 (of course it does), past several marinas (of course it does), and under Interstate 395 (not that 395), before ending at 6th Street.

Events:

Friday, February 10

Francis Malcolm Science Center Moonlight Snowshoe Hike, Easton. 6:30 p.m. at FMSC, 776 Houlton Road. Join us for a 1-hour hike through our beautiful woods. Hot chocolate served following the hike. Reservations requested. Cost: $5/adult, $3/child, $20/family. Snow shoes available at no charge with paid admission. Please bring flashlight or head lamp. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) or tricia@francismalcolmsciencecenter.com FMI

Saturday, February 11

TAMC Total Health Team Free Snowshoe Hike #2, Easton. 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the Fuller Residence. Open to the community. Cost: FREE! Limited number of snowshoes available to borrow at no charge. Preregistration required; directions to the Fuller’s provided upon registration. Contact Linda Menard (207-768-4172) or lmenard@tamc.org FMI

Saturday, February 11

Florenceville-Bristol Tourism SnowBlast, Florenceville, NB. Activities at Riverside Park, Valley Outdoor Centre, Camp Shiktehawk, Community Hall, including Youth/Adult Crazy Cardboard Classic Sled Race, XC Skiing, Woodsman Water Boiling Competition, Sliding, Human Dog Sled Race, Snowshoe Hike, Taffy on the Snow, Hay Rides, Skating, Science East, Food Court, and more! Contact Florenceville-Bristol Tourism (506-392-6763) or visit www.florencevillebristol.ca FMI

*Saturday, February 11

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Full Snow Moon Snowshoe & XC Skiing, Fort Kent. 6:00-9:00 p.m. at FKOC Lodge, 33 Paradis Cir. Ski or snowshoe, enjoy a bonfire and snacks at Lonesome Pine Trails Ski Patrol Hut, then return to lodge. Bring a headlamp or flashlight! Cost: Free/FKOC members, $5/non-members. Visit www.10thmtskiclub.org/event/full-moon-ski-tour-600-9-pm FMI

Wednesday, February 15

Aroostook Birders Movie Night, Presque Isle. 6:30-8:00 p.m. at UMPI’s Campus Canter Alumni Room. Join us for a spectacular presentation of Birds of Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands, shared by Judith Roe. Ecuador has over 1600 species of birds including 132 species of hummingbirds and 69 species of tanagers. Birds of every color are found in Ecuador! Visit www.aroostookbirders.com FMI

Thursday, February 16

UMPI/TAMC Free Ladies’ Climbing Night and More, Presque Isle. 6:00-8:00 p.m. at UMPI’s Gentile Hall, 181 Main St. Ladies of all ages are invited to participate in a free evening of activities, including rock wall climbing, fitness classes, walking track. Cost: FREE! Equipment provided. Contact Gentile Hall (207-768-9772) FMI

Saturday, February 18

TAMC Total Health Team Free Snowshoe Hike #3, Mars Hill. 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the Aroostook Health Center, 15 Highland Ave. Open to the community. Cost: FREE! Limited number of snowshoes available to borrow at no charge. Preregistration required; directions to the Fuller’s provided upon registration. Contact Linda Menard (207-768-4172) or lmenard@tamc.org FMI

Saturday, February 18

Limestone Ski Club C-Me-Ski Event, Limestone. Aroostook Cup Series Race #3; a great classic tour and race. Come out and enjoy the beauty of the wooded trails, the wildlife, and some good food! Distances: .5k/ages 12 and under; 7k/ages 13-18; 21k/adults. Registration: 12:00 p.m. at Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge, 97 Refuge Rd. Youth race start: 1:00 p.m. Adult race start: 1:30 p.m. Cost: $10 (suggested donation). Contact Limestone Ski Club (207-328-7491) FMI

Saturday, February 18

St. John Vianney Parish Winter Wellness Day, Fort Kent. 1:00 p.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. Catholic athlete/professional Tracy Guerette presentation: “Virtue & Sport: In Service & Praise of Our Creator.” All-ages outdoor activities include: meditative guided snowshoe hike, low-impact exercises, kids’ storybook snowshoe hike, sledding (bring your own), healthy snacks, campfire s’mores! Cost: $25/family, $10/person (donation). Contact the Parish Office (207-834-5656) FMI

*Saturday, February 25

42nd Annual Henry Anderson Memorial Ski Dag, Caribou. Aroostook Cup Series Race #4. 5-mile, Classical XC ski race open to all ages. This is the granddaddy of ‘em all! The longest continuously-run Nordic race in Aroostook! Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Caribou Country Club, 728 Sweden St. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Contact Caribou Parks & Recreation Department (207-493-4224) FMI

Saturday, February 25

Aroostook State Park Winter Family Fun Day, Presque Isle. 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. We have everything you need to have fun with the family, outside in Aroostook County’s winter wonderland: XC skiing, snowshoeing, sliding, snowmobile tote-rides, nature walks, warming hut, bonfire, hot food, Smokey the Bear, Maine Game Wardens. Equipment available. Fee: $1.50/person ages 12-64; all others FREE. Contact Aroostook State Park (207-768-8341) FMI

Saturday, February 25

5th Annual NMMC/FSTA Rally in the Valley Winter Festival, Madawaska. Kids of all ages are invited to attend a fun outdoor snow day; skiing, snowshoeing, tubing, games, and more! Registration: 11:00 a.m. at Four Seasons Lodge. Event: 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Cost: $5; includes t-shirt and water bottle. Contact Gail Lamarr (207-834-1459) or gail.lamarr@nmmc.org FMI

*Saturday, February 25

Town of Portage Lake Snow Day, Portage Lake. 12:00 p.m. at Portage Hills Country Club, 98 Country Club Ave. Join us for an afternoon of sliding. Snowsledders will bring people back up the hill; refreshments for sale. Pizza and a movie at the Town Hall, School Street at 4:00 p.m. Pie/Dessert Auction fundraiser at Dean’s Motor Lodge at 7:00 p.m.; live music and dancing from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (adults only!). Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1272828352803358/ FMI

Saturday, March 4-Sunday, March 5

Fort Kent Outdoor Center/Can-Am Crown Skijoring Races, Fort Kent. Skijoring: a blend of XC skiing and mushing, where skier and animal(s) work together. 2k, 4k Sprint races under the lights Saturday; 6k, 18k races Sunday, at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. Cost: $20/2k, $25/4k, $35/5k, $45/15k; 10% discount if registered before February 24. Contact FKOC fkocevents@gmail.com or visit www.fortkentoc.org/skijoring-in-fort-kent FMI

Saturday, March 4

Himie Towle Memorial Ski Frolic, Presque Isle. Aroostook Cup Series Race #5. Youth races (ages 15 and under) at varying distances; 10k Freestyle Race (classic track also set), 5k Tour for adults. Registration: 10:00 a.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Youth race start: 12:00 p.m. Adult race start: 12:30 p.m. Cost: $20/family, $10/adult, $5/youth; includes lunch. Contact Tom Towle (207-227-6306) or ttowle@fortfairfield.org FMI

*Wednesday, March 8- Wednesday, April 12

SAD 1 Adult & Community Education Fly Tying Course, Presque Isle. Wednesdays, Mar. 8-Apr. 12; 6:00-9:00 p.m. at SAD 1 Adult & Comm. Ed., 79 Blake St. Learn to tie your own flies. Many anglers find it enjoyable to spend winter months tying flies for next year’s fishing season. This very basic workshop is geared toward beginners and those who want to brush up on techniques. Cost: $30. Contact SAD 1 Adult & Comm. Ed. (207-764-4776) or visit www.msad1.coursestorm.com FMI

*Saturday, March 11

4th Annual Angel Snowfest, St. Agatha. All-day event at Lakeview Restaurant; live music, outdoor Ice Bar, Snowshoe/Walk, Luminary Walk on the breathtaking Lakeview trails. Proceeds benefit Angel Flight NE and Edgar J. Paradis Cancer Fund. Fee: $15; includes neck-warmer, stew, entertainment. Visit www.facebook.com/angelsnowfest FMI

Ongoing Programs:

County Strides Running Group, Presque Isle. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

Bigrock McCain Ski4Life Program, Mars Hill. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at Bigrock, 37 Graves Rd. Learn to ski program for students in grades K-12. Begins January 8 and runs for 10 weeks. Cost: $15/student; includes lift ticket, lesson, equipment rental for students K-12 only. Parents of students enrolled in the program may purchase lift tickets for $20, equipment rental for $15. This program is open to everyone. Contact Bigrock (207-425-6711) FMI

Bootlegger Snowshoe Hike, Rivière-Bleue, QC. Fourth Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) at the end of Path Brissette. Get to know the magical setting of the Bootlegger trails on this guided hike. Contact Jean Lebrun (418-893-1033) or info1@routedesfrontieres.com FMI

Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours, Easton. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting, Stockholm. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting, Limestone. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting, Presque Isle. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting, Presque Isle. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting, Madawaska. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club, Fort Fairfield. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

Mont Farlagne Outdoor Centre Snowshoe Hike, Edmundston, NB. Thursdays; 7:00 p.m. (Atlantic Time). January 12-March 30. Bring your friends for a fun night! After going up the top of the hill, everyone is invited to the Avalanche Bar. Every time you participate, you get a ticket which gives you the chance to win a pair of snowshoes. Cost: $6/person. Visit www.montfarlagne.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club/TAMC Youth Ski Program, Presque Isle. Saturdays; 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center. February 4-25. Coaches will combine instruction and technique training with obstacle courses and games on skis. For children up to age 14, this is the perfect way to get outside and enjoy the winter. Cost: FREE! Contact Paul Lamoreau (207-764-6517) FMI

* = New or updated item(s)