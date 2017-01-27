Aroostook Outdoor News: 1.27.17 edition

In this edition: 1) Learn to ski for free in #PresqueIsleME. 2) An #IceFishingDerby on #LongLake in #SinclairME and StAgathaME. 3) The first #RoadRace of the season is just over a week away, in #HoultonME. Plus lots more! #offugo…

#AroostookThing of the week: Quoggy Jo Ski Center’s Adult Ski/Learn to Ski Night in Presque Isle.

Hundreds of kids, maybe even thousands, have learned to ski on the gentle slopes of Quoggy Jo Ski Center.

Quoggy Jo is a place that is near and dear to my heart. As a college student, I was fortunate to be brought into the QJ family by a dear friend, working nights and weekends in my first-ever job in the ski industry.

Quoggy has always done what it can to get kids outside in the winter time, thanks to a few caring “big kids” (otherwise known as parents) that would volunteer their time to groom the trails, run the lift, and teach the lessons.

This weekend, the good folks of QJ are once again pulling out all the stops to get local kids on skis, but this time, it really is for the big kids.

This Friday night – January 27 – the Quoggy Jo Ski Center is hosting an Adult Ski/Learn to Ski Night from 6:00-11:00 p.m. at the Mal Harris Slope at 426 Fort Fairfield Rd.

If you have ever wanted to learn ski, join QJ for free lessons and rentals until 9:00 p.m. and stick around for an adults-only bonfire with musical accompaniment.

The menu for the night will include burgers and homemade Staples’ fries! Attendees are encouraged to bring appetizers and a favorite beverage.

#AroostookNote: #DYK that the roots of Quoggy Jo Ski Center are thought to date back to the 1930s, when the Quoggy Joe Ski Club began skiing in Aroostook State Park? The Quoggy Joe Ski Club was chartered in 1957 and that winter the ski club moved to its’ current location on the Fort Road in Presque Isle.

Events:

*Friday, January 27

Quoggy Jo Ski Center Adult Ski/Learn to Ski Night, Presque Isle. 6:00-11:00 p.m. at QJSC, 426 Fort Fairfield Rd. Have you ever wanted to learn ski? Join us for free lessons and rentals until 9:00 p.m.; bonfire, music will go later. Come on out for an Adult only ski night! Menu to include burgers and homemade Staple’s fries! Feel free to bring some more and your favorite beverages. Visit www.facebook.com/QuoggyJoSkiCenter FMI

Saturday, January 28 & Sunday, January 29

12th Annual Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby, Sinclair. Maine’s largest cash prize ice fishing derby; $16,000 in cash prizes! Derby Waters: Long, Cross, St. Froid, Square, Eagle, Glazier, Beau, Portage Lakes, Carr Pond, St. John River. Registration: at Long Lake Sporting Club, 48 Sinclair Rd. Proceeds benefit Paradis Cancer Fund. Visit www.stagatha.com/derby FMI

Friday, February 3-Sunday, February 5

Moosestompers Weekend, Houlton. Activities include: Moonlight Snowshoe Hike, Daytime Snowshoe Hike, Sliding on Derby Hill, Snow Creation Contest, Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run, Cross-country Skiing, Moosestompers Fishing Derby, giant bonfire, more! Visit www.moosestompers.com FMI

Saturday, February 4

33rd Annual Wild Katahdin Trust Snow Run, Houlton. 2017 Aroostook Musterds County Challenge Series Race #1. Registration: 9:00 a.m. at Millar Arena, 94 Randall Ave. 2-mile walk start: 10:45 a.m. 5k run start: 11:00 a.m. Course: Pretty flat and fast (depending on weather). Cost: $12. T-shirts to first 50 registrants. Proceeds support Houlton Area Backpacks For Kids Program. Refreshments, traditional chicken stew after event. Contact Larry Tonzi tonzimaine@gmail.com FMI

Saturday, February 4

TAMC Total Health Team Free Snowshoe Hike #1, Presque Isle. 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Aroostook State Park, 87 State Park Rd. Open to the community. Cost: FREE! Limited number of snowshoes available to borrow at no charge. Preregistration required. Contact Linda Menard (207-768-4172) or lmenard@tamc.org FMI

*Sunday, February 5

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Free Family Fun Day, Fort Kent. 12:00-4:00 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Free trail passes, ski and snowshoe rentals, beginner ski lessons, guided ski and snowshoe tours, sledding, snacks, hot chocolate, and a bonfire with s’mores! Visit www.fortkentoc.org FMI

Tuesday, February 7-Thursday, February 23

Eastern Aroostook Adult Ed. Hunter Safety Courses, Caribou. Firearms: Feb. 7, 6:00-9:30 p.m. & Feb. 22, 8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Archery: Feb. 8, 6:00-9:30 p.m. & Feb. 23, 8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Caribou Learning Center, 75 Bennett Dr. Must complete12 hours per discipline to receive certificate. Minimum age: 10 years; students 14 years, younger must be accompanied by adult. Pre-registration required. Cost: $5. Contact Eastern Aroostook Adult Ed. (207-493-4272) FMI

Friday, February 10

Francis Malcolm Science Center Moonlight Snowshoe Hike, Easton. 6:30 p.m. at FMSC, 776 Houlton Road. Join us for a 1-hour hike through our beautiful woods. Hot chocolate served following the hike. Reservations requested. Cost: $5/adult, $3/child, $20/family. Snow shoes available at no charge with paid admission. Please bring flashlight or head lamp. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) or tricia@francismalcolmsciencecenter.com FMI

Saturday, February 11

TAMC Total Health Team Free Snowshoe Hike #2, Easton. 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the Fuller Residence. Open to the community. Cost: FREE! Limited number of snowshoes available to borrow at no charge. Preregistration required; directions to the Fuller’s provided upon registration. Contact Linda Menard (207-768-4172) or lmenard@tamc.org FMI

Saturday, February 11

Florenceville-Bristol Tourism SnowBlast, Florenceville, NB. Activities at Riverside Park, Valley Outdoor Centre, Camp Shiktehawk, Community Hall, including Youth/Adult Crazy Cardboard Classic Sled Race, XC Skiing, Woodsman Water Boiling Competition, Sliding, Human Dog Sled Race, Snowshoe Hike, Taffy on the Snow, Hay Rides, Skating, Science East, Food Court, and more! Contact Florenceville-Bristol Tourism (506-392-6763) or visit www.florencevillebristol.ca FMI

*Thursday, February 16

UMPI/TAMC Free Ladies’ Climbing Night and More, Presque Isle. 6:00-8:00 p.m. at UMPI’s Gentile Hall, 181 Main St. Ladies of all ages are invited to participate in a free evening of activities, including rock wall climbing, fitness classes, walking track. Cost: FREE! Equipment provided. Contact Gentile Hall (207-768-9772) FMI

Saturday, February 18

TAMC Total Health Team Free Snowshoe Hike #3, Mars Hill. 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the Aroostook Health Center, 15 Highland Ave. Open to the community. Cost: FREE! Limited number of snowshoes available to borrow at no charge. Preregistration required; directions to the Fuller’s provided upon registration. Contact Linda Menard (207-768-4172) or lmenard@tamc.org FMI

Saturday, February 25

5th Annual NMMC/FSTA Rally in the Valley Winter Festival, Madawaska. Kids of all ages are invited to attend a fun outdoor snow day; skiing, snowshoeing, tubing, games, and more! Registration: 11:00 a.m. at Four Seasons Lodge. Event: 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Cost: $5; includes t-shirt and water bottle. Contact Gail Lamarr (207-834-1459) or gail.lamarr@nmmc.org FMI

*Saturday, February 25

Aroostook State Park Winter Family Fun Day, Presque Isle. 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. We have everything you need to have fun with the family, outside in Aroostook County’s winter wonderland: XC skiing, snowshoeing, sliding, snowmobile tote-rides, nature walks, warming hut, bonfire, hot food, Smokey the Bear, Maine Game Wardens. Equipment available. Fee: $1.50/person ages 12-64; all others FREE. Contact Aroostook State Park (207-768-8341) FMI

Ongoing Programs:

County Strides Running Group, Presque Isle. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at various locations. Open to all abilities; be ready for an easy run of 30-45 minutes, and bring friends! Visit County Strides at www.facebook.com/groups/447181508818122 FMI

Bigrock McCain Ski4Life Program, Mars Hill. Sundays; 10:00 a.m. at Bigrock, 37 Graves Rd. Learn to ski program for students in grades K-12. Begins January 8 and runs for 10 weeks. Cost: $15/student; includes lift ticket, lesson, equipment rental for students K-12 only. Parents of students enrolled in the program may purchase lift tickets for $20, equipment rental for $15. This program is open to everyone. Contact Bigrock (207-425-6711) FMI

Bootlegger Snowshoe Hike, Rivière-Bleue, QC. Fourth Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) at the end of Path Brissette. Get to know the magical setting of the Bootlegger trails on this guided hike. Contact Jean Lebrun (418-893-1033) or info1@routedesfrontieres.com FMI

Francis Malcolm Science Center Walk-in Tours, Easton. Weekdays; 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Experience our planetarium’s new, full-dome, digital projection system, featuring a 30-minute activity; 15 minutes in the star theater, 15 minutes to visit the facility at large. Cost: $5/visitor; reservations requested. Contact FMSC (207-488-5451) FMI

Sportsmen’s, Inc. Meeting, Stockholm. First Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Axle Siding Clubhouse (intersection of Lake Street/Rt. 161). Outdoors men and women promoting the traditions of the outdoors. If you’re interested in joining, you’re welcome to attend as a guest. Kids are welcome too! Visit www.facebook.com/Sportsmens-Inc-568794129811741 FMI

Friends of Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge Meeting, Limestone. Second Monday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at ANWR headquarters and Visitor’s Center, 97 Refuge Rd. Founded in 1998, Friends are involved in a number of volunteer projects on the ANWR in an effort to balance the enhancing of habitat with the public access privilege to enjoy wildlife in an unmolested environment. Contact Friends of ANWR (207-328-4634) or friendsofanwr@gmail.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club Meeting, Presque Isle. First Tuesday of each month; 6:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center, 450 Fort Fairfield Rd. The club promotes healthy outdoor recreation, economic vitality in Central Aroostook County by providing first-class facilities and programs to area residents, athletes, visitors. Visit www.nordicheritagecenter.org FMI

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club Meeting, Presque Isle. Last Tuesday of each month; 5:30 p.m. at PIFG clubhouse, Parsons Road. Established in 1947 to help protect, conserve, maintain and restore our natural resources as well as to protect and promote our outdoor heritage. Meetings include a delicious supper, cash bar, short business meeting. Visit www.pifg.org FMI

Four Seasons Trail Association Meeting, Madawaska. First Wednesday of each month; 6:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Lodge, 425 Spring St. Non-profit organization dedicated to promotion of healthier lifestyles for this community; participation open to anyone interested. Visit www.fourseasonstrail.org FMI

Fort Fairfield Frontier Fish and Game Club, Fort Fairfield. Second and fourth Wednesdays of each month (fourth Wednesdays during summer); 6:00 p.m. at FFFFG clubhouse on Monson Pond, 550 Dorsey Rd. Founded in 1958 to help conserve, protect, maintain, and restore our natural resources and to promote our outdoor heritage. Visit www.heyevent.com/venue/bmyulgbaawlhca FMI

Mont Farlagne Outdoor Centre Snowshoe Hike, Edmundston, NB. Thursdays; 7:00 p.m. (Atlantic Time). January 12-March 30. Bring your friends for a fun night! After going up the top of the hill, everyone is invited to the Avalanche Bar. Every time you participate, you get a ticket which gives you the chance to win a pair of snowshoes. Cost: $6/person. Visit www.montfarlagne.com FMI

Nordic Heritage Sport Club/TAMC Youth Ski Program, Presque Isle. Saturdays; 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Nordic Heritage Center. February 4-25. Coaches will combine instruction and technique training with obstacle courses and games on skis. For children up to age 14, this is the perfect way to get outside and enjoy the winter. Cost: FREE! Contact Paul Lamoreau (207-764-6517) FMI

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Jalbert Youth Biathlon Program, Fort Kent. Saturdays; 1:00-2:30 p.m. at FKOC, 33 Paradis Circle. Jan 7-Feb 11. Open to youth ages 4-14; Nordic skiing, rifle shooting, and LOTS of games! Cost: Free; participants are asked to purchase FKOC memberships or daily trail passes. Contact Gail Johnson stegacosa@yahoo.com FMI

* = New or updated item(s).