Aroostook Outdoor News: 2.3.17 edition

In this edition: 1) #Moosestompers weekend in #HoultonME. 3) The first #RoadRace of 2017 in #Houlton. 3) Great Maine Outdoor Weekend #GMOW events in #PresqueIsleME and FortKentME. Plus lots more! #offugo…

#AroostookThing of the week: Moosestompers Weekend in Houlton.

Have you ever seen a moose stomp?

I have. From about 10 yards. And, yes, it was enough to make an indelible mark on my brain, as the sheer size and power of this king of the northern forest made it very clear who was the boss of the twitch road we were both walking.

Have you ever been a Moosestomper?

I have. A few years ago, I had the opportunity to deliver a trailer load of cross-country ski gear, outfit fellow Moosestompers with said gear, and then help them slide around a small track and larger network of trails as part of the town of Houlton’s annual Moosestompers Weekend.

Moosestompers is one of the last vestiges of the true winter carnival that was once prevalent in almost every Aroostook community.

While you probably will not get the opportunity to actually see a moose stomp, you can become a Moosestomper by participating in one or more (or all!) of the awesome activities going on in the shire town this weekend.

Planned outdoor activities include a moonlight snowshoe hike, a daytime snowshoe hike, sliding on derby hill (the summer home of the annual Northern Maine Soapbox Derby), a snow creation contest, the Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run, cross-country skiing, a fishing derby, a giant bonfire, and more!

So get your boots on, get to Houlton, and get ready to become a Moosestomper! Visit www.moosestompers.com FMI

#AroostookNote: #DYK that Houlton, Maine was first settled 210 years ago? That makes Houlton one of the oldest Anglo-American settlements in Aroostook County. Pioneers Aaron Putnam and Joseph Houlton came to that area in 1807, started a village, and named it for Houlton. In 1828 the United States government established Hancock Barracks, a military post, in the area. Houlton officially incorporated as a town in 1831.

Events:

Friday, February 3-Sunday, February 5

Moosestompers Weekend, Houlton. Activities include: Moonlight Snowshoe Hike, Daytime Snowshoe Hike, Sliding on Derby Hill, Snow Creation Contest, Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run, Cross-country Skiing, Moosestompers Fishing Derby, giant bonfire, more! Visit www.moosestompers.com FMI

Saturday, February 4

33rd Annual Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run, Houlton. 2017 Aroostook Musterds County Challenge Series Race #1. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Millar Arena, 94 Randall Ave. 2-mile walk start: 10:45 a.m. 5k run start: 11:00 a.m. Course: Pretty flat and fast (depending on weather). Cost: $12. T-shirts to first 50 registrants. Proceeds support Houlton Area Backpacks For Kids Program. Refreshments, traditional chicken stew after event. Contact Larry Tonzi tonzimaine@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, February 4

TAMC Total Health Team Free Snowshoe Hike #1, Presque Isle. 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Aroostook State Park, 87 State Park Rd. Open to the community. Cost: FREE! Limited number of snowshoes available to borrow at no charge. Preregistration required. Contact Linda Menard (207-768-4172) or lmenard@tamc.org FMI

Sunday, February 5

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Free Family Fun Day, Fort Kent. 12:00-4:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Free trail passes, ski and snowshoe rentals, beginner ski lessons, guided ski and snowshoe tours, sledding, snacks, hot chocolate, and a bonfire with s’mores! Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

Tuesday, February 7-Thursday, February 23

Eastern Aroostook Adult Ed. Hunter Safety Courses, Caribou. Firearms: Feb. 7, 6:00-9:30 p.m. & Feb. 22, 8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Archery: Feb. 8, 6:00-9:30 p.m. & Feb. 23, 8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Caribou Learning Center, 75 Bennett Dr. Must complete12 hours per discipline to receive certificate. Minimum age: 10 years; students 14 years, younger must be accompanied by adult. Pre-registration required. Cost: $5. Contact Eastern Aroostook Adult Ed. (207-493-4272) FMI

Friday, February 10

Francis Malcolm Science Center Moonlight Snowshoe Hike, Easton. 6:30 p.m. at FMSC, 776 Houlton Road. Join us for a 1-hour hike through our beautiful woods. Hot chocolate served following the hike. Reservations requested. Cost: $5/adult, $3/child, $20/family. Snow shoes available at no charge with paid admission. Please bring flashlight or head lamp. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) or tricia@francismalcolmsciencecenter.com FMI

Saturday, February 11

TAMC Total Health Team Free Snowshoe Hike #2, Easton. 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the Fuller Residence. Open to the community. Cost: FREE! Limited number of snowshoes available to borrow at no charge. Preregistration required; directions to the Fuller’s provided upon registration. Contact Linda Menard (207-768-4172) or lmenard@tamc.org FMI

Saturday, February 11

Florenceville-Bristol Tourism SnowBlast, Florenceville, NB. Activities at Riverside Park, Valley Outdoor Centre, Camp Shiktehawk, Community Hall, including Youth/Adult Crazy Cardboard Classic Sled Race, XC Skiing, Woodsman Water Boiling Competition, Sliding, Human Dog Sled Race, Snowshoe Hike, Taffy on the Snow, Hay Rides, Skating, Science East, Food Court, and more! Contact Florenceville-Bristol Tourism (506-392-6763) or visit www.florencevillebristol.ca FMI

*Wednesday, February 15

Aroostook Birders Movie Night, Presque Isle. 6:30-8:00 p.m. at UMPI’s Campus Canter Alumni Room. Join us for a spectacular presentation of Birds of Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands, shared by Judith Roe. Ecuador has over 1600 species of birds including 132 species of hummingbirds and 69 species of tanagers. Birds of every color are found in Ecuador! Visit www.aroostookbirders.com FMI

Thursday, February 16

UMPI/TAMC Free Ladies’ Climbing Night and More, Presque Isle. 6:00-8:00 p.m. at UMPI’s Gentile Hall, 181 Main St. Ladies of all ages are invited to participate in a free evening of activities, including rock wall climbing, fitness classes, walking track. Cost: FREE! Equipment provided. Contact Gentile Hall (207-768-9772) FMI

Saturday, February 18

TAMC Total Health Team Free Snowshoe Hike #3, Mars Hill. 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the Aroostook Health Center, 15 Highland Ave. Open to the community. Cost: FREE! Limited number of snowshoes available to borrow at no charge. Preregistration required; directions to the Fuller’s provided upon registration. Contact Linda Menard (207-768-4172) or lmenard@tamc.org FMI

*Saturday, February 18

Limestone Ski Club C-Me-Ski Event, Limestone. Aroostook Cup Series Race #3; a great classic tour and race. Come out and enjoy the beauty of the wooded trails, the wildlife, and some good food! Distances: .5k/ages 12 and under; 7k/ages 13-18; 21k/adults. Registration: 12:00 p.m. at Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge, 97 Refuge Rd. Youth race start: 1:00 p.m. Adult race start: 1:30 p.m. Cost: $10 (suggested donation). Contact Limestone Ski Club (207-328-7491) FMI

*Saturday, February 18

St. John Vianney Parish Winter Wellness Day, Fort Kent. 1:00 p.m. at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. Catholic athlete/professional Tracy Guerette presentation: “Virtue & Sport: In Service & Praise of Our Creator.” All-ages outdoor activities include: meditative guided snowshoe hike, low-impact exercises, kids’ storybook snowshoe hike, sledding (bring your own), healthy snacks, campfire s’mores! Cost: $25/family, $10/person (donation). Contact the Parish Office (207-834-5656) FMI

Saturday, February 25

5th Annual NMMC/FSTA Rally in the Valley Winter Festival, Madawaska. Kids of all ages are invited to attend a fun outdoor snow day; skiing, snowshoeing, tubing, games, and more! Registration: 11:00 a.m. at Four Seasons Lodge. Event: 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Cost: $5; includes t-shirt and water bottle. Contact Gail Lamarr (207-834-1459) or gail.lamarr@nmmc.org FMI

Saturday, February 25

Aroostook State Park Winter Family Fun Day, Presque Isle. 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. We have everything you need to have fun with the family, outside in Aroostook County’s winter wonderland: XC skiing, snowshoeing, sliding, snowmobile tote-rides, nature walks, warming hut, bonfire, hot food, Smokey the Bear, Maine Game Wardens. Equipment available. Fee: $1.50/person ages 12-64; all others FREE. Contact Aroostook State Park (207-768-8341) FMI

*Sunday, February 26

42nd Annual Henry Anderson Memorial Ski Dag, Caribou. Aroostook Cup Series Race #4. 5-mile, Classical XC ski race open to all ages. This is the granddaddy of ‘em all! The longest continuously-run Nordic race in Aroostook! Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Caribou Country Club, 728 Sweden St. Race start: 10:00 a.m. Contact Caribou Parks & Recreation Department (207-493-4224) FMI

*Saturday, March 4-Sunday, March 5

Fort Kent Outdoor Center/Can-Am Crown Skijoring Races, Fort Kent. Skijoring: a blend of XC skiing and mushing, where skier and animal(s) work together. 2k, 4k Sprint races under the lights Saturday; 6k, 18k races Sunday, at Fort Kent Outdoor Center, 33 Paradis Cir. Cost: $20/2k, $25/4k, $35/5k, $45/15k; 10% discount if registered before February 24. Contact FKOC fkocevents@gmail.com or visit www.fortkentoc.org/skijoring-in-fort-kent FMI

*Saturday, March 4

Himie Towle Memorial Ski Frolic, Presque Isle. Aroostook Cup Series Race #5. Youth races (ages 15 and under) at varying distances; 10k Freestyle Race (classic track also set), 5k Tour for adults. Registration: 10:00 a.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. Youth race start: 12:00 p.m. Adult race start: 12:30 p.m. Cost: $20/family, $10/adult, $5/youth; includes lunch. Contact Tom Towle (207-227-6306) or ttowle@fortfairfield.org FMI

Ongoing Programs:

County Strides Running Group, Presque Isle. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

Bigrock McCain Ski4Life Program, Mars Hill. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at Bigrock, 37 Graves Rd. Learn to ski program for students in grades K-12. Begins January 8 and runs for 10 weeks. Cost: $15/student; includes lift ticket, lesson, equipment rental for students K-12 only. Parents of students enrolled in the program may purchase lift tickets for $20, equipment rental for $15. This program is open to everyone. Contact Bigrock (207-425-6711) FMI

Bootlegger Snowshoe Hike, Rivière-Bleue, QC. Fourth Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) at the end of Path Brissette. Get to know the magical setting of the Bootlegger trails on this guided hike. Contact Jean Lebrun (418-893-1033) or info1@routedesfrontieres.com FMI

Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours, Easton. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting, Stockholm. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting, Limestone. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting, Presque Isle. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting, Presque Isle. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting, Madawaska. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club, Fort Fairfield. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

Mont Farlagne Outdoor Centre Snowshoe Hike, Edmundston, NB. Thursdays; 7:00 p.m. (Atlantic Time). January 12-March 30. Bring your friends for a fun night! After going up the top of the hill, everyone is invited to the Avalanche Bar. Every time you participate, you get a ticket which gives you the chance to win a pair of snowshoes. Cost: $6/person. Visit www.montfarlagne.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club/TAMC Youth Ski Program, Presque Isle. Saturdays; 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center. February 4-25. Coaches will combine instruction and technique training with obstacle courses and games on skis. For children up to age 14, this is the perfect way to get outside and enjoy the winter. Cost: FREE! Contact Paul Lamoreau (207-764-6517) FMI

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Jalbert Youth Biathlon Program, Fort Kent. Saturdays; 1:00-2:30 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Jan 7-Feb 11. Open to youth ages 4-14; Nordic skiing, rifle shooting, and LOTS of games! Cost: Free; participants are asked to purchase FKOC memberships or daily trail passes. Contact Gail Johnson stegacosa@yahoo.com FMI

* = New or updated item(s).